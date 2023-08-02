Folks seeking out the best long-term investment stocks to buy have a few ways to approach the task. One is to follow the advice of Ben Graham, the father of value investing, using his classic book, The Intelligent Investor.

Graham suggests that a defensive investor should buy stocks of large, conservatively financed companies with good earnings power. The companies should also be some of the best dividend stocks , with consistent histories of payouts, and have low valuations.

However, in today's world, many tech stocks don't pay dividends. Instead, they often return capital to shareholders through large stock buybacks .

Therefore, applying Graham's criteria today, the idea is to find the best stocks to buy that return large amounts of capital to shareholders either through dividends and/or stock buybacks.

This allows a company to increase its earnings and dividends on a per-share basis. Moreover, the remaining shareholder's stakes rise over time. Both of these factors can push the stock higher.

Another Graham criteria is to find stocks with a low valuation. The S&P 500 has a relatively high price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 31.4 times over the last 10 years. This article will focus on stocks with price-to-earnings ratios that are lower than the broad market.

Lastly, we will stick with stocks that have market caps of $100 billion or higher. They must also have low debt ratios and enough cash flow to reduce their debt, as well as pay dividends and/or buybacks.

With this in mind, here are the nine of the best long-term investment stocks to buy now.

Data is as of Aug. 1. Dividend yields are calculated by annualizing the most recent payout and dividing by the share price.