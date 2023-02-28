Vote in the Kiplinger Readers' Choice Awards 2023

About the Kiplinger Readers’ Choice Awards

The Kiplinger Readers’ Choice Awards aim to recognize and celebrate the best products and services in the personal finance arena. We’re asking you, our community, to help us name the products and services you think have delivered excellent value in the past year.

The Awards will recognize excellence in everything from credit cards, banks and brokers to insurers, tax software and financial apps. By voting, you’ll help us form our guide to the very best financial products, which will be revealed later in the year.

Voting is open from February 28 - March 31. Eligible participants will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win one of five $200 Amazon gift cards.

Our short survey asks which products and services you use/have used and how you’d rate aspects such as customer service, and your overall satisfaction with them. Click here to vote and have your say (opens in new tab).

Kiplinger Readers’ Choice Awards Categories

Rewards Credit Cards

Rewards credit cards offer cash back, points, or miles on purchases, helping you to put extra cash in your pocket or offset the cost of flights, hotels and other travel bookings.

We’re asking you to rate your experience with the rewards credit card that you use the most in each of three categories: general travel cards, airline program cards, and cash-back cards. We’d like to learn what you think about the strength of your rewards card’s customer service, how likely you are to recommend the card to others, and your overall satisfaction with the card.

Banks

Whether you have a relationship with a large national bank, a regional bank or an internet bank, we’d like to know about your experience with the institution that you primarily use for your banking needs, including a checking or savings account. Please rate your institution on the strength of its customer service, how likely you are to recommend the bank to others, and your overall satisfaction with the bank.

Brokers

Brokers come in a variety of flavors, from full-service firms with human representatives to online-only outfits. We’d like to know about your experience with your primary broker, including the strength of its customer service, how likely you are to recommend the broker to others, and your overall satisfaction with the broker.

Robo Advisers

Robo advisers are digital platforms that provide automated investment-management services, such as creating and monitoring investment portfolios, without involvement from human advisers (although some robo advisers offer hybrid services that blend in assistance from humans). If you use a robo adviser, we’d like you to vote on the range of investment portfolios that it offers, how likely you are to recommend the robo adviser to others, and your overall satisfaction with the robo adviser.

Wealth Managers

Wealth-management firms provide holistic financial planning and advisory services, including retirement, tax and estate planning and investment management. We’d like to know what you think about the quality of the financial advice that your wealth manager offers, the level of trust you have in the wealth manager to treat you fairly and provide sound advice, how likely you are to recommend the wealth manager to others, and your overall satisfaction with the wealth manager.

Financial Apps

We’d like to hear about your experience with two types of financial mobile apps: budgeting apps, which help you track your cash flow and set spending limits, among other budgeting tasks, and peer-to-peer payment apps, which allow you to send and receive payments with other individuals. If you use a budgeting app, please rate it on ease of navigation, the strength of its budgeting tools, and how likely you are to recommend it to others. If you use a peer-to-peer payment app, please rate it on ease of use, how likely you are to recommend it to others, and your overall satisfaction with it.

Tax Software

Tax software helps you prepare and file income tax returns. If you have used tax software to prepare returns for the 2021 or 2022 tax years, please rate the provider on the ease of use of its program, how likely you are to recommend it to others, and your overall satisfaction with it.

Auto Insurance

For your primary auto insurance company, we’d like to know what you think about the competitiveness of the rates it charges, your experience with the claims process, and how likely you are to recommend the insurance company to others.

