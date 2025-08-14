How a Part-Time Job in Retirement Can Boost Your Social Life
A part-time job in retirement, like walking dogs or helping with home projects, can combat loneliness by sparking new friendships and boosting your social life.
Retirement can mean lazy mornings, taking an online class, drinking coffee on the porch, starting a new hobby — and perhaps even a nap or two. But for many retirees, it can also bring far too many quiet days and not enough chatter. That’s no small deal. Loneliness has become a real struggle for many retirees, weighing down their golden years and undermining the enjoyment they hoped retirement would bring.
Today, 43% of adults over 65 feel lonely, which can lead to depression and health issues, per the National Academies of Sciences. The fix? A part-time job. And, it’s not just about earning extra cash. A part-time job can spark new friendships, lively chats, and a serious boost to your social mojo.
As a retirement transition expert & co-founder at Encoraco, Elizabeth Zelinka Parsons knows a fair amount about transitioning into retirement. She explains that the old ideas of retirement have become obsolete. “Highly motivated entrepreneurs aren’t fading away — they are reinventing themselves and becoming more valuable to the world than ever.”
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Ease into full-time retirement by working part-time
As an Investment Advisor and Financial Planner at Walsh & Nicholson Financial Group, Dominick Leuzzi has identified a growing trend among retirees who are pursuing part-time employment. He says that it’s not always just about the money, but also because they miss people, along with the structure and sense of purpose that comes with being in the workforce.
“One of my clients, for example, was a business owner for over 30 years. After retiring, he told me he loved the freedom, but the quiet got old quickly. He started working two days a week at a hardware store just to stay busy, and ended up loving it. Not for the paycheck, but because it gave him back a sense of community. From what I’ve seen, side gigs in retirement are often less about income and more about connection and fulfillment.”
Dr. Harry Agress Jr. reinvented himself at 68, after a 36-year career as a radiologist. Rather than slowing down, retirement sparked a remarkable new chapter in his life. Now an author, speaker, and philanthropic photographer, Dr. Agress is redefining what it means to “retire” by exploring volunteer teaching, creative pursuits, and engagement strategies. He even wrote a book, Next Year’s Best Years: Taking Your Retirement to the Next Level.
While he focuses on a broad range of ways to stay socially connected, Dr. Agress says, “I have seen how part-time roles — paid or volunteer — provide structure, purpose, and vital human connection for retirees struggling with isolation.”
To ease into retirement and delay the feelings of loneliness that often crop up, Parsons suggests finding a way to taper down working life while still generating some income.
“To state the obvious, the longer that anyone can avoid depleting their savings, the longer those savings last and can continue to grow," he says. "But many people overlook this strategy, imagining that they are either working full-time or not at all. The middle ground can provide a comfortable psychological transition into full retirement while also dramatically improving long-term financial security.”
Working part-time while retired can help you stay connected
The CDC warns that social isolation ups the risk of heart disease or dementia by 26% to 29%. But a part-time job can turn that around.
Take Susan, a 70-year-old Texan who felt isolated after the company where she’d worked closed its doors after 20 years. She returned to part-time work, pitching marketing plans to several online companies. Although she didn’t return to the office, she found that meetings via Zoom kept her connected with younger coworkers and clients. Her gig, about 20 hours per week, fits her new routines and keeps her social circle buzzing.
In the same way, a part-time job can be anything you love that gets you out and socializing. If you love animals, try walking dogs or feeding cats. You’ll get the chance to chat with your neighbors while walking or at the park. Handy with tools? Helping a neighbor with home projects, such as changing a worn-out tire, allows you to get to know the family up the street, share a few laughs, and maybe even get invited to their next potluck.
Sharing your knowledge with kids or adults by teaching or mentoring can help spark deep connections, whether in-person, at a community center or online. And, delivering groceries or driving people around can lead to lively chats with all sorts of folks, keeping you connected. Plus, you don’t need to go all-in. Start by working just a few hours a week doing something you enjoy, and let the conversations flow.
Parsons adds, “There are programs out there that offer a customized roadmap to planning your encore to help you build a second act that is meaningful, profitable, and wholly accountable to the life you imagine.”
However, keep in mind that if you’re under your full retirement age (FRA), part of your Social Security payments could be temporarily withheld if you earn more than $23,400 per year (the 2025 limit), as per the Social Security earnings test.
A part-time job in retirement helps reduce loneliness
A part-time job is more than just a paycheck; it provides opportunities to connect with others, discover a new purpose and combat feelings of loneliness. So, get out there, pick a job that feels fun, and watch your social life light up. Dr. Harry Agress Jr.'s story proves it — a little work can go a long way in beating loneliness.
Related content
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
For the past 18+ years, Kathryn has highlighted the humanity in personal finance by shaping stories that identify the opportunities and obstacles in managing a person's finances. All the same, she’ll jump on other equally important topics if needed. Kathryn graduated with a degree in Journalism and lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She joined Kiplinger in 2023 as a contributor.
-
One of T-Mobile’s Most Valuable Offers for Seniors
If you're looking to save money on your cell service, consider this T-Mobile deal for seniors.
-
Asset-Rich But Cash-Poor? A Wealth Adviser's Guide to Helping Solve the Liquidity Crunch for Affluent Families
Many high-net-worth families experience financial stress because of a lack of immediate access to their assets. Liquidity planning aims to bridge the gap between long-term goals and short-term needs and avoid financial pitfalls.
-
Social Security Planning Strategies and Challenges as It Hits Its 90th Year: A Financial Adviser's Guide
Longer life expectancies and changing demographics put extra pressure on the program, making it crucial for future retirees to understand its evolution, common myths and how to strategically plan for their benefits.
-
Five Social Security Myths That Can Cost You
Before you collect Social Security benefits, make sure you don't believe any of these falsehoods.
-
I Missed the 2-Year IRMAA Rule, Now My Medicare Costs Are Skyrocketing.
A spike in income could result in costly IRMAA charges on your Medicare premiums. We ask financial planning experts for advice.
-
How to Build Your Financial Legacy Three Piggy Banks at a Time
A wealth adviser shares a childhood saving technique that taught him lessons of stewardship, generosity and responsibility and helped him answer the question we all need to answer to define our lives by impact rather than greed: 'What is this all for?'
-
Which of These Four Withdrawal Strategies Is Right for You?
Your retirement savings may need to last 30 years or more, so don't pick a withdrawal strategy without considering all the options. Here are four to explore.
-
USPS Is Raising Prices for Holiday Shipping: Dates and Increases You Need to Know
What the USPS's $16 price hike means for your wallet and your small business.