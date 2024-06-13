The Average 401(k) Balance by Age

A man and woman of the same general age sit at a table. He has more coins in front of him than she does.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Is your 401(k) balance keeping up with the Joneses? Be honest. You can admit it. You — like most U.S. workers with a 401(k) — are curious about how your personal nest egg stacks up against the average 401(k) balance by age.

Saving for retirement, of course, is a source of angst for Americans in a world where traditional pensions are fading into obscurity and inflation is eating into monthly budgets. So, it’s no surprise that when fresh data highlighting average 401(K) balances by age are reported, savers check to see where they stand versus their peers.

Average 401(k) Balance by Age (from Fidelity)
GenerationAge RangeAverage 401(k) Balance
Gen Z Born 1997-2012 / Age 12-27$11,300
Millennials Born 1981-1996 / Age 28-43$59,800
Gen X Born 1965-1980 / Age 44-59$158,500
Boomers Born 1946-1964 / Age 60-78$241,200
Average 401(k) Balance and Ideal Minimal Savings
AgeAvg. 401(k) balanceYou should have saved at least
20s$17,700Row 0 - Cell 2
30s$56,200Salary x 1
40s$124,400Salary x 3
50s$212,400Salary x 6
60s$239,900Salary x 8 (and 10x by age 67)
70s$239,600Row 5 - Cell 2

