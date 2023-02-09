Stocks With the Highest Dividend Yields in the S&P 500
One industry in particular dominates the list of stocks with the highest dividend yields in the benchmark index.
Experienced equity income investors know that blindly buying stocks with the highest dividend yields can be a dangerous game.
Indeed, an unusually high dividend yield can actually be a warning sign. That's because stock prices and dividend yields move in opposite directions. It's possible that a too-good-to-be-true dividend yield is simply a side effect of a stock having lost a lot of value.
And anytime a stock is slumping badly, it's worth wondering if the underlying company's current dividend is sustainable.
Case in point: look at what just happened with VF Corp. (VFC (opens in new tab)).
VFC is an apparel and footwear company known for brands such as Vans, The North Face, Timberland and Supreme. It's also a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats – an index of S&P 500 companies that have raised their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. This group is widely considered Wall Street's best dividend stocks.
VF Corp. has hiked its dividend every year for 50 years. But that streak – and the company's membership in the Dividend Aristocrats – is now at risk. On Feb. 7, VFC cut its quarterly dividend by 41% to 30 cents a share from 51 cents a share.
Prior to the cut, the dividend yield on VFC stock – an eye-watering 7.1% – was among the highest in the S&P 500. At the current rate of 30 cents per share quarterly, the dividend yield on VFC stock projects to 4.2%.
At 4.2%, VFC's dividend yield remains extremely attractive by the standards of today's market. The previous yield, however, was so high that it was pretty obviously unsustainable. After all, the reason VFC's dividend yield topped 7% in the first place was because the stock lost more than half its value over the past year.
So, yes, sometimes stocks with the highest dividend yields can be fool's gold. With that caveat out of the way, we're pleased to report that the stocks with the highest dividend yields in the S&P 500 do indeed look good for their payouts.
From oil and gas companies swimming in cash thanks to high oil prices to a tobacco company and a telecom giant, the following stocks boast the highest dividend yields in the S&P 500 – and would appear to have ample resources to keep them up.
Take a look at the five S&P 500 stocks with the highest dividend yields below.
Market data, analysts' estimates and analysts' recommendations are as of Feb. 8, 2023, courtesy of YCharts and S&P Global Market Intelligence. Stocks are listed by dividend yields, from lowest to highest.
Verizon Communications
- Market value: $170.2 billion
- Dividend yield: 6.4%
- Analysts' consensus recommendation: Hold
Telecommunications stocks such as Verizon Communications (VZ (opens in new tab)) are known for producing steady and generous dividends. As the only telecom in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Verizon gets more than its fair share of attention from institutional investors looking for equity income.
True, VZ sports one of the highest dividend yields in the benchmark index partly because shares are off by about 24% over the past 52 weeks. That said, at 6.4%, VZ's dividend yield is not wildly out of line with past levels. The stock's three-year average dividend yield stands at almost 5%.
Long-term investors seeking out the best dividend growth stocks will be happy to know that this telco is also a reliable dividend grower. VZ has hiked its payout annually for 18 consecutive years. And the dividend increases should keep coming.
How do we know this? Verizon disbursed $10.8 billion in dividends during the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2022, and still generated free cash flow (or the cash remaining after expenses, capital expenditures and financial commitments are met) of $6.2 billion.
As for VZ stock's prospects for beating the market over the next 12 to 18 months, Wall Street is split. Analysts' consensus recommendation stands at Hold, per S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Altria Group
- Market value: $83.0 billion
- Dividend yield: 8.1%
- Analysts' consensus recommendation: Hold
There isn't much growth to be found in the U.S. tobacco business. And so Altria Group (MO (opens in new tab)) – whose brands include Marlboro cigarettes and Copenhagen dipping tobacco – has to keep shareholders happy with generous and reliable dividends.
But dividends are only part of the story when it comes to Altria's status as a defensive stock. Sales of its addictive products tend to hold up well when economic times get tough. MO stock also tends to trade with much lower volatility relative to the broader market.
Those characteristics – as well as a dividend yield of more than 8% and 13 straight years of dividend increases – make MO a pretty good place to hide in a bad market.
Indeed, over the past 52 weeks, MO's total return (price appreciation plus dividends) comes to 0%. True, investors didn't make money – but neither did they lose any. The S&P 500, by comparison, generated a total return of -5.6% over the same time frame.
Analysts as a group don't expect Altria to continue to outperform the market over the next 12 to 18 months, however. Their consensus recommendation stands at Hold.
Devon Energy
- Market value: $40.1 billion
- Dividend yield: 8.7%
- Analysts' consensus recommendation: Buy
Devon Energy (DVN (opens in new tab)) is the first of three independent oil and gas companies to make the list of S&P 500 stocks with the highest dividend yields.
The energy sector in general is awash in free cash flow thanks to persistently high global oil prices. As a result, it's been lavishing that cash on shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks.
In Devon's case, it generated free cash flow of $1.3 billion for the 12 months ended Sept. 30 – and that was after paying out $404 million in dividends.
Keep in mind that the energy business is punishingly cyclical. The good times for energy stocks won't last forever. Over the past 5 years, the yield on DVN's dividend has averaged 2.8%. Regression to the mean is a thing.
For now, at least, Wall Street is bullish on DVN's prospects going forward. The stock is up by about a fifth over the past year – vs. the S&P 500's decline of more than 8% – and analysts see more market-beating performance ahead.
With a consensus recommendation of Buy, their average target price of $75.44 gives DVN stock implied upside of about 24% in the next 12 months or so. Add in the dividend yield, and the implied total return comes to around 33%.
Coterra Energy
- Market value: $19.0 billion
- Dividend yield: 10.3%
- Analysts' consensus recommendation: Hold
Shares in Coterra Energy (CTRA (opens in new tab)) are beating the broader market by almost 20 percentage points over the past 52 weeks, but the Street sees shares only matching the performance of the broader market over the next year.
Of the 28 analysts covering the independent oil and gas firm tracked by S&P Global Market Intelligence, five rate it at Strong Buy, three say Buy, 18 have it at Hold and two call it a Strong Sell. That works out to a consensus recommendation of Hold.
The Street's average price target tells another story entirely, however. At $30.48, analysts give CTRA implied upside of 25% in the next 12 months. Add in the dividend yield, and the implied total return comes to more than 35%.
And CTRA certainly appears to have the cash flow to keep the dividends coming. The company generated $3.1 billion in free cash flow over the 12 months ended Sept. 30. That was after paying out $2.1 billion in dividends.
Pioneer Natural Resources
- Market value: $53.5 billion
- Dividend yield: 11.3%
- Analysts' consensus recommendation: Buy
No stock in the S&P 500 has a higher dividend yield than independent oil and gas company Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD (opens in new tab)).
Shares are essentially flat on a price basis over the past 52 weeks, but the Street thinks they're set for outperformance in 2023. Of the 34 analysts covering PXD tracked by S&P Global Market Intelligence, nine rate it at Strong Buy, eight say Buy, 12 call it a Hold, three rate it at Sell and two say Strong Sell. That works out to a consensus recommendation of Buy, albeit with mixed conviction.
Be that as it may, analysts' average target price of $272.43 gives PXD implied price upside of about 22% in the next 12 months or so. Add in the dividend yield, and the implied total return comes to around 33%.
As noted above, the oil and gas business is cyclical. PXD's dividend sports a five-year average yield of 6.2%. That's quite high, but well below current levels.
Shareholders can thank the company's gushers of cash coming in. PXD generated free cash flow of $3.6 billion for the 12 months ended Sept. 30. And that was after the company returned $4.7 billion in cash to shareholders in the form of dividends.
