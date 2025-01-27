2025 Tax Filing: Live Daily Updates, Tax Tips, News and IRS Deadlines

Refresh

Also, if you aren’t sure where to begin to prepare for tax season or wonder if you even need to file a return this year, we’ve got you covered with the following guides:

So, we’ve compiled a list of key IRS changes that could impact your 2024 tax return — from the child tax credit and 1099k thresholds to extended tax deadlines in states affected by devastating natural disasters.

Every year, before you file your 2024 tax return, there are significant federal tax changes you need to know. This tax season is no different.

The First Day of Tax Season 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As of today, January 27, the IRS has opened its doors for the 2025 tax season. And this year brings notable shifts that will impact how millions in the U.S. file their taxes.

For example, the IRS has expanded its Direct File program to allow taxpayers in 25 states to complete returns without traditional preparation costs. That could save millions of households time and money. (The tax agency estimates 30 million taxpayers could participate)

President Trump's return to the White House has prompted significant shifts. On inauguration day, the former IRS commissioner Danny Werfel stepped down. As the tax agency awaits confirmation of Trump’s Commissioner pick (former Congressman Billy Long), it must deal with a hiring freeze and reduced funding.

What does this mean practically? The core tax season process should remain the same: gathering documents, understanding tax deductions and credits, and eventually meeting the April 15 deadline (if you don’t have a valid tax extension).

However, the federal tax landscape is evolving, and as a new Congress begins to address tax policy, there is uncertainty about what tax bills will look like beyond this year.

For those feeling anxious about the changes, take a deep breath. Focus on the fundamentals of good tax preparation: good record keeping, understanding your income streams, leveraging tax breaks you’re eligible for, and seeking professional advice when and if you need it.

Welcome to Tax Season 2025.

As mentioned, we'll be live blogging all week, offering tips, analysis, IRS updates and related news and information. In the meantime, here are some resources to get you started.