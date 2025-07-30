Six Winning Moves to Land a Job After 50

Navigating a job search is stressful and exhausting at any age. However, older individuals face an added challenge: the job market often favors youth.

As of May 2025, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported approximately 7.8 million job openings nationwide. In theory, this could create a wealth of opportunities for adults over 50 seeking a new job or exploring a different career path. Yet, for many of these workers, the reality of ageism hits home. Skepticism about a job-specific skill set, technology aptitude, and expectations for pay can keep older workers on the sidelines when they are itching to get back into the game.

The BLS also reports that among 55- to 64-year-olds, an impressive 66.8% are still active in the workforce. From traditional full-time positions and hybrid settings to remote roles and freelance gigs, older workers are staying on the job or returning to the labor market .

And although it is illegal for employers to discriminate against applicants due to their age, thanks to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, that doesn’t make it any easier for someone in their 50s or 60s to get a job.

Here is a look at six tips for getting hired after 50.

1. Age-proof your resume (assuming you still have one)

Your experience may span decades, but it’s probably best to focus on the last 10-15 years and omit older roles unless they are relevant. Remove graduation dates but include your achievements and tailor your resume to the position you’re seeking. Mention earlier achievements or positions when appropriate, but focus on the more recent past.

Dr. Kyle Elliott, Founder, Tech Career Coach, & Mental Health Expert at CaffeinatedKyle.com, offers this advice. “If you're an older job seeker, you typically want to limit your resume to the past 10 years," he says. "Highlight your most relevant experience, but don't stop there. Emphasize what sets you apart from other candidates."

2. Leverage your network

Former colleagues and bosses can be your biggest advocates, so reach out to them for job leads and referrals. Create an account and utilize social media platforms or attend webinars and virtual events to expand your professional network.

Elliott also admits that, as a more experienced worker, you've had more time to develop your professional network than someone earlier in their career. “Now is the time to leverage it. Don't be afraid to reach out to former colleagues, clients, and vendors at your target companies to set up informational interviews, learn about the culture, and see how they might benefit from your background and skills.”

3. Upskill your knowledge

Taking online classes, some of which are free or nearly free, can give you a head start on learning new technologies and counter stereotypes. Earning certificates that are relevant to a particular position can also help demonstrate your versatility and willingness to go the extra mile.

“For those over 50, one powerful differentiator is your deep industry expertise,” Elliot said. He added that it is best to demonstrate you’re adaptable and committed to continuous learning.

4. Write a targeted cover letter

A cover letter is nearly always required when applying for a job and gives you the chance to elaborate on your skills and abilities and explain why you want the position. It can also be used to address a hiring manager’s concerns about your potential over-qualification. Focus on why you’re a good fit for the role.

5. Prepare for interviews

Interviews can be tricky, as hiring managers sometimes prefer to conduct them in person or online through platforms, which often use your computer’s camera for video conferencing. If you find yourself in this position, address ageism tactfully by emphasizing your skills and expertise, as well as your eagerness to learn from younger colleagues.

JW Heflin, partner and recruiter with ThinkingAhead , spins a new narrative. “It’s not about age. It’s about value. Employers aren’t asking how old you are; they’re asking, ‘Can you solve our problems?’ If you’ve ‘been there, done that, got the T-shirt,’ show it, but only if it’s relevant to the role today. Skip the war stories from 1997 and highlight how your recent wins align with their needs.”



6. Explore flexible roles

Returning to work doesn’t have to be burdensome. Consider freelance, work-from-home, part-time, or contract work that will bring in a paycheck while also giving you the freedom to enjoy your retirement.

Why people age 50 and over are returning to work

More older adults are returning to work, with 37.5% of those 55+ employed in 2024. In contrast, the BLS reports that only 19% of people 65 and older were in the labor force in 1983. Although reasons vary, returning to work for some is simply to fortify their retirement savings. Especially since the 2025 Planning & Progress Study by Northwestern Mutual puts the figure for a comfortable retirement at $1.26 million.

Although you may be able to or think you can live off Social Security as your only source of income, it likely won’t be enough to replace your pre-retirement standard of living and pay all of your expenses. According to a 2024 CNBC and SurveyMonkey poll , more than half of respondents say they are behind on their retirement savings. In a recent update from Resume Builder, one in eight retired senior citizens is expected to return to work in 2025. Why? To pay their expenses.

Although having enough money for a comfortable retirement isn’t the only reason why people over 50 are returning to work, it certainly ranks as a top contender.

Landing a job over 50 is hard, but not impossible

Figuring out how to generate enough retirement income and replace that old paycheck can be challenging — even more so if you’re over 50. Work on your resume, connect with old colleagues, and stay positive, then check out Kiplinger’s Retirement Calculator to estimate the future value of your retirement savings and determine how much you need to save (or earn) each month to stay ahead of the game and enjoy a financially secure retirement.