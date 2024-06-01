Roth 401(k) Changes: What You Should Know for 2024

There are significant changes to Roth 401(k) accounts to be aware of this year. These changes, brought about by the SECURE 2.0 Act, are designed to enhance the benefits of Roth 401(k)s and provide more flexibility and tax advantages for retirement planning.

Here’s more of what you need to know.

Elimination of Roth 401(k) RMDs

One change as of 2024 is the elimination of required minimum distributions (RMDs) for Roth 401(k) accounts. (RMDs are the minimum amounts that must come out of given retirement plan accounts each year once the account holder reaches a certain age.)

Previously, Roth 401(k)s were subject to the same RMD rules as traditional 401(k)s despite their tax-free withdrawals in retirement. This meant that account holders had to start withdrawing a certain amount from their Roth 401(k) annually, starting at age 73. To avoid required minimum distributions, some account holders rolled over their Roth 401(k) to a Roth IRA.

Beginning this year (2024), the SECURE 2.0 Act eliminates RMDs for qualified employer Roth plan accounts. So, Roth 401(k) holders no longer have to take RMDs.

This change aligns Roth 401(k)s more closely with Roth IRAs. Previously, the rules that applied to Roth 401(k) accounts in employer plans differed from those for Roth IRAs (i.e., the latter were not subject to required minimum distributions).

Investors can now leave their funds in the Roth 401(k) to continue growing tax-free.

The elimination of RMDs can help reduce your taxable income in retirement.

Employer match for a Roth 401(k)

A second change is related to employer-matching contributions. In the past, when employees contributed to a Roth 401(k), any employer-matching contributions were placed into a traditional 401(k) account.

Now, employers can generally deposit matching contributions directly into employees' Roth 401(k) accounts. The contributions grow tax-free and can be withdrawn tax-free. (This match option also applies to Roth contributions to a 403(b) or 457(b) plan account.)

However, there's a catch: These employer Roth 401(k) matching contributions will be taxed as income in the year they are made. Some see this as a trade-off for future tax benefits during retirement, but if your employer matches Roth 401(k) contributions, you should plan for potential tax implications.

Note: Roth matching contributions are optional. Not all employers will adopt this.

Roth catch-up contributions

It’s also important to remember that another rule from SECURE 2.0 will eventually (in 2026) require high earners to make catch-up contributions on a Roth basis.

The rule, which the IRS delayed as Kiplinger reported, was initially supposed to go into effect this year.

Making catch-up contributions on an after-tax Roth basis means paying taxes on your retirement savings during the years you usually earn more.

When implemented, the SECURE 2.0 Roth catch-up contribution rule won’t apply to taxpayers making $144,999 or less in a tax year.

New Roth 401(k) rules: Bottom line

These Roth 401(k) changes and other retirement plan rule changes in the SECURE 2.0 Act are partly to encourage people to save for retirement.

Eliminating Roth 401(k) RMDs can provide greater flexibility and extended tax-free growth and lower your taxable income in retirement. Meanwhile, the option for employer matching contributions directly to Roth 401(k)s aligns treatment of contributions. That can help support a tax-free withdrawal strategy in retirement.

Review your retirement plans and discuss these and other options with a financial advisor or tax planner to maximize your benefits.