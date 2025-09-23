How Consumers Are Tinkering with Cutting-Edge AI
Companies launching artificial intelligence tools are jostling for consumer attention. Some products are already building a deep connection with users.
What are consumers doing with the most advanced artificial intelligence? Talking to chatbots, creating virtual characters and sprucing up photos, to name a few uses, according to a recent ranking of popular apps and websites by the venture capital firm Andreesen Horowitz.
Tweaking a photo or building a virtual friend may seem frivolous, considering the potential for AI to spur scientific and medical breakthroughs, but tracking monthly users and visitors of generative AI apps and websites is key to understanding AI’s rise.
From just
One major takeaway from the report is that people want general assistants. Popular AI chatbots from OpenAI, Google, xAI and Anthropic are among today’s most popular AI tools.
Top 5 Generative AI Web Products
- ChatGPT
- Gemini
- Deepseek
- Grok
- Character.ai
Top 5 Generative AI Mobile Apps
- ChatGPT
- Gemini
- AI Gallery
- Doubao
- Microsoft Edge
Source: The Top 100 Gen AI Consumer Apps, Andreessen Horowitz
The biggest AI spenders need to make money from consumers to justify a mountain of capital investment. After the launch of OpenAI’s AI chatbot ChatGPT, there was talk of Google falling behind. But Google has swiftly gained ground, with popular AI tools Gemini, Google AI Studio, Google Labs and NotebookLM.
The rankings also show plenty of room for upstarts. Character.ai is among the popular apps for building a virtual companion, highlighting how many people want to create a character for roleplaying. Users can touch up selfies (another popular use) with Hypic and Peachy. Top apps to create and edit art, photos and videos include AI Gallery, Wink, YouCut, PixVerse and BeautyCam.
Then there’s writing assistance, coding assistance, language translation, web search and slideshow creation from tools such as QuillBot, Lovable, Papago, Perplexity and Gamma.
Note that China is gaining ground, with popular tools Quark, Doubao, Kimi and DeepSeek ranking highly. Quark is a general AI assistant owned by Chinese tech giant Alibaba.
Investors will closely watch these trends to see what apps can break through with consumers. And more importantly, which tools can bring in revenue.
