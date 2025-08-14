How a Part-Time Job in Retirement Can Boost Your Social Life

Retirement can mean lazy mornings, taking an online class, drinking coffee on the porch, starting a new hobby — and perhaps even a nap or two. But for many retirees, it can also bring far too many quiet days and not enough chatter. That’s no small deal. Loneliness has become a real struggle for many retirees, weighing down their golden years and undermining the enjoyment they hoped retirement would bring.

Today, 43% of adults over 65 feel lonely, which can lead to depression and health issues, per the National Academies of Sciences. The fix? A part-time job. And, it’s not just about earning extra cash. A part-time job can spark new friendships, lively chats, and a serious boost to your social mojo.

As a retirement transition expert & co-founder at Encoraco, Elizabeth Zelinka Parsons knows a fair amount about transitioning into retirement. She explains that the old ideas of retirement have become obsolete. “Highly motivated entrepreneurs aren’t fading away — they are reinventing themselves and becoming more valuable to the world than ever.”

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Ease into full-time retirement by working part-time

As an Investment Advisor and Financial Planner at Walsh & Nicholson Financial Group, Dominick Leuzzi has identified a growing trend among retirees who are pursuing part-time employment. He says that it’s not always just about the money, but also because they miss people, along with the structure and sense of purpose that comes with being in the workforce.

“One of my clients, for example, was a business owner for over 30 years. After retiring, he told me he loved the freedom, but the quiet got old quickly. He started working two days a week at a hardware store just to stay busy, and ended up loving it. Not for the paycheck, but because it gave him back a sense of community. From what I’ve seen, side gigs in retirement are often less about income and more about connection and fulfillment.”

Dr. Harry Agress Jr. reinvented himself at 68, after a 36-year career as a radiologist. Rather than slowing down, retirement sparked a remarkable new chapter in his life. Now an author, speaker, and philanthropic photographer, Dr. Agress is redefining what it means to “retire” by exploring volunteer teaching, creative pursuits, and engagement strategies. He even wrote a book, Next Year’s Best Years: Taking Your Retirement to the Next Level.

While he focuses on a broad range of ways to stay socially connected, Dr. Agress says, “I have seen how part-time roles — paid or volunteer — provide structure, purpose, and vital human connection for retirees struggling with isolation.”

To ease into retirement and delay the feelings of loneliness that often crop up, Parsons suggests finding a way to taper down working life while still generating some income.

“To state the obvious, the longer that anyone can avoid depleting their savings, the longer those savings last and can continue to grow," he says. "But many people overlook this strategy, imagining that they are either working full-time or not at all. The middle ground can provide a comfortable psychological transition into full retirement while also dramatically improving long-term financial security.”

Working part-time while retired can help you stay connected

The CDC warns that social isolation ups the risk of heart disease or dementia by 26% to 29%. But a part-time job can turn that around.

Take Susan, a 70-year-old Texan who felt isolated after the company where she’d worked closed its doors after 20 years. She returned to part-time work, pitching marketing plans to several online companies. Although she didn’t return to the office, she found that meetings via Zoom kept her connected with younger coworkers and clients. Her gig, about 20 hours per week, fits her new routines and keeps her social circle buzzing.

In the same way, a part-time job can be anything you love that gets you out and socializing. If you love animals, try walking dogs or feeding cats. You’ll get the chance to chat with your neighbors while walking or at the park. Handy with tools? Helping a neighbor with home projects, such as changing a worn-out tire, allows you to get to know the family up the street, share a few laughs, and maybe even get invited to their next potluck.

Sharing your knowledge with kids or adults by teaching or mentoring can help spark deep connections, whether in-person, at a community center or online. And, delivering groceries or driving people around can lead to lively chats with all sorts of folks, keeping you connected. Plus, you don’t need to go all-in. Start by working just a few hours a week doing something you enjoy, and let the conversations flow.

Parsons adds, “There are programs out there that offer a customized roadmap to planning your encore to help you build a second act that is meaningful, profitable, and wholly accountable to the life you imagine.”

However, keep in mind that if you’re under your full retirement age (FRA), part of your Social Security payments could be temporarily withheld if you earn more than $23,400 per year (the 2025 limit), as per the Social Security earnings test.

A part-time job in retirement helps reduce loneliness

A part-time job is more than just a paycheck; it provides opportunities to connect with others, discover a new purpose and combat feelings of loneliness. So, get out there, pick a job that feels fun, and watch your social life light up. Dr. Harry Agress Jr.'s story proves it — a little work can go a long way in beating loneliness.