About Kiplinger

The company is known for our website, Kiplinger.com, as well as The Kiplinger Letter, a weekly business and economic forecasting periodical, and the monthly Kiplinger's Personal Finance magazine. We also publish a line of print and email newsletters, and custom information solutions.

Started in 1920 by a former Associated Press economics reporter, Kiplinger Washington Editors, Inc., was a closely held company managed for more than eight decades by three generations of the Kiplinger family—founder W. M. Kiplinger (1891-1967); his son Austin H. Kiplinger (b. 1918-2015); and Austin's sons Todd L. Kiplinger (1945-2008) and Knight A. Kiplinger (b. 1948). In 2021 Kiplinger became a part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher.

EDITORIAL MISSION

At Kiplinger, we start with the expectation that our readers will act on our advice, and benefit from doing so. Our award-winning editorial content is just the beginning of the story.

EDITORIAL STANDARDS

Since its founding in 1920, the Kiplinger organization has been committed to doing business with the highest standards of ethical professionalism.

That means dealing honestly, openly, and compassionately with all our key stakeholders— employees, subscribers, shareholders, vendors, and our community. In addition to being the right way to act, this adherence to high ethical standards, we believe, has been very important to our company’s success.

We exist through the patronage and trust of our users. We serve them with information and judgment that is accurate, timely, relevant to their needs, and fairly priced.

We treat every subject with balance and fairness, giving both sides of the issue and doing our best to check stories for accuracy. We are never “out to get” anyone, promote a cause, or boost anyone’s commercial or political interests. We simply seek to give our readers useful, factual information, coupled with our own best judgment.

Kiplinger assigns pieces to in-house writers or outside contributors who have expertise, experience, and subject matter knowledge relating to the assignment and who understand the Kiplinger policy of fact-checking and ensuring accuracy. Every piece published by Kiplinger is reviewed by at least one editor before publication.

At times, Kiplinger will publish content from outside contributors who are not a part of the Kiplinger editorial team as we believe there is benefit in providing different voices and points of view. Content provided by those who are not part of the Kiplinger editorial staff or engaged as a Kiplinger writer is clearly identified.

We have a long tradition of reader service. We take readers’ suggestions and complaints seriously, responding quickly and courteously to their inquiries by phone, mail, or email. In short, we treat our customers the way we would like to be treated ourselves.

Corrections Policy

We will do nothing that would cause our readers to question the independence, objectivity, and fairness of our editorial judgment. We strive for accuracy and transparency as a way to build and maintain trust with our readers. We correct errors that mislead readers or misstate facts or that could have an impact on our readers’ financial decision-making and actions.

Advertising and Commercial Policy

We maintain a separation between our editorial content and any influence by commercial interests, such as the advertisers in our magazine or online. No product receives editorial endorsement in exchange for payment. We write favorably about products and services only if their quality merits mention, and if our readers would benefit from using them, regardless of whether the mentioned products are or are not advertised in any of our products.

All sponsored content—advertorials, native ads—will be clearly labeled. We will not publish any sponsored content that implies that Kiplinger editors were involved in the content creation or that includes the Kiplinger name. (Occasionally, an advertiser will partner with editorial on a poll or other data-intensive project, and such sponsorship will be clearly labeled.) Advertisements that mimic the “look and feel” of the print or digital publication in which they appear may deceive readers and should be avoided. E-commerce partnerships should be disclosed to the reader. E-commerce options should be visually distinguished from editorial content.

We disclose to our immediate editors any potential conflict of interest (investment, family relationship, etc.) that could preclude a reporter from covering a topic with objectivity.

We do not accept any fee—paid either to the individual employee or to Kiplinger—for public speaking and personal appearances, lest receiving money from a commercial interest might favorably incline us toward their products or point of view, or simply give the appearance of such inclination.

Investment Policy

We believe that Kiplinger’s readers benefit from the expertise of our staff writers, editors, and columnists, and that Kiplinger advice is better informed if the staff itself participates in the actions it advises. (We “eat our own cooking,” as it were.) Accordingly, Kiplinger employees, freelancers, contractors, and columnists are allowed to own securities of entities about which they have written, commented, or reported recently, provided the editorial activity would not likely have an impact on the securities or their price.

All Kiplinger employees are expected to conduct themselves at all times in a manner that leaves no grounds for belief, or even suspicion, that an employee, an employee’s family, or anyone else connected to an employee made financial gains by acting pursuant to "inside" information obtained through the course of the employee’s work. Furthermore, no employee may profit from news, data, or information learned in the course of employment that has yet to be made public. We will not publish any story critical of any investment in which the author has a short position.

Affiliate Disclosure

We independently review products, services, or locations, relying on the expertise of our writers and contributors, or results of surveys of readers or others. Where we link to products or services on this website, we may earn affiliate commissions from those buying links.

Methodology Disclosure—How We Choose and Rank

For decades, Kiplinger has had a successful history of independently considering and reviewing a wide variety of products, services, businesses, and locations, among other subjects. Kiplinger readers have been able to trust the expertise and judgment used by Kiplinger in making its selections.

Kiplinger uses different methodologies to evaluate subjects based on the product and type of evaluation. These include:

Evaluation by an expert. At times Kiplinger uses staff experts and knowledgeable contributors to evaluate products, businesses, places, and services. These Kiplinger experts base their assessments on personal research and evaluation, as well as any special criteria established for that particular ranking.

At times Kiplinger uses staff experts and knowledgeable contributors to evaluate products, businesses, places, and services. These Kiplinger experts base their assessments on personal research and evaluation, as well as any special criteria established for that particular ranking. Scoring based on quantitative or qualitative criteria. Some Kiplinger rankings and ratings are based upon evaluations that use quantitative or qualitative scoring systems.

Some Kiplinger rankings and ratings are based upon evaluations that use quantitative or qualitative scoring systems. Surveys. Kiplinger recommends some products, services, businesses, or other subjects based upon surveys. At times, these surveys are the result of contributed appraisals from readers. At other times, Kiplinger uses reputable third-party survey providers or in-house survey expertise in crafting and executing surveys. When surveys are used, Kiplinger ensures the surveys are independent and follow best practices methodologies.

Where an evaluation is made using these methods, the methodology used in the assessment is explained.

KIPLINGER PRODUCTS

Kiplinger.com

This popular website provides actionable information on personal finance topics, with specialized “channels” covering investing, retirement, taxes, personal finance, home, “your business,” and wealth creation. Other popular topics include shopping and insight into getting the best deal. Kiplinger staff experts and outside contributors lend their voices to provide actionable advice.

Kiplinger’s Personal Finance magazine

Kiplinger’s monthly magazine advises its readers on managing their money, covering investing, retirement planning, taxes, insurance, real estate, buying and leasing a car, health care, travel, and financing college.

Founded in 1947 as Kiplinger Magazine (subtitled "The Changing Times"), it was the first magazine to offer money management advice to the American people. Kiplinger Magazine changed its name to Changing Times (subtitled: "The Kiplinger Magazine") in 1949, and it was known by that name until 1991, when it was renamed Kiplinger's Personal Finance magazine. For 33 years after its founding, it existed entirely on subscription and single-copy revenue, but in 1980 began carrying advertising.

Editorially, Kiplinger's magazine has championed over the decades a number of personal finance strategies and investment products that later became popular "conventional wisdom," especially in the areas of investing and insurance.

The Kiplinger Letter

Launched in 1923, The Kiplinger Letter is considered the most widely read business forecasting periodical in the world. Its subscribers include people in the management of for-profit and non-profit enterprises, both large and small—businesses, government agencies, universities and schools, trade associations, unions, etc.

In four pages of text each week, the Letter alerts its clients to what is likely to happen in business and the economy; legislation and regulation in Washington and the states; demographics; technology; world affairs; politics; and investing. The Letter is nonpartisan and does not advocate for or against any particular outcome or point of view.

The Kiplinger Tax Letter

With tens of thousands of biweekly subscribers, the Kiplinger Tax Letter is the most widely read tax advisory newsletter in the U.S., with readers at law and accounting firms, corporate CFO and general counsel offices, and the homes of high-net-worth individuals. In four pages each issue, covering both business and personal taxation, the Letter advises its readers on coming changes in tax law and regulations; recent rulings and interpretations by the IRS, Tax Court and states; and strategies for minimizing taxes. It was launched in 1925.

Kiplinger’s Retirement Report

This popular monthly periodical, begun in 1993, covers all the key concerns of affluent older Americans—including those who are not-yet-retired, retired, and considering or planning retirement. Topics covered include investing, estate planning, health, long-term care, leisure and travel, family, work, and housing.

Kiplinger’s Investing for Income

Each month, this 8-page periodical provides its readers with tips to ensure a steady income through investments. Four rotating portfolios explain how to use dividend stocks, bonds, REITs, and other investments to ensure a constant stream of income.

Subscribe to any of Kiplinger's products today.