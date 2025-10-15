Banks Are Sounding the Alarm About Stablecoins
The banking industry says stablecoins could have a negative impact on lending.
To help you understand what's happening in the economy our highly experienced Kiplinger Letter team will keep you abreast of the latest developments and forecasts (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe). You'll get all the latest news first by subscribing, but we will publish many (but not all) of the forecasts a few days afterward online. Here’s the latest…
The banking industry is pushing for a legislative fix to the GENIUS Act, a law that established the first federal framework for stablecoins, a form of digital token that represents a fixed amount of a fiat currency, such as the U.S. dollar. While the GENIUS Act prohibits stablecoin issuers from directly paying interest to holders, firms including Coinbase and Circle have circumvented this restriction by offering “rewards” programs. In these arrangements, customers lend their stablecoins to a cryptocurrency platform, which then generates yield for the customers. Banks argue this is functionally identical to interest, and are asking Congress to close what they call a dangerous regulatory loophole by explicitly banning firms from offering such rewards to customers.
Banks say these interest-bearing stablecoins pose a serious risk to the economy. They argue that, unlike bank deposits, which are protected by FDIC insurance, stablecoin holdings have no such government backstop, exposing consumers to greater risk. Banks also argue that a significant shift of funds away from traditional, insured deposits, which are the primary source of funding for bank lending, could reduce the availability of everything from home mortgages to small-business loans, slowing the broader economy. The Treasury Department has amplified this concern, estimating potential deposit outflows of up to $6.6 trillion if stablecoins are permitted to offer competitive yields. The crypto industry counters that this is fearmongering by the banking industry, claiming that allowing rewards simply introduces much-needed competition that will pressure banks to provide more competitive interest rates to customers who have earned little on their savings for over a decade.
From just
$107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
At least for now, Congress is siding with the cryptocurrency industry. Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle seem reluctant to pass a narrow fix for the GENIUS Act, fearing it could stifle innovation in a fast-growing sector. Some key Senate Banking Committee members have signaled they’re open to addressing the issue but prefer to do so within a more comprehensive crypto bill, such as the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act. Such a bill would establish rules for market structure, consumer protection and the roles of various regulators. Proponents of the comprehensive approach argue that a holistic framework is necessary to provide long-term clarity for the industry, rather than engaging in a legislative game of "whack-a-mole" with every new product. They believe that narrowly targeting rewards could stifle innovation and push digital asset companies offshore, undermining U.S. leadership in financial technology.
For now, the outcome of this fight is hard to predict, given that both sides are intensely lobbying lawmakers. The stakes are high for both sides, as banks aim to maintain their traditional role in taking deposits from customers and making loans to households and businesses, while stablecoin issuers seek to gain a foothold in the financial sector.
This forecast first appeared in The Kiplinger Letter, which has been running since 1923 and is a collection of concise weekly forecasts on business and economic trends, as well as what to expect from Washington, to help you understand what’s coming up to make the most of your investments and your money. Subscribe to The Kiplinger Letter.
Read more
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Rodrigo Sermeño covers the financial services, housing, small business, and cryptocurrency industries for The Kiplinger Letter. Before joining Kiplinger in 2014, he worked for several think tanks and non-profit organizations in Washington, D.C., including the New America Foundation, the Streit Council, and the Arca Foundation. Rodrigo graduated from George Mason University with a bachelor's degree in international affairs. He also holds a master's in public policy from George Mason University's Schar School of Policy and Government.
-
-
I'm in my 50s and thinking about prepaying my own funeral. Is it worth it?
We asked financial experts to weigh in.
-
Medicare Open Enrollment: Why You Need to Pay Extra Attention to Part D, From a Financial Adviser
The lowest premium for prescription drug coverage might not actually save you the most money. Make sure you take copays into consideration and do the math.
-
This Is How Much You'll Have to Pay to Share Streaming Services
It now costs more to share streaming services with family members who don't live with the account holder. Here's what Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and Disney+ charge.
-
Credit Cards That Actually Reward Your Loyalty
If you have bank or investment accounts with your credit card issuer, you may qualify for extra cash back, waived fees and other benefits.
-
I Wrote About Credit Cards for Years: Here's My Credit Card Rewards Strategy
This is how I maximize cash back and points for various purchases and leverage premium card benefits such as airport lounge access and annual fee waivers for active-duty military members.
-
Don't Make These 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Mistakes
Don't Make These 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Mistakes
-
Eight Tricks to Shop for Glasses if You're Over 50
Shopping for glasses often gets trickier — and more expensive — as you age. If you've over 50, take these steps when you set out to buy a new pair.
-
Ask the Editor, October 3: Tax Questions on the Charitable Deduction
Ask the Editor In this week's Ask the Editor Q&A, we answer reader questions on the charitable deduction.
-
Seven Things You Should Do Before 2026 Because of One Big Beautiful Bill Changes
The new law ushers in significant changes for most taxpayers. Make these moves now to take advantage of them.
-
Government Shutdown to Delay Data, Including Key Jobs Report
While government shutdowns typically don't impact stock returns, they can delay the release of key economic data – including the monthly jobs report.