Quiz: Understanding Roth Conversions

Test your basic knowledge of Roth conversions in our quick quiz.

IRA in small letters with a curved arrow pointing to the words Roth IRA against a blue sky.
A Roth IRA conversion is one of the most powerful moves a retirement saver can make, offering the promise of tax-free growth and tax-free withdrawals forever. A Roth conversion allows you to move pre-tax money from a traditional IRA or 401(k) into a Roth IRA, fundamentally changing how your retirement savings will be taxed. Unlike contributions, there are no income limits on conversions, making them a key tool for high-net-worth individuals and those planning for Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs).

From the tax implications on the conversion itself to the separate withdrawal rules that apply, understanding this financial maneuver is essential for optimizing your tax bill in retirement. Take this 10-question True/False quiz to determine if you truly understand the powerful mechanics of this tax-smart retirement strategy.

And don't worry if you miss an answer; you can follow the links below the quiz to brush up on your knowledge.

Retirement Writer

Donna joined Kiplinger as a personal finance writer in 2023. She spent more than a decade as the contributing editor of J.K.Lasser's Your Income Tax Guide and edited state specific legal treatises at ALM Media. She has shared her expertise as a guest on Bloomberg, CNN, Fox, NPR, CNBC and many other media outlets around the nation. She is a graduate of Brooklyn Law School and the University at Buffalo. 

