Paramount Plus Black Friday Deal Just $1.99 A Month

Black Friday deals have started early this year, with major retailers rolling out discounts well ahead of Thanksgiving. Target, Amazon, Costco and Walmart's deals are well underway and many shoppers are already looking for ways to score big discounts this Black Friday.

Streaming services are also offering early Black Friday promotions this year. Specifically, Paramount Plus has launched its Black Friday deal, offering a whopping 67% off subscriptions from the platform. With the latest promotion, new and former users can score a Paramount Plus Essential subscription for just $1.99 per month, vs the standard cost of $5.99 per month. Additionally, Paramount Plus with Showtime is available for $3.99 for 3 months, vs the standard rate of $11.99 per month.

The limited-time deal ends on December 3, 2023, and can be redeemed by using code BLACKFRIDAY.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

What do you get with a Paramount Plus Essential account?

With a Paramount Plus Essential account, you'll have access to thousands of TV shows and movies, including NFL on CBS and UEFA Champions available via separate live feeds. With this subscription, however, you wont have access to your local live CBS station, so you'll have to forgo watching any CBS shows when they air live. But, you'll still have access to popular titles like Annihilation, Interstellar and Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

Paramount Plus with Showtime for only $3.99 for three months

Paramount's Black Friday deal also offers a Paramount Plus with Showtime subscription for only $3.99 for three months. The cost is normally $11.99 per month. For just a little more each month, you'll not only have access to popular Showtime titles like Dexter and Yellowjackets, but you'll also be able to enjoy content ad-free and access your local CBS station. With this plan, you'll also be able to download movies and TV to watch offline and on-the-go, something you're not able to do with a Paramount Plus Essential subscription.

So, if you've been looking for an alternative streaming service after the latest Netflix price hike, now's a great time to test out Paramount Plus for a fraction of its original cost. And if you decide it's not a good fit for you, you can cancel the service at any time.