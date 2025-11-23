5 Unique Book-Inspired Trips Across America

If you're a book lover, we have a few book-inspired trips that can help jumpstart your next vacation. Grab a few friends or take your family on an educational journey that ties together authors and books with real locations and landmarks.

Adding a personal element to a trip like this can help make it more memorable and might even give you a good excuse to visit certain destinations.

So, here are five trips for book lovers to take across America.

1. Baltimore, Maryland

Literary Events & Festivals

Baltimore Book Festival : A multi-day celebration of readers and writers featuring author talks, book signings, panel discussions and activities along the waterfront.

: A multi-day celebration of readers and writers featuring author talks, book signings, panel discussions and activities along the waterfront. Edgar Allan Poe Festival & Awards : Held near Poe’s grave, this festival honors the writer with dramatic readings, guided tours, performances and vendors celebrating his legacy.

Baltimore’s longtime motto, "The City That Reads," coined by former Mayor Kurt Schmoke to promote literacy, still fits the city’s character today.

Its iconic libraries, including the George Peabody Library and the Enoch Pratt Free Library , highlight a literary legacy that also extends to its sports culture, like the Ravens, named after Edgar Allan Poe’s famous poem. Visitors can still find subtle nods to the city’s literary icons, like the Poe-themed Apropoe’s restaurant inside the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront.

Poe himself once lived in a small house that now serves as a museum, preserved much as it was when he wrote some of his earliest works. Baltimore was also home to F. Scott Fitzgerald for a time, though his former Bolton Hill residence is not open to the public.

Baltimore also shaped the voice of abolitionist and writer Frederick Douglass. He worked in the Fell’s Point shipyards before escaping to freedom, later returning to build "Douglass Place," a set of rowhomes for African American renters. The houses still stand today, including 524 S. Dallas Street, marked with a plaque honoring Douglass’ legacy.

2. New York, New York

Literary Events & Festivals

New York City is a dream destination for book lovers, offering some of the most breathtaking libraries and literary landmarks in the world. You can even stay at The Library Hotel , where each floor is themed around a different Dewey Decimal category.

The New York Public Library on Fifth Avenue remains the city’s crown jewel, a National Historic Landmark, and just steps away, Library Way lines 41st Street with 96 bronze plaques engraved with literary quotes.

The Morgan Library , once JP Morgan’s private collection, showcases illuminated manuscripts, early printed books, and treasures like an original Gutenberg Bible.

Book browsing in New York is equally inspiring. Rizzoli Bookstore in NoMad is famed for its illustrated books on architecture, fashion and design, set beneath an Italian-influenced painted ceiling and dramatic columns. Paired with its lineup of festivals, author talks, and publishing events, the city remains a thriving hub for literary culture year-round.

3. Wilmington and New Bern, North Carolina

Literary Events & Festivals

New Bern Historical Society Homes Tour : A beloved tradition that opens the doors to some of New Bern’s most storied homes. Visitors can explore unique architecture, period décor and local history brought to life by guides and homeowners.

: A beloved tradition that opens the doors to some of New Bern’s most storied homes. Visitors can explore unique architecture, period décor and local history brought to life by guides and homeowners. Tryon Palace Candlelight Celebration : One of New Bern’s most dazzling holiday events, this candlelit evening transforms the palace and grounds with festive décor, live music, performers and holiday treats inspired by 18th-century traditions.

: One of New Bern’s most dazzling holiday events, this candlelit evening transforms the palace and grounds with festive décor, live music, performers and holiday treats inspired by 18th-century traditions. Outlander in the Palace Tour : A special themed tour for fans of the Outlander series, exploring filming locations, colonial-era settings and the real history behind the scenes that connect to the books and show.

North Carolina is home to many of the scenes that inspired some of your favorite novels. For example, The Summer I Turned Pretty television series, inspired by the novels by Jenny Han, is shot all over Wilmington. You can see where Belly and her friends hang out and where many iconic scenes from the show were filmed.

New Bern, North Carolina is home to The Notebook novelist Nicholas Sparks and the town celebrates him accordingly. This town is also the backdrop to many of his iconic novels. Take A Walk to Remember walking tour or The Return tour inspired by some of his most famous books.

While you’re in the area, stop in and explore the area's beloved independent bookstores. The Next Chapter Books & Art, owned by local author Michelle Garren-Flye, who was named the Heart of the Pamlico Poet Laureate in 2021, offers a warm, creative space for readers and artists alike.

Nearby, Daughtry’s Old Books on Front Street has been a Wilmington institution since 1982. Located in Historic Downtown Wilmington, it’s exactly the kind of small, family-run bookstore that feels like a treasure waiting to be explored.

4. Lenox, Mass. - Edith Wharton's Home

Literary Events & Festivals

WIT: Words, Ideas, and Thinkers Literary Festival : A flagship gathering hosted by the Authors Guild Foundation designed to amplify new voices. The festival brings together authors, thinkers and cultural leaders to explore critical issues, celebrate literary culture and engage audiences across genres.

: A flagship gathering hosted by the Authors Guild Foundation designed to amplify new voices. The festival brings together authors, thinkers and cultural leaders to explore critical issues, celebrate literary culture and engage audiences across genres. Lenox Library Association Author Talk Series : A curated lineup of virtual and in-person conversations with bestselling and emerging authors.

Tucked into the gorgeous Massachusetts Berkshires lies Edith Wharton's former home. Today the estate is preserved so visitors can enjoy the gardens, sculptures and elegant setting.

And of course, there are plenty of book-themed events to go around. Catch a lecture, take a ghost tour or join a free outdoor poetry reading. You can plan your visit with this packed calendar of events.

Stopping by Boston, too? Be sure to check out the Omni Parker House hotel where Charles Dickens once stayed during his American tour in the late 1800s.

5. Portland, Oregon

Literary Events & Festivals

Portland Book Festival (PDX Book Fest) : One of the Pacific Northwest’s premier literary celebrations, drawing acclaimed authors, poets and graphic novelists for a full day of readings, panels, workshops and book signings. Held each fall, it turns downtown Portland into a lively, book-loving block party.

: One of the Pacific Northwest’s premier literary celebrations, drawing acclaimed authors, poets and graphic novelists for a full day of readings, panels, workshops and book signings. Held each fall, it turns downtown Portland into a lively, book-loving block party. Literary Portland : A comprehensive hub that rounds up the city’s thriving literary scene, featuring readings, workshops, author events, open mics and bookish gatherings happening across Portland’s indie bookstores, libraries and creative venues.

Portland is one of the most eclectic cities in America and attracts top-tier authors for readings and signings. Some of the best ones are held at the famous Powell's Books, the world's largest independent bookstore.

The Portland Book Festival hosts over 100 authors for readings and drop-in workshops. For example, Stacey Abrams and Rebecca Yarros are just two of the iconic authors who spoke this year.

Portland is full of character-rich book nooks, and some shine for the way they blend reading culture with local flavor. At Rose City Book Pub , shelves of used books meet craft brews in a cozy, community-minded setting perfect for lingering. Coffee lovers will feel right at home at Bold Coffee and Books , a warm, curated space serving small-batch roasts and a selection of books that encourage you to settle in.