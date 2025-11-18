7 Frugal Habits That Aren't Worth It (and What to Do Instead)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After years of inflation driving up prices, many Americans are feeling the pinch. In order to cut your budget, you might be looking for ways to be more frugal.

In general, frugality is good. It's a way to be more intentional about what you buy and how you use it to avoid overspending when you don't have to.

But, in the pursuit of pinching every penny, it's easy to lose sight of the bigger picture. Sometimes, the effort or stress you're adding to your life aren't worth the few cents you're saving. Even worse, some frugal habits aren't actually saving you money at all.

From just $107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. CLICK FOR FREE ISSUE Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

As you look for ways to trim waste from your budget, avoid falling into the trap of the following frugal habits that just aren't worth it.

1. Driving far out of your way to save a few cents on gas

Within a certain radius, driving a little out of your way to save on gas could make sense. But, there's a point at which the gas used to get there outweighs any savings you're getting.

Let's say your car averages about 22 miles per gallon for city driving. If the cheaper gas station is 11 miles out of your way, you'll use half a gallon getting there and half a gallon getting back.

Meanwhile, a typical gas tank on a mid-sized car holds about 16 gallons. At the current average price of $3.07 per gallon, the prices at the further station would need to be more than 19 cents lower per gallon than the station closest to you just to break even on the gallon of gas you used to drive there and back.

What to do instead

There are lots of ways to get discounts on gas without having to hunt down the lowest-priced station. One of the best options is to get a Costco membership and time your fill-ups with your grocery shopping trips.

Costco Gold Star Membership: at StackSocial Stack Social is offering a Gold Star Membership + $20 Digital Shop Card for the price of a $65 Gold Star membership. It is also offering an Executive Gold Star Membership + $40 Shop Card for the price of a $130 Executive Gold Star membership. Memberships auto-renew each year until you cancel.

If you don't live near a Costco, there are other memberships that let you save on gas. You can also get cash back credit cards that offer 3% or more every time you fuel up. If you stack that cash back on top of a membership that includes discounted gas, you could save more than 15 cents per gallon without having to drive out of your way.

2. Driving to multiple stores in a single trip to find deals

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Driving all over town to visit multiple grocery stores because blueberries are cheaper at one place, but the butter you like is cheaper at another is probably not worth the time and gas.

You can use similar math as above to calculate how much you're spending on gas to see if the price difference between stores is worth the extra gas you're using to hit multiple locations.

But even without calculating the cost of gas, think about the value of your time. Is paying 20 cents less for blueberries worth, say, the 20 minutes of your time spent driving to a different store and waiting in line to pay for your slightly cheaper produce?

What to do instead

If you have multiple stores you like, do a rotation where you visit one per shopping trip. For example, say you have four stores that you normally visit and you go grocery shopping every week.

Instead of going to every store every week, go to one store this week and stock up on a month's supply of whatever it is that store does best. Next week, go to another store and do the same thing.

Rotate through your stores like this so that you're only ever going to one store per week, but you always have enough of your favorite groceries to get you through until that particular store is back up in your rotation.

Earning cash back on every grocery trip can help put a little of that money back in your pocket. See Kiplinger's top credit card picks for groceries, powered by Bankrate. Advertising disclosure . <p><a href="https://oc.brcclx.com/t?lid=26759011&tid=hawk-custom-tracking" target="_blank"><u><strong>View Offers View Offers

3. Buying everything in bulk

Yes, the per unit price is lower if you buy a year's supply of coffee compared to the smaller bags. But, a few months into your year's supply of coffee, it's going to taste stale and bitter. Taste aside, there are some items that you shouldn't buy in bulk because they will spoil or lose potency after a certain amount of time.

If the item will expire before you can use it up, you're not saving money by buying bulk. You're wasting it.

Bulk buying is great for nonperishable items like toilet paper or paper towels. It's also a good option for the things your household consumes a lot of. If your family eats more than a dozen eggs per week, go ahead and buy the big case of eggs at Costco.

What to do instead

Do some math to make sure you don't stock up beyond what you can use before an item expires.

Even for nonperishable items, be mindful of how much you stock up. Sure, you can pay less per roll by buying a year's supply of toilet paper. But, do you have a place to store that much toilet paper where it won't be in your way?

4. Handwashing dishes rather than running the dishwasher

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If the dishes in question aren't dishwasher safe, of course you'll need to handwash them. But, if it can go in the dishwasher, it probably should. These machines are more water-efficient than many people give them credit for.

If you have a relatively modern dishwasher, it's probably using a little over three gallons of water per cycle. Some use as little as one gallon per cycle.

Meanwhile, the gallons used when handwashing depend on your technique. If you keep the faucet running, you're probably using about 15 gallons every five minutes. If you fill the sink to soak your dirty dishes, that uses about five gallons. Then, you'll use a few more gallons to rinse them after.

With either handwashing method, you'll use more water than a modern dishwasher pretty quickly. So, even if the dishwasher is only partially full, it's still probably more water-efficient to just run it rather than handwashing.

What to do instead

In terms of cutting your water bill, your landscaping is likely the biggest drain on your budget. Finding ways to make your garden more water-efficient will pay off far more than being stingy about your dishwasher usage.

Other simple habit changes like shaving a few minutes off of your daily shower and turning the faucet off while brushing your teeth or washing your hands can also cut your water usage without significantly impacting quality of life.

5. DIY repairs that really should be done by a pro

I used to be guilty of this one. A couple of years ago, I got quotes to have my back door replaced. It was just a straight forward swap of the old door for a new door of the same size.

All the quotes were higher than I liked. So, I let YouTube convince me this was a perfectly reasonable DIY project even though I'd never so much as replaced a showerhead up to that point.

It was messy, tedious, harder than it looked and required buying a few power tools that I didn't have.

It also took the better part of a day when a pro could have been in and out in a couple of hours — and it still kind of creeks in a way that I should probably have someone come check out.

What to do instead

When comparing the cost of DIY to hiring a pro, factor in the added time and effort it will take you as an amateur.

Some people are very handy and could do a job like that just as well as the pros. I am not one of those people and if you aren't either, the money you'll save isn't worth the stress you'll add to your life.

6. Keeping every jar, box or container you get

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yes, those glass pasta sauce jars feel too useful to toss out. Yes, they're great for storing leftovers. But at a certain point, you have to admit you don't need a cupboard piled high with hundreds of them.

This applies to all those random things that add clutter to your home because they just look too useful to throw away.

What to do instead

Save a few jars and recycle the rest. Maybe consider rotating them out with new ones every once in a while rather than just continuously adding to your collection.

7. Depriving yourself of joy and comfort to save a couple of bucks

With a lot of frugal habits, the savings we're talking about are pennies or dollars. There are a few exceptions that lead to bigger savings.

But, if you're giving up your favorite shampoo to save a dollar every other month, that's only worth it if the replacement shampoo works for you. If you hate the scent or you don't like the way it dries out your hair, pay an extra dollar for the good stuff.

I meal prep because it means I don't have to cook every night. I hang dry most of my laundry because I don't mind doing it and it saves a bit on electricity. But, once a week, I drive miles across town to buy single origin, small batch roasted coffee from a local roaster.

I could probably buy a month of beans at Costco for what I pay for a weekly bag. But my fancy cup of joe each morning brings me joy. For someone else, hang drying laundry might sound like torture, but they're just fine buying commercial grade coffee at a grocery store.

What to do instead

The balance between saving money and depriving yourself will be different for everyone. There are a lot of frugal habits that might be fine for some, but would make another person miserable.

Ultimately, you want to look for ways to be frugal in areas where the cost-saving alternative doesn't significantly impact your quality of life. Then, use those savings to splurge in the areas where you'll actually appreciate the luxury.

Get more consumer tips and other personal finance insights straight to your inbox. Subscribe to our daily newsletter, A Step Ahead.