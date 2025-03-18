With DOGE Making Cuts at National Parks, Can You Still Use Your Senior Pass?

If you’re a senior over the age of 62 planning a vacation to the Grand Canyon, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Yellowstone, or any other national park, you may be wondering, as a result of recent government staffing cuts, if your Senior Pass is still valid.

You’ll be happy to know that yes (at least for now), the National Parks Senior Pass — which grants U.S. citizens 62 or older access to thousands of federal sites and national parks — is still available.

In 2024, nearly 332,000,000 people visited our nation’s national parks. The parks remain among the most popular U.S. travel destinations for retirees and others and are staffed by a mix of full-time, part-time and seasonal employees (and volunteers).

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

In mid-February, the Trump administration fired around 1,000 National Parks Service employees following spending cuts recommended by the Department of Government Efficiency — DOGE. This has raised some concerns about the accessibility and safety of the parks.

However, the National Park Service announced recently that 7,700 seasonal jobs that were put on hold during Trump’s spending freeze this past January would be reinstated, according to the Associated Press.

Although the staffing situation may continue to evolve, the National Parks Senior Pass is still available. Here's what it is and how it works.

What is the National Parks Senior Pass?

The National Parks Senior Pass , also known as the America the Beautiful Pass, is a yearly pass that grants U.S. citizens or permanent residents 62 years or older access to over 2,000 federal sites, including national parks, national wildlife refuges, national forests and more. However, the pass doesn’t allow entry to every park in the country.

State parks that are managed by individual states typically have their own entrance fees. Then again, 34 states do offer reciprocity with the National Parks Service, so your senior pass can be used to gain entry into their state parks. It’s a good idea to check with the individual state park’s website or contact their office to confirm the reciprocity agreement is still in place before you head out.

What does the National Parks Senior Pass cost?

The National Parks Senior Pass comes in two sizes — the Senior Lifetime Pass and the Senior Annual Pass. The Senior Lifetime Pass gives you unlimited access to any national park with no expiration date and costs $80 (plus service fees). The annual pass delivers identical benefits for one year from the date of purchase and costs $20 (plus service fees). The Senior Annual Pass can be upgraded to the Lifetime Pass at any time, in-person, at participating federal sites that sell Senior passes. Note: Neither National Park pass is transferable.

How does the National Parks Senior Pass work?

Both the Annual Senior Pass and Lifetime Senior Pass cover entrance and standard amenity (day-use) recreation fees at any of the 63 National parks (and some State parks) in the U.S. that are managed by these six federal agencies:

National Park Service

US Forest Service

Bureau of Reclamation

US Fish & Wildlife Service

US Army Corps of Engineers

Bureau of Land Management

Children under 16 are always admitted for free. The Senior Passes may also provide discounts on some expanded amenity fees such as camping , swimming, boat launching, and guided tours for the passholder only.

How do you get a National Parks Senior Pass?

You can purchase a Senior Pass at participating federal recreation sites , including national parks, that charge an entrance or standard amenity (day-use) fee. Proof of age and residency is required. You can also order a Pass online or through the mail from USGS for a $10 processing charge. If ordering via mail, allow three weeks for delivery. Keep in mind that Passes are non-refundable, non-transferable and cannot be replaced if lost or stolen. If your Senior Pass is lost or stolen, you will have to purchase a new pass.

If you have an older version of the Senior Pass, such as the Golden Age Passport, you can exchange it in person at a park for a new Senior Lifetime Pass at no charge. Remember to bring your Golden Age Passport with you.

You’ll be happy to know that the funds from all Senior Passes purchased in a national park go to the National Park Foundation Endowment and the National Park Centennial Challenge Fund, both authorized by the Centennial Legislation.

Bottom line

Advocates for the national and state parks say the staff cuts by DOGE will leave hundreds of national parks — including some of the most well-known and most heavily-visited sites understaffed. Restrooms may go uncleaned, garbage may pile up and you may have to navigate around a few potholes on park roads, but at least for now, your Senior Pass is valid, and you are free to go out and explore the many parks our great nation has to offer.