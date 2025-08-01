The Rise of AI: A Kiplinger Special Report
Our special report looks at the opportunities and challenges of generative AI and how its rapid move into the mainstream is impacting every aspect of our lives.
To help you understand trends happening in AI and other new technologies, our highly experienced Kiplinger Letter team keeps you abreast of the latest developments and forecasts. You'll get all the latest news first by subscribing, but we will publish many (but not all) of the forecasts a few days afterward online.
This Kiplinger special report examines the way AI is already impacting our lives and the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead. It is authored by John Miley, senior associate editor of The Kiplinger Letter.
Click on the image below to access the report (PDF.)
The Kiplinger Letter has been running since 1923 and is a collection of concise weekly forecasts on business and economic trends, to help you understand what’s coming up to make the most of your investments and your money. Subscribe to The Kiplinger Letter.
John Miley is a Senior Associate Editor at The Kiplinger Letter. He mainly covers technology, telecom and education, but will jump on other important business topics as needed. In his role, he provides timely forecasts about emerging technologies, business trends and government regulations. He also edits stories for the weekly publication and has written and edited e-mail newsletters.
He joined Kiplinger in August 2010 as a reporter for Kiplinger's Personal Finance magazine, where he wrote stories, fact-checked articles and researched investing data. After two years at the magazine, he moved to the Letter, where he has been for the last decade. He holds a BA from Bates College and a master’s degree in magazine journalism from Northwestern University, where he specialized in business reporting. An avid runner and a former decathlete, he has written about fitness and competed in triathlons.
Ask the Editor — Tax Questions on Standard Deductions
Ask the Editor In this week's Ask the Editor Q&A, we answer tax questions from readers on claiming standard deductions on your tax return.
119 JCPenney Stores Just Sold — Here’s What Shoppers Should Know
The $947 million JCPenney deal hints at bigger retail and real estate shifts.
Big Changes Are Ahead for Higher Ed
The Kiplinger Letter A major reform of higher ed is underway. Colleges are bracing for abrupt change, financial headwinds and uncertainty.
AI-Powered Smart Glasses Set to Make a Bigger Splash
The Kiplinger Letter Meta leads the way with its sleek, fashionable smart glasses, but Apple reportedly plans to join the fray by late 2026. Improved AI will lure more customers.
Breaking China's Stranglehold on Rare Earth Elements
The Letter China is using its near-monopoly on critical minerals to win trade concessions. Can the U.S. find alternate supplies?
Things that Surprise Business Owners When It’s Time to Sell
The Kiplinger Letter When it’s time to retire and enjoy the fruits of growing their business, owners are often surprised by how tough it is to give up their baby!
What New Tariffs Mean for Car Shoppers
The Kiplinger Letter Car deals are growing scarcer. Meanwhile, tax credits for EVs are on the way out, but tax breaks for car loans are coming.
AI’s Rapid Rise Sparks New Cyber Threats
The Kiplinger Letter Cybersecurity professionals are racing to ward off AI threats while also using AI tools to shore up defenses.
Blue Collar Workers Add AI to Their Toolboxes
The Kiplinger Letter AI can’t fix a leak or install lighting, but more and more tradespeople are adopting artificial intelligence for back-office work and other tasks.
What Is AI? Artificial Intelligence 101
Artificial intelligence has sparked huge excitement among investors and businesses, but what exactly does the term mean?