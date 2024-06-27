Walgreens Stock Hits 27-Year Low After Massive Earnings Miss

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock is tanking Thursday the pharmacy retailer came up short of earnings expectations and slashed its full-year outlook.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) stock is down nearly 25% Thursday to trade at a 27-year low after the pharmacy retail chain missed earnings expectations for its fiscal third quarter and cut its outlook for the full year.

In the three months ended May 31, Walgreens' revenue increased 2.6% year-over-year to $36.4 billion, which included a 2.3% year-over-year rise in its domestic retail pharmacy segment to $28.5 billion. The company said earnings per share (EPS) slumped 36.6% to 63 cents from the year-ago period.

Contributor

Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration. 

