How to Stop Ageism From Tanking Your Retirement

Ageism and age discrimination are trending up as Americans opt to stay in the workforce longer. Whether they are delaying retirement to boost their savings or "unretiring" after a break, many retirement plans now call for more years of employment. A study from the Pew Research Center found that 19% of U.S. adults aged 65 and over remain employed in 2023, compared to just 11% of adults in that age group back in 1987.

Pew ascribed this rise in older worker employment to better health, a higher Social Security full retirement age, and several other factors. Part of that shift may also be due to the decline in private sector pensions, which provide security for workers in retirement and commonly incentivize workers to retire at a specific age. Workers tasked with funding their own retirements may be more motivated to stay in the labor force longer to boost savings and delay Social Security for larger monthly benefits.

The problem is that some employers aren’t supportive of older workers. Some may even go out of their way to push older employees out despite the illegality behind those tactics. Even when older employees aren’t ousted from their jobs completely, many routinely fall victim to age discrimination, which can take on several different forms. It’s important to know what age discrimination entails — and what rights you have.

What ageism and age discrimination look like

In a 2025 AARP survey of Americans 50 and older, 74% felt their age would be a barrier to getting a new job. This is consistent with AARP findings from 2024, where 64% of workers 50 and older reported witnessing or experiencing age discrimination in the workplace. Older workers in some minority groups reported even higher levels of age discrimination.

That same survey highlighted the various forms age discrimination can take. They include making assumptions about older workers' technical skills, insinuating that older workers are resistant to change, and prioritizing younger employees for training.

These are only a few examples. The sad reality is that age discrimination can run the gamut from denying older workers promotions to making inappropriate jokes or comments about their abilities.

However, at its core, age discrimination is the practice of treating employees differently or unfairly due to their age. It’s also very much illegal, though proving it can be difficult.

Every state in the U.S. except Montana follows at-will employment laws, which means employers have the right to end a working relationship for any legal reason. And while age isn’t one of them, proving that someone was demoted or terminated on the basis of age alone isn’t always possible. Similarly, it can be very difficult to prove that a job seeker wasn’t hired due to their age alone.

But given that more people are aiming to work longer to boost and stretch savings, age discrimination is a major problem that could force workers into an earlier retirement than what they’ve planned for. With the right strategy, though, you can avoid being a victim.

Avoiding ageism and age discrimination

In an ideal world, you wouldn't have to take active steps to avoid age discrimination. In today's world, it's an unfortunate necessity.

If you're a job seeker, remove obvious clues on your resume that highlight your age, such as the year you graduated college. Also, delete early job experiences. Chances are, they're not as relevant as your more recent roles.

If you're looking to stay at your job, make a point to keep your skills current and actively participate in training opportunities. It also helps to be adaptable to workplace changes and foster relationships with colleagues across a range of ages and management levels.

Also, be mindful of the feedback you receive during annual performance reviews. Addressing your weaknesses and building on your strengths could prevent you from landing on the chopping block at a time when you need a few more years in the workforce to retire securely.

Fighting age discrimination

If you're experiencing age discrimination in the workplace, it's imperative that you keep detailed records of every incident that occurs. Document each discriminatory encounter, including the date it happened, what was said or done, and who was involved. If you're able to retain actual evidence, such as copies of emails or recordings of meetings, even better.

From there, you can consult an employment attorney to discuss your next steps. They may advise you to file a formal complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). And if that doesn't resolve the issue, a lawsuit may be in your future.

Plan for the worst, act for the best

You never know when age discrimination might get in the way of earning a living, so one thing you don't want to do is take a lax approach to retirement savings earlier on in your career with the goal of playing catch-up. Workers 50 and older can contribute more to an IRA or 401(k) than their younger counterparts. But waiting until the latter part of your career to ramp up your savings could mean facing a shortfall if your time in the workforce is cut short due to age discrimination or another reason.

Saving aggressively from an earlier age also puts you in a position to capitalize on compounded returns in your retirement plan. And while you may not want to be forced to retire in your 50s, a large nest egg makes that situation far less stressful.