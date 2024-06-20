The Best Consumer Staples Stocks To Buy

In an uncertain market, the best consumer staples stocks provide consistency and stability to portfolios.

Kyle Woodley
By
published

There's no such thing as a "sure thing" in the stock market. But when investors need to protect their portfolios against the winds of uncertainty, they frequently flock to the relative safety of consumer staples stocks.



The best consumer staples stocks to buy
Company (Ticker)Long-term EPS growth rateAnalysts' consensus recommendationDividend yield
Lamb Weston (LW) 11.0%1.39 (Strong Buy)1.7%
Mondelez International (MDLZ) 6.8% 1.40 (Strong Buy)2.6%
Constellation Brands (STZ) 9.9% 1.60 (Buy)1.5%
Coca-Cola (KO) 6.0%1.71 (Buy)3.1%
Philip Morris International (PM) 9.1%1.88 (Buy)5.1%
Colgate-Palmolive (CL) 8.4%1.91 (Buy)2.1%
Procter & Gamble (PG) 7.9% 1.92 (Buy)2.4%
Sysco (SYY) 9.4% 2.00 (Buy)2.8%
Target (TGT) 8.1%2.09 (Buy)3.1%
Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) 7.0% 2.11 (Buy)2.5%

Kyle Woodley is the Editor-in-Chief of WealthUp, a site dedicated to improving the personal finances and financial literacy of people of all ages. He also writes the weekly The Weekend Tea newsletter, which covers both news and analysis about spending, saving, investing, the economy and more.

Kyle was previously the Senior Investing Editor for Kiplinger.com, and the Managing Editor for InvestorPlace.com before that. His work has appeared in several outlets, including Yahoo! Finance, MSN Money, Barchart, The Globe & Mail and the Nasdaq. He also has appeared as a guest on Fox Business Network and Money Radio, among other shows and podcasts, and he has been quoted in several outlets, including MarketWatch, Vice and Univision. He is a proud graduate of The Ohio State University, where he earned a BA in journalism. 

You can check out his thoughts on the markets (and more) at @KyleWoodley.

