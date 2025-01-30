How to Stop Ageism From Tanking Your Retirement
More older workers report instances of ageism. Here's how you can stop age discrimination before it affects your career and retirement savings.
Ageism and age discrimination are trending up as Americans opt to stay in the workforce longer. Whether they are delaying retirement to boost their savings or "unretiring" after a break, many retirement plans now call for more years of employment. A study from the Pew Research Center found that 19% of U.S. adults aged 65 and over remain employed in 2023, compared to just 11% of adults in that age group back in 1987.
Pew ascribed this rise in older worker employment to better health, a higher Social Security full retirement age, and several other factors. Part of that shift may also be due to the decline in private sector pensions, which provide security for workers in retirement and commonly incentivize workers to retire at a specific age. Workers tasked with funding their own retirements may be more motivated to stay in the labor force longer to boost savings and delay Social Security for larger monthly benefits.
The problem is that some employers aren’t supportive of older workers. Some may even go out of their way to push older employees out despite the illegality behind those tactics. Even when older employees aren’t ousted from their jobs completely, many routinely fall victim to age discrimination, which can take on several different forms. It’s important to know what age discrimination entails — and what rights you have.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
What ageism and age discrimination look like
In a 2025 AARP survey of Americans 50 and older, 74% felt their age would be a barrier to getting a new job. This is consistent with AARP findings from 2024, where 64% of workers 50 and older reported witnessing or experiencing age discrimination in the workplace. Older workers in some minority groups reported even higher levels of age discrimination.
That same survey highlighted the various forms age discrimination can take. They include making assumptions about older workers' technical skills, insinuating that older workers are resistant to change, and prioritizing younger employees for training.
These are only a few examples. The sad reality is that age discrimination can run the gamut from denying older workers promotions to making inappropriate jokes or comments about their abilities.
However, at its core, age discrimination is the practice of treating employees differently or unfairly due to their age. It’s also very much illegal, though proving it can be difficult.
Every state in the U.S. except Montana follows at-will employment laws, which means employers have the right to end a working relationship for any legal reason. And while age isn’t one of them, proving that someone was demoted or terminated on the basis of age alone isn’t always possible. Similarly, it can be very difficult to prove that a job seeker wasn’t hired due to their age alone.
But given that more people are aiming to work longer to boost and stretch savings, age discrimination is a major problem that could force workers into an earlier retirement than what they’ve planned for. With the right strategy, though, you can avoid being a victim.
Avoiding ageism and age discrimination
In an ideal world, you wouldn't have to take active steps to avoid age discrimination. In today's world, it's an unfortunate necessity.
If you're a job seeker, remove obvious clues on your resume that highlight your age, such as the year you graduated college. Also, delete early job experiences. Chances are, they're not as relevant as your more recent roles.
If you're looking to stay at your job, make a point to keep your skills current and actively participate in training opportunities. It also helps to be adaptable to workplace changes and foster relationships with colleagues across a range of ages and management levels.
Also, be mindful of the feedback you receive during annual performance reviews. Addressing your weaknesses and building on your strengths could prevent you from landing on the chopping block at a time when you need a few more years in the workforce to retire securely.
Fighting age discrimination
If you're experiencing age discrimination in the workplace, it's imperative that you keep detailed records of every incident that occurs. Document each discriminatory encounter, including the date it happened, what was said or done, and who was involved. If you're able to retain actual evidence, such as copies of emails or recordings of meetings, even better.
From there, you can consult an employment attorney to discuss your next steps. They may advise you to file a formal complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). And if that doesn't resolve the issue, a lawsuit may be in your future.
Plan for the worst, act for the best
You never know when age discrimination might get in the way of earning a living, so one thing you don't want to do is take a lax approach to retirement savings earlier on in your career with the goal of playing catch-up. Workers 50 and older can contribute more to an IRA or 401(k) than their younger counterparts. But waiting until the latter part of your career to ramp up your savings could mean facing a shortfall if your time in the workforce is cut short due to age discrimination or another reason.
Saving aggressively from an earlier age also puts you in a position to capitalize on compounded returns in your retirement plan. And while you may not want to be forced to retire in your 50s, a large nest egg makes that situation far less stressful.
Read More
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Maurie Backman is a freelance contributor to Kiplinger. She has over a decade of experience writing about financial topics, including retirement, investing, Social Security, and real estate. She has written for USA Today, U.S. News & World Report, and Bankrate. She studied creative writing and finance at Binghamton University and merged the two disciplines to help empower consumers to make smart financial planning decisions.
-
-
Is Meta Stock a Buy, Hold or Sell After Earnings?
Meta stock is gaining ground Thursday after the social media giant reported strong earnings, but what does Wall Street have to say? We take a look here.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Sophisticated Planning With Flexible Irrevocable Trusts
A flexible irrevocable trust can minimize taxes on capital gains, ordinary income, estate tax and property tax.
By John M. Goralka Published
-
Post-Disaster Financial Planning: How to Protect Your Assets
A financial adviser who knows all about surviving natural disasters recommends ways to mitigate long-term damage to your financial health after a disaster.
By Pam Krueger Published
-
Coach Chuck Pagano Is 'Unretiring' — What About You?
Chuck Pagano is joining the Baltimore Ravens after retiring four years ago. Here's what it takes to unretire.
By Katie Oelker Published
-
Trump Offers Millions of Workers Buyouts. If You're Near Retirement, Should You Take a Buyout?
President Trump is offering government workers a buyout. If you are on the receiving end of this or a similar offer and are close to retirement, here’s what to consider.
By Donna Fuscaldo Published
-
Listed: Live Your Snowbird Life Year-Round in These Three Homes
See fabulous real estate listings of homes in snowbird destinations Savannah, San Diego and South Padre Island, as part of Kiplinger's new "Listed" series.
By Alexandra Svokos Published
-
Your Family Money Values Matter: How to Get on the Same Page
How you grow up shapes you financially. That can make things tricky for couples and their kids, so follow these four steps to help establish your family values.
By Julie Virta, CFP®, CFA, CTFA Published
-
Social Security Fairness Act Retroactive Payments and 2025 Increases Are Delayed
Public sector retirees, spouses' or surviving spouses' benefits will be delayed until further notice. The SSA must manually adjust benefits for over 3 million beneficiaries.
By Donna LeValley Last updated
-
What a Federal Grants Pause Could Have Meant for Social Security and Medicare
The White House rescinded a pause on all Federal grants and loans after an outcry, but the short-lived action shined a light on what could come in the future.
By Donna Fuscaldo Last updated
-
Should You Take a Loan From Your 401(k) Before Retiring?
You can take a loan from your 401(k) plan if necessary, but it runs the risk of jeopardizing your long-term retirement goals, so make sure to consider your options carefully.
By Kathryn Pomroy Last updated