$177 Million AT&T Settlement Announced — Are You Eligible for a Payout?

If you are or were an AT&T subscriber, you might be entitled to a payout from the AT&T data breach settlement.

The $177 million AT&T settlement addresses two data breaches that occurred, jeopardizing subscribers’ personal information and leading to financial losses for some. If you were affected, you can still file a claim.

These breaches impacted millions of current and former customers, with sensitive data surfacing on the dark web and being illegally accessed from a third-party cloud platform. We’ll break down the timeline of both incidents, what information was compromised and who qualifies for payments.

AT&T data breach timeline and what was exposed

According to the settlement website, AT&T experienced two data breaches in 2024.

March 30, 2024

AT&T announced a breach involving a data set from 2019 or earlier that had been released on the dark web. About 7.6 million current and 65.4 million former account holders were affected.

Exposed information included names, addresses, telephone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth, account passcodes, billing account numbers and Social Security numbers.

July 12, 2024

AT&T disclosed a second breach in which data was illegally downloaded from a third-party cloud platform hosted by Snowflake. This incident involved telephone numbers of current and former customers, as well as the numbers of people they contacted, plus call counts and durations.

AT&T has agreed to pay $177 million in total to resolve claims stemming from both breaches.

How much you could receive from the $177 million AT&T settlement

AT&T subscribers may be eligible for certain payments depending on how they were affected by the data breaches.

If you were affected by the first data breach, you may be eligible for one of the following:

A documented loss cash payment of up to $5,000. You will need to provide receipts proving that your loss is fairly traceable to the data breach.

A tier 1 cash payment from the settlement fund. Tier 1 payments are for members whose Social Security numbers were included in the incident.

A tier 2 cash payment from the settlement fund. Tier 2 payments are for members who had data included in the incident, but whose Social Security numbers were not jeopardized.

If you were affected by the second data breach, you may be eligible for one of the following:

A documented loss cash payment of up to $2,000. You will need to provide receipts proving that your loss is fairly traceable to the data breach.

A tier 3 cash payment from the settlement fund.

The amount that you will receive from a tiered cash payment will depend on how many people file a claim and become part of the class-action settlement.

If you were affected by both incidents, you may be able to claim payments from both categories. If you’re claiming a documented cash loss for both incidents, you can’t use the same receipts to prove both losses.

How to tell if you were affected by the AT&T data breaches

If you were affected by one or both of the data breaches, you may have already received an email or postcard from AT&T. That email or postcard contains your class member ID number, which you’ll need to file a claim.

If you’re unsure if you were involved or if you haven’t received your class member ID number, you can use the “Contact Us” option on the settlement website to chat with support. You can also call 833-890-4930 for more information.

How to file a claim

To receive a payout from the settlement, you must file a claim. If you do nothing, you will sacrifice any benefits from the settlement and will give up your rights to sue AT&T on your own.

You have until November 18 to file a claim. You can submit a claim form on the settlement website, or you can mail it. Mailed claims must be postmarked by November 18, 2025.

To file a claim, you will need your class member ID number, as well as your full name, email address and AT&T account number.

If you’re filing a claim for a documented loss cash payment, you will need to submit receipts documenting the loss.

How to opt out of the AT&T data breach settlement

Keep in mind that if you enroll in the AT&T data breach settlement, you will not be able to file your own lawsuit against AT&T. If you’re planning to file a lawsuit, it is best to consult with your lawyer. Your request to opt out must be mailed and postmarked by October 17, 2025.