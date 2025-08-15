Mutual Funds Are About to Get the ETF Treatment. Here's What It Means for Investors
The SEC is expected to decide soon whether mutual funds from dozens of providers can be offered as ETF share classes.
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is on the verge of allowing major changes to the way exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and traditional mutual funds are structured. Specifically, an SEC ruling could allow dozens of asset managers to offer existing mutual funds as ETF share classes.
That might sound like technical minutiae … a distinction without a difference. After all, investors already have thousands of ETFs and mutual funds to choose from. What difference would it make if the ETFs themselves were simply a share class of a mutual fund?
Some of this comes down to taxes. There are very real differences in the ways that ETFs and mutual funds are taxed, so the SEC's decision – expected to come down within the next several months – will matter a lot for most folks investing in a regular, taxable brokerage account.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
It's also a potential win for fund managers, as it opens their existing strategies to a broader pool of investors.
But are there benefits for investors? And are there any drawbacks that investors should be aware of?
Let's take a look.
What is the SEC considering when it comes to mutual funds and ETFs?
It's normal for mutual funds to have multiple share classes that vary based on fees, sales loads or account minimums.
Back in the early 2000s, Vanguard patented a clever setup that let an exchange-traded fund be just another share class of an existing mutual fund.
This meant one mutual fund could offer both traditional mutual fund shares and ETF shares that were both backed by the same underlying portfolio, management and performance record.
That patent expired in 2023, leading to a flood of requests from other fund managers. To date, more than 60 have petitioned the SEC for regulatory relief that will allow them to issue ETFs as share classes of existing mutual funds.
The SEC doesn't have a reputation for moving quickly. As with most government regulators, there is a process, and that process is often slow and bureaucratic.
We're starting to see movement, though. Back in March, then-Acting SEC Chairman Mark Uyeda instructed staff to prioritize reviewing these petitions.
And given the Trump administration's preference for deregulation, the likelihood is that a decision will happen within the next few months that will open the floodgates for ETF share classes of existing mutual funds.
Why do mutual funds want ETF share classes?
There are plenty of reasons for fund companies to petition the SEC to allow for ETF share classes of mutual funds.
To start, this allows them to keep their track record of fund performance, which in some cases can stretch back decades, as the ETF would be considered part of the existing fund as opposed to a new one.
This would also be true of existing ETFs that wanted to offer mutual funds for 401(k) plans. As things stand now, an ETF with a great long-term performance wouldn't be able to mention the track record if they an identical strategy was created in a mutual fund format.
It's also potentially cheaper and faster to create a new share class than to to launch an entirely new product.
But mostly, it's about taxes.
Mutual funds and ETFs are taxed differently because of how investor flows are handled.
In a mutual fund, when investors redeem shares, the fund often has to sell securities to raise cash. Those sales can generate realized capital gains, which must be distributed to all shareholders – whether they sold shares or not – creating a potential tax bill for all fund holders.
I sell my shares, and you get stuck with the tax bill. It's not exactly an ideal situation.
By contrast, ETFs use the in-kind creation/redemption process. Large institutional investors can exchange baskets of the underlying stocks for ETF shares (and vice versa) without the fund selling holdings.
This allows ETFs to get rid of appreciated securities without triggering taxable gains inside the portfolio and soaking their investors.
Because Vanguard had ETFs as share classes of its existing mutual funds, its mutual funds were able to piggyback on the ETFs' tax advantages. The Vanguard 500 Index Fund (VFIAX), for instance, hasn't paid a capital gains distribution since 2003.
Why this matters to investors
It's always nice to have options at your disposal, and having an ETF version of your favorite mutual funds isn't a bad thing.
Existing investors in mutual funds might also get a tax break. As we saw in the case of the Vanguard S&P 500 index fund, the mutual fund was able to shift would-be capital gains into its ETF share class and avoid making capital gains distributions.
Other mutual funds could potentially be able to do the same, though it should be mentioned that having an ETF structure of an existing fund doesn't guarantee that capital gains distributions will be eliminated.
If a fund manager trades aggressively to the extent that the gains cannot be offset by in-kind redemptions, there may still be taxable distributions to deal with.
Of course, it can also go the other way. Just as mutual fund investors may benefit from ETF tax efficiency, exchange-traded fund investors could end up dealing with mutual fund tax inefficiency if the assets are comingled.
This would be a particular risk in cases where the ETF share class was a relatively small part of the overall fund and the fund generated substantial realized capital gains.
In a tax-advantaged account such as an IRA or 401(k), none of this is a major concern, of course. But a tax-paying investor should consider this, particularly for a new ETF share class of a large existing mutual fund that does a lot of active trading.
Related content
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA is the Chief Investment Officer of Sizemore Capital Management LLC, a registered investment advisor based in Dallas, Texas, where he specializes in dividend-focused portfolios and in building alternative allocations with minimal correlation to the stock market.
-
-
Thanks to the OBBB, Now Could Be the Best Tax-Planning Window We've Had: 12 Things You Should Know
The new tax legislation offers unique opportunities to make smart financial moves and save on taxes, especially for people nearing or in retirement with significant savings.
-
Market Rebounds Are Happening Fast: Should You Buy the Dips? A Financial Planner's Guide
Markets are bouncing back faster than ever. For some long-term investors, that could mark a compelling case for systematic investing during downturns.
-
Thanks to the OBBB, Now Could Be the Best Tax-Planning Window We've Had: 12 Things You Should Know
The new tax legislation offers unique opportunities to make smart financial moves and save on taxes, especially for people nearing or in retirement with significant savings.
-
Market Rebounds Are Happening Fast: Should You Buy the Dips? A Financial Planner's Guide
Markets are bouncing back faster than ever. For some long-term investors, that could mark a compelling case for systematic investing during downturns.
-
Markets Weigh Earnings and Inflation: Stock Market Today
The major U.S. indexes struggled Thursday amid a hot inflation reading and seasonal headwinds.
-
Bullish, Deere and dLocal: Thursday's Biggest Movers
BLSH stock is continuing its post-IPO climb, while Deere and dLocal are swinging post-earnings.
-
What Set Warren Buffett Apart
As Warren Buffett prepares for retirement, we reflect on what we've learned from his 60 years of leadership at Berkshire Hathaway.
-
Asset-Rich But Cash-Poor? A Wealth Adviser's Guide to Helping Solve the Liquidity Crunch for Affluent Families
Many high-net-worth families experience financial stress because of a lack of immediate access to their assets. Liquidity planning aims to bridge the gap between long-term goals and short-term needs and avoid financial pitfalls.
-
Social Security Planning Strategies and Challenges as It Hits Its 90th Year: A Financial Adviser's Guide
Longer life expectancies and changing demographics put extra pressure on the program, making it crucial for future retirees to understand its evolution, common myths and how to strategically plan for their benefits.
-
Dow Jones Adds 463 Points as Rate-Cut Odds Rise: Stock Market Today
Some futures traders are now pricing in the possibility of a jumbo rate cut in September, which lifted stocks today.