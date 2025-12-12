AI Appliances Aren’t Exciting Buyers…Yet

To help you understand the trends surrounding AI and other new technologies and what we expect to happen in the future, our highly experienced Kiplinger Letter team will keep you abreast of the latest developments and forecasts. (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe.) You'll get all the latest news first by subscribing, but we will publish many (but not all) of the forecasts a few days afterward online. Here’s the latest…
It’s increasingly common to see appliances and other household gadgets powered by AI. The problem is that buyers aren’t that interested in purchasing them so far. Consider that only 12% of robot vacuum buyers said that AI functionality was important to them, according to a recent report by market research firm NIQ. For washing machines, it was only 7%.
“Consumers are often not choosing the machine for its AI capabilities,” says NIQ. “However, AI functionality is the enabler of many of the conveniences that are important to consumers.”
But manufacturers still think they can stoke interest in AI products by shifting the focus to the benefits that AI enables.
Most consumers want appliances packed with features, so look for manufacturers to push harder on all the features AI adds in marketing campaigns next year. AI is often behind the conveniences that are important to consumers, such as improved efficiency, reduced water usage and other benefits that do resonate with shoppers.
Consider that LG touts its washing machines and dryers that use AI to analyze fabric types to enhance efficiency and minimize damage while washing. Samsung has smart refrigerators with cameras inside that recognize 37 fresh food items and identify 50 packaged foods, which can help inventory groceries to reduce food waste and save money. GE has an AI chatbot that offers personalized coffee recipes for the company’s smart coffee maker.
Other prominent examples include AI robot vacuums recognizing different types of dirt to switch from mopping to vacuuming, air-conditioning units that learn room usage patterns, and food processors that optimize settings. There are also scales, air purifiers, blood pressure monitors and toothbrushes with apps and AI features.
The NIQ report, which provides an outlook for 2026, sees a long-term opportunity for AI appliances: “Expect certain smart products to increase strongly in the long term, as they better understand the very relevant benefits that AI functionality delivers.”
Current economic conditions have sellers coping with increasingly value-conscious shoppers, who prioritize durability, high quality and features over a brand name, says NIQ. Sellers may have to thread a needle with some consumers wary of anything related to AI. Some may simply use the term “intelligent” in marketing materials. Others won’t mention AI or intelligence at all, instead just focusing on value and novel features.
