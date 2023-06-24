Five-Year Rule on Roth IRA Contributions and Payouts Kiplinger Tax Letter
It’s important to know when the five-year clock starts for tax-free earnings.
Understand the five-year rule on Roth IRA contributions and payouts. It determines whether payouts of Roth IRA earnings are tax-free to you.
Generally speaking, distributions of earnings from Roth IRAs are tax-free if the owner is at least 59½ at the time of the withdrawal and at least five tax years have passed since the owner first made a contribution to any Roth IRA.
When the Five-Year Clock Starts
The five-year clock starts the first time money is deposited into any Roth IRA that you own, through either a contribution or a conversion from a traditional IRA. The clock doesn’t restart for later Roth payins or for newly opened Roth IRA accounts.
Here’s an example. Say you’ve owned a Roth IRA since 2010, and in Jan. 2021, you opened and funded a second Roth IRA. Because you funded your first Roth IRA in 2010, you needn’t wait five years to take money from your second Roth for the earnings to be tax-free, provided you’re at least 59½ at the time of the payout. Note that it’s only the Roth earnings in the account that this five-year rule applies to.
