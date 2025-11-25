Hulu’s Black Friday Deal Gets You Starz for Only $2.99

Black Friday is already delivering some of the best streaming discounts of the year, and Hulu is stepping in early with a great deal. Instead of waiting until Thanksgiving weekend, Hulu’s holiday savings event is officially underway.

This year, Hulu is focusing heavily on premium add-ons like STARZ, delivering deep discounts that let you watch more for less. Whether you’re catching up on dramas or starting your holiday movie marathon, Hulu’s new offer means you can stack major entertainment without the premium price tag.

And if you’ve been waiting for a reason to try STARZ or jump back in for a new season of your favorite series, Hulu’s limited-time STARZ add-on Black Friday deal makes the decision pretty easy.

Why the STARZ add-on is such a strong value

Hulu is offering new and existing subscribers the chance to add STARZ for only $2.99 per month for 12 months, a drop from the regular price of $10.99 per month.

That’s one of the lowest prices you’ll see for the premium channel all year. To get the deal, you’ll first need a Hulu base plan, which starts at $11.99 per month, and then you can add STARZ at the discounted rate .

The clock is ticking, though. Hulu’s Black Friday offer is available now through December 1, and once the discount expires, STARZ returns to its standard pricing.

Add STARZ on Hulu for just $2.99 per month for 12 months (regularly $10.99/month). Offer available to new and eligible returning STARZ subscribers through Dec. 1.

Who can add STARZ on Hulu for an additional $2.99 during Black Friday

The deal is open to new and existing Hulu subscribers who don’t currently have STARZ, as well as anyone who has been without a STARZ subscription for at least one month. That means a wide swath of viewers can take advantage of the promotional pricing without needing to create a brand-new account.

What you can watch with the STARZ add-on

Why consider STARZ? The add-on unlocks access to an extensive catalog of hit movies and original series. Subscribers can stream everything from action blockbusters to thrillers, all in one place.

Current standouts include titles like Ballerina, Now You See Me, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Borderlands and more, giving movie fans plenty to binge during the holiday season.

But STARZ is perhaps best known for its original programming. The network is home to major hits like Outlander, Power Book IV: Force, BMF and a growing library of exclusive series that you can’t find on any other streaming service.

Hulu lets you cancel anytime, so you’re not locked into a year-long commitment even though the discount lasts for 12 months. That makes it a low-risk way to test STARZ during the peak entertainment season, when new episodes, holiday specials and fresh movies are released.

When does the Hulu Black Friday savings end

With premium networks continuing to raise prices across the board, Black Friday has become one of the best times of the year to secure lower streaming rates. If you’ve been considering consolidating your streaming apps or trimming back on subscriptions, this offer gives you premium content at a fraction of the regular price.