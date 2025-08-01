The Rise of AI: A Kiplinger Special Report

Our special report looks at the opportunities and challenges of generative AI and how its rapid move into the mainstream is impacting every aspect of our lives.

John Miley's avatar
By
published
in Guides

To help you understand trends happening in AI and other new technologies, our highly experienced Kiplinger Letter team keeps you abreast of the latest developments and forecasts. You'll get all the latest news first by subscribing, but we will publish many (but not all) of the forecasts a few days afterward online.

This Kiplinger special report examines the way AI is already impacting our lives and the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead. It is authored by John Miley, senior associate editor of The Kiplinger Letter.

Click on the image below to access the report (PDF.)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Kiplinger Letter has been running since 1923 and is a collection of concise weekly forecasts on business and economic trends, to help you understand what’s coming up to make the most of your investments and your money. Subscribe to The Kiplinger Letter.

Related Content

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up
TOPICS
John Miley
John Miley
Senior Associate Editor, The Kiplinger Letter

John Miley is a Senior Associate Editor at The Kiplinger Letter. He mainly covers technology, telecom and education, but will jump on other important business topics as needed. In his role, he provides timely forecasts about emerging technologies, business trends and government regulations. He also edits stories for the weekly publication and has written and edited e-mail newsletters.

He joined Kiplinger in August 2010 as a reporter for Kiplinger's Personal Finance magazine, where he wrote stories, fact-checked articles and researched investing data. After two years at the magazine, he moved to the Letter, where he has been for the last decade. He holds a BA from Bates College and a master’s degree in magazine journalism from Northwestern University, where he specialized in business reporting. An avid runner and a former decathlete, he has written about fitness and competed in triathlons.

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8