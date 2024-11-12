IRS: Here’s How to Recover Your Tax Records After a Natural Disaster

Whether you’ve experienced property loss or business disruptions, having your federal and state tax records can facilitate the claims process as you try to rebuild.

Your tax records essentially can serve as proof of income, property ownership, and expenses that may be subject to federal disaster-related tax deductions or government relief.

When a disaster strikes, it’s best to act fast to act fast so you can get reimbursements sooner rather than later. Here’s how to get your tax documents back, according to the IRS.



How to recover your federal tax records

If you lost your tax documents due to a natural disaster, the IRS may allow you to recover your federal return transcripts for free. There are several ways you can request your documents, including online, by phone, or by mail.

Some tax records you’ll want to gather may include your W-2s, 1099s, or prior tax returns.

If you’re a business owner, you’ll also want to ask for copies of the current and previous year's sales tax reports, and payroll tax returns. These documents will reflect gross sales for a given period.

To get your tax records online, visit the Get Transcript tool on IRS.gov.

on IRS.gov. Transcripts requested by phone can be done by calling IRS customer service at 800-908-9946.

Mailed transcripts from previous years, can be delivered by filing a Form 4506-T , Request for Transcript of a Tax Return.

, Request for Transcript of a Tax Return. The same applies for past returns, you must file a Form 4506 , Request for Copy of a Tax Return.

You must mail your Form 4506 to the address shown in the form. Additionally, there’s a $43 fee charged for each tax return period requested. Copies are generally available for the current tax year as well as the previous six years.

How to get your transcripts or return copies mailed for free

The IRS does waive the normal $43 user fee under certain circumstances. However, you must write the appropriate disaster designation, such as “Hurricane Helene,” in red letters across the top of Forms 4506-T and 4506.

According to the IRS, mailed documents may arrive in 5 to 10 calendar days at the address they have on file for you.

Access IRS records and transcripts online

If you want to speed up the process of recovering your documents, you can view your tax records in your Individual Online Account .

The online account will allow you to view, print, or download your transcripts. It will also give you timely updates on:

Digital copies of certain IRS notices, such as tax deadline extensions to file for victims of a natural disaster .

. Information on any relevant audits on your tax returns.

Data from your most recently filed tax return.

The online account also lets you access the status of your refund or relevant information regarding Economic Impact payments, if any are given.

Where to get a copy of a state tax return

As you compile your tax statements, you’ll also want a copy of your local state return. To request a copy of your state return, contact your state’s Department of Revenue .

In Florida , for example, you can request a copy of your local tax return from the Florida Department of Revenue by emailing RecordsRequests@floridarevenue.com .

To request a copy of a Florida state tax return by mail, fax, or email, you must file a Form DR-841 , Request for Copy of Tax Return. The form will ask for some personal information, including which tax return copies you want delivered to you.

Meanwhile, in North Carolina , you can request a free copy of your state tax return by mailing a written request to the NC Department of Revenue . Make sure to include your name as it appeared on the return, your mailing address, social security number, and the tax year requested. The return should be delivered within 20 days.

Make sure to file these requests carefully and through the appropriate channels to avoid fraud or identity theft.

What is a casualty loss deduction?

Once you have your tax records, taxpayers in federally declared disaster areas can generally claim a casualty loss deduction on their federal income tax return. The IRS defines a casualty loss as deductible losses that occur from the destruction of personal property following a natural disaster, fire, or car accident.

Note: Due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) from 2108 to 2025, personal casualty losses are only deductible if the loss was caused by a federally declared disaster. Such losses are generally related to your home, household items, and vehicles.

According to the Taxpayer Advocate Service , you may also be able to deduct certain personal property losses that aren’t included in your insurance.

You can claim these losses by filing the following documents:

File a Schedule A, Form 1040, or an amended return using Form 1040-X.

You’ll also have to include Form 4684 to report your losses from the disaster.

Casualty losses are deductible the year the loss occurred.

However, if your casualty loss is due to a federally declared disaster , you can opt to deduct the loss on the return for the tax year preceding the year in which the disaster happened.

Have your tax records ready

Your tax documents can help you quickly claim your disaster-related benefits. That’s why the sooner you act, the better.

Remember, as Kiplinger has reported, the IRS has implemented tax deadline extensions in states impacted by federally declared disasters. Additionally, FEMA is offering government assistance to those impacted by recent natural disasters.

When in doubt about how to proceed, you can always speak with a certified tax professional or visit the IRS Disaster Relief website for more information.