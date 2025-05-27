Kiplinger Readers' Choice Awards 2025: Homeowners Insurance Companies

About the Kiplinger Readers’ Choice Awards 2025

The Kiplinger Readers’ Choice Awards aim to recognize and celebrate the best products and services in the personal finance arena. We asked you, our Kiplinger community, to help us name the products and services you think have delivered excellent value in the past year.



The survey results, which we’re sharing here in our second annual Readers’ Choice Awards, offer valuable insight into which providers shine when it comes to your everyday interactions and experiences with them. Our Awards recognize excellence in everything from credit cards, banks and brokers to insurers, tax software and financial apps. For each category, we’ve listed an overall winner that earned the highest score. We’ve also highlighted other products and services that earned above-average scores for various criteria we asked readers to assess.



By voting, our community has helped us form our guide to the very best financial products. These are the products and companies that you think stand out from the crowd.

Kiplinger Readers' Choice Awards: Homeowners Insurance Companies

Readers rated their homeowners insurance provider based on how competitive the rates are, how positive the experience is when filing a claim and how likely they would be to recommend the insurance company to others. Most of the providers that collected accolades for homeowners insurance are also honorees for their auto-insurance services.

OVERALL WINNER: USAA

Outstanding for:

Competitive rates

Claims experience

Most recommended

USAA topped the ranking among homeowner insurance policy providers as well, gaining high scores from readers in all three areas we asked them to rate. Readers like USAA for its affordable premiums and customer service during the claims process.

“Been with USAA for over 50 years, and their response to claims is superb and unmatched,” says one reader. “I recommend USAA simply because the company has great customer service and ensures we are satisfactorily covered,” says another. USAA home insurance plans are available nationwide.

Erie Insurance

Outstanding for:

Competitive rates

Claims experience

Most recommended

Readers — especially those who have both a home and auto insurance policy with Erie — appreciate the insurance company’s customer service and pricing. If you bundle multiple policies, such as for homeowners and auto insurance, the typical discount is 20%, according to Erie. A discount is also available with an Erie homeowners insurance plan when you install smoke alarms, a burglar alarm system or an automatic sprinkler system in your home.

Amica

Outstanding for:

Claims experience

Most recommended

Although Amica didn’t score as highly as the other winners for its rates, there are a number of ways to get discounts. If you have a recently remodeled home, a newly built home, or zero claims over a three-year period, you may be eligible for a discount. Opting for paperless billing or installing a monitoring system for water or gas leaks are other ways to save.

AAA

Outstanding for:

Competitive rates

AAA’s offerings vary by state, but many respondents rated the company highly for the competitive rates available in their state. Several respondents noted they are grateful that AAA offers coverage in areas where some other insurance companies are no longer present due to risk from natural disasters, such as in Florida and southern California.