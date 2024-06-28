Roth 401(k) vs. 401(k): Which Is Right for You?

The Roth 401(k) vs. 401(k) decision can mean the difference between higher taxes now or in retirement. It's your choice.

A gravel road splits in two, the paths obscured by fog.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Investing in a Roth 401(k) vs. a 401(k) all boils down to taxes. It's the norm today for working Americans to save in either type of 401(k) as pensions fade away. But 401(k)s come in two distinct flavors. And that means savers must do a tale-of-the-tape comparison of the two options: traditional vs. Roth 401(k).

Both 401(k)s are “great retirement savings vehicles,” says Nilay Gandhi, a senior wealth advisor at Vanguard.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Adam Shell
Contributing Writer
Latest