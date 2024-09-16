Where to Move Your Money Before the Next Fed Meeting
Take advantage of high savings rates before the anticipated Fed rate cut erodes APYs and lowers returns.
-
Want to Move to Italy? What to Consider Financially
-
12 Steps to Protect Your Retirement Savings From Market Volatility
-
12 Great Places to Retire in the Midwestplaces to live
-
5 Stocks to Buy for a Harris Presidency
-
What’s Happening With Taxes on Overtime Pay?Income Tax
-
Earnings Calendar and Analysis for This Week (September 16-20)stocks
Investing
What Is a P/E Ratio and How Do I Use It in Investing?
The price-to-earnings ratio, or P/E ratio, is one way investors can determine if they're getting a good deal on a stock. Here's how it works.
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Hits Record High Ahead of Fed Meeting
All eyes are on this Wednesday's Fed announcement, with expectations for a jumbo-sized rate cut rising.
By Karee Venema Published
-
9 Best Fidelity Mutual Funds to Buy Now
mutual funds No matter your investing style, the best Fidelity mutual funds offer solid active management at relatively low costs.
By Jeff Reeves Last updated
-
What the Fed's Rate Cut Will Mean for the Market
The Fed is widely expected to cut interest rates at the conclusion of its September policy meeting, which could impact the stock market. Here's how.
By Mark R. Hake, CFA Last updated
Personal Finance
How Much Umbrella Insurance Do I Need?
umbrella insurance Having too much liability insurance is better than having too little. Use our calculator to determine how much umbrella insurance is right for you.
-
20 Kirkland Products Retirees Should Buy at Costco
Making Your Money Last Stretch your budget in retirement by shopping wisely for Costco's affordable Kirkland Signature store-branded products.
By Bob Niedt Last updated
-
What Is a High-Yield Savings Account?
A high-yield savings account is essentially the same as a traditional account with one key difference — it pays a higher-than-average APY on deposits.
By Erin Bendig Last updated
-
When Is the Next Fed Meeting?
The FOMC is forecast to at long last cut interest rates at the next Fed meeting. But by how much?
By Dan Burrows Last updated
Taxes
Is an Annuity Worth It? Tax Pros and Cons
Retirement Knowing how an annuity might impact your tax situation can be confusing. Here are some advantages and downsides to consider.
-
Who Does the IRS Audit the Most?
Audits The IRS has a $400K audit directive problem. Here’s what you need to know.
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated
-
This Double-Dip Trust Benefit Really Is Too Good to Be True
Let's clear up the confusion among some trust makers and taxpayers over how grantor trust status affects the step-up in basis and estate tax exclusion.
By Rustin Diehl, JD, LLM Published
-
How to Structure Retirement Income to Tamp Down Taxes
From Social Security to IRAs and investments, with smart tax planning, retirees can have some control over how much of their income they'll get to keep.
By Rick Barnett, CEPP, CFCA, MEP Published
Kiplinger Advisor Collective
What Investors Should Keep in Mind This Election Season
Don’t let the political fearmongering derail you from your financial plan.
-
Tax Efficiency Mastery for Financial Success
As you build your wealth, tax considerations are going to become more important in protecting your earnings and staying in good standing with tax authorities.
By Justin Donald Published
-
Ways to Pay for Long-Term Care Expenses
The earlier you start planning, the more control you have over your future, empowering you to make informed decisions and feel more secure.
By Mario Hernandez Published
-
The Pros and Cons of Offering Tuition Reimbursement: A Personal Perspective
As someone who has experienced both sides of the tuition reimbursement equation, I have a unique perspective on the pros and cons of this popular employee benefit.
By Stephen Nalley Published
Retirement
-
HSAs Can Reimburse You for Medicare Premiums Paid
Medicare Even if your Medicare premiums are automatically deducted from your Social Security check, you can take tax-free withdrawals from an HSA to reimburse yourself.
By Kimberly Lankford Last updated
-
What’s the Best Medigap Plan?
Medicare The 10 Medigap plans offer different levels of benefits that pay for expenses not covered by original Medicare.
By Jackie Stewart Last updated
-
What You Must Know About the Different Parts of Medicare
Medicare Medicare can be complicated but we've got you covered. Here is a quick guide to the different benefits provided through each part.
By Jackie Stewart Last updated
Economic Forecasts
Starlink is taking over the space market
The Kiplinger Letter Satellite broadband provider Starlink is taking over the space market. Amazon’s mega-constellation will soon join the fray, adding to the unprecedented disruption.
-
Kiplinger Inflation Outlook: CPI Report Enough to Start Rate Cuts
Economic Forecasts The Federal Reserve should see the August inflation report as a green light to start cutting interest rates in September.
By David Payne Last updatedEconomic Forecasts
-
Kiplinger Jobs Outlook: Moderate Job Gains the New Normal
Economic Forecasts Kiplinger's latest jobs forecast. We assess the labor market, employment growth and its effect on the broader economy.
By David Payne Last updatedEconomic Forecasts
-
The 2024 Presidential Election is a Close Race So Far...
The Kiplinger Letter Two months out, presidential candidates, Harris and Trump are neck and neck. An early look at the election picture.
By Matthew Housiaux PublishedThe Kiplinger Letter