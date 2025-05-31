Four Innovations That Reinvented Retirement as We Know It and Why AI Is Next

Retirement brings the gift of time and reflection. For those who have achieved financial success, it’s also a chance to appreciate the forces that shaped the modern world — and to consider how the next wave of innovation may shape the legacy you leave behind.

Following are four transformative technologies that not only revolutionized their eras but continue to influence the way we live, work and connect.

Plus, we explore why artificial intelligence (AI) will be the next major revolution.

1. The printing press

Invented by Johannes Gutenberg in the 15th century, the printing press allowed knowledge to be shared easily. Before its arrival, books were copied by hand, making them rare, expensive and reserved for the elite.

Gutenberg’s invention allowed for the mass production of books, enabling literacy, education and the spread of ideas. It’s no exaggeration to say the printing press laid the foundation for the Renaissance and modern democracy.

Retirement takeaway: Access to knowledge changes everything. Retirees today have access to more knowledge at their fingertips than ever before, and knowledge is power.

2. The steam engine

The steam engine powered the Industrial Revolution, transforming economies built on manual labor into mechanized, efficient powerhouses. It gave rise to railroads, factories and new cities. With it came a new era of commerce, industry and global trade.

Retirement takeaway: Innovation often starts by improving the old. Investing in industries that modernize infrastructure can be profitable.

3. Electricity

From Thomas Edison’s light bulb to Nikola Tesla’s alternating current, electricity has become the invisible lifeblood of modern society. It powers our homes, hospitals and entire cities. Without it, almost none of the modern comforts we enjoy would exist.

Retirement takeaway: Electricity enabled a better quality of life for billions. Energy innovation could be a game changer. With today’s huge AI needs, nuclear power could be very important going forward.

4. Personal computing and the internet

Once reserved for researchers and government labs, computing became personal in the 1980s — and soon after, the internet linked the world together.

The result? A radical shift in how we communicate, shop, learn and entertain ourselves. Email replaced letters. Google replaced libraries. Smartphones replaced everything else.

Retirement takeaway: The digital world moves fast, but its core mission, connecting people, has timeless value. When you identify early opportunities, while risky, they could turn out to be great investments. As a retiree, however, it’s important not to risk more of your retirement assets than you’re comfortable with.

A new revolution: Artificial intelligence (AI)

AI is not just the latest buzzword — it’s a powerful tool that’s already transforming health care, finance, security and communication.

From predictive medical diagnostics to self-driving vehicles, AI holds the promise to solve complex problems at scale. I believe that robots, powered by AI, will be a major part of the future and will become widespread in our everyday lives.

Retirement takeaway: AI’s potential is vast. Using AI in retirement can improve your lifestyle, health and even help manage finances. Here are some practical ways to use AI in retirement:

Financial management and planning. AI budgeting tools like YNAB or Copilot help track spending, analyze patterns and forecast future needs.

Health and wellness

AI-powered health apps. Apps like MyFitnessPal or Fitbit use AI to monitor health, suggest workouts and track nutrition.

Apps like MyFitnessPal or Fitbit use AI to monitor health, suggest workouts and track nutrition. Virtual health assistants. Services like K Health or Ada can provide symptom checks and health advice.

Services like K Health or Ada can provide symptom checks and health advice. Wearables. Smartwatches can detect falls, monitor heart rate and remind you to take medications.

Home automation and safety

Smart home devices. AI assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant can control lights, thermostats and security systems.

AI assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant can control lights, thermostats and security systems. Fall detection and emergency response. Devices like Apple Watch or LifeAlert integrate AI to detect emergencies and call for help.

Learning and hobbies

Language learning. Tools like Duolingo adapt to your skill level using AI.

Tools like Duolingo adapt to your skill level using AI. Creative tools. AI such as ChatGPT, DALL-E and AIVA can help write stories, generate art or compose music.

AI such as ChatGPT, DALL-E and AIVA can help write stories, generate art or compose music. Virtual companionship. AI chatbots like Replika can offer conversation and reduce loneliness.

Social engagement

Smart communication tools. AI in video calling, including Zoom or Google Meet, can enhance clarity and auto-caption.

AI in video calling, including Zoom or Google Meet, can enhance clarity and auto-caption. Social media insights. AI can help tailor content or filter unwanted messages.

Each of these innovations reshaped society and opened doors for those willing to embrace change.

As a retired millionaire, you’ve likely benefited from many of them. The next step is considering how you can use your resources, time and influence to help steer the future as well as your future in retirement.

