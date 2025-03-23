What DOGE is Doing Now

To help you understand what's going on in politics and what we expect to happen in the future, our highly experienced Kiplinger Letter team will keep you abreast of the latest developments and forecasts (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe). You'll get all the latest news first by subscribing, but we will publish many (but not all) of the forecasts a few days afterward online. Here’s the latest…

There’s still lots of uncertainty about DOGE — the Department of Government Efficiency. The new office in the Trump White House has tried to “move fast and break things” to improve the federal government, in many cases using legally questionable methods. But a concerted agenda is slowly emerging.

So far, DOGE has dismantled federal agencies, most notably USAID — United States Agency for International Development — now in a state of limbo. It’s also laid off thousands of federal workers as a prelude to an even larger reduction-in-force effort that is now under way at various federal agencies.



Legal setbacks

Both efforts have encountered legal setbacks, including a ruling by the conservative Supreme Court requiring the Trump administration to disburse money for already completed foreign aid work. Another judge ordered DOGE to halt further actions against USAID, though the agency can’t resume its work. A lower court says the White House must reinstate 30,000 workers who were fired because of their probationary status.



An expansion of executive power is at stake. The Trump administration seems intent on testing its legal limits, hoping for favorable court rulings that will increase its ability to fire federal workers, impound congressionally appropriated funds and more.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Reduction-in-force initiative

In the meantime, expect DOGE to try doing more things by the book. This includes implementing an even bigger reduction-in-force initiative across several agencies. The Department of Education is in the process of cutting 50% of its staff (roughly 1,900 people) via both layoffs and voluntary retirement. The Department of Veterans Affairs aims to return to its 2019 employment levels (400,000 employees) by shedding around 80,000 jobs. The Department of Defense wants to lose at least 55,000 of its roughly 780,000-strong civilian workforce. The Social Security Administration will look to cut 7,000 of its 57,000 employees.

But note that the traditional RIF process can take months to complete and comes with numerous requirements that open the door to more legal challenges.

DOGE also wants to fast-track efforts to shrink Uncle Sam’s office footprint, terminating hundreds of leases, some of which will expire as soon as this summer. Even here, projected savings may prove short-lived. Some leases will be renegotiated at the urging of agencies that were generally not consulted about the changes.

Slow progress and confusion

The slow pace of progress has proved frustrating for President Trump, whose hunger for quick victories has been stymied by political and legal realities, including fears that the reduction in manpower will hamper government services. So far, DOGE’s actions have mostly sown confusion in Washington. That in itself could help if it discourages people from seeking federal jobs.

This forecast first appeared in The Kiplinger Letter, which has been running since 1923 and is a collection of concise weekly forecasts on business and economic trends, as well as what to expect from Washington, to help you understand what’s coming up to make the most of your investments and your money. Subscribe to The Kiplinger Letter.

Read more