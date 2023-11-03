Black Friday Deals Start Early At Target

Early Black Friday deals have already started at Target. Not only can you get a headstart on your holiday shopping, but you can save money too on thousands of items — many up to 50% off. In fact, with Target’s Holiday Price Match Guarantee , which runs from October 22 through December 24, if you buy something today and the price drops later in the season, Target will match it.

And this is just the start of great things to come. There are dozens of more deals arriving weekly, but shop early before they sell out. We'll update the deals as they are announced. Here are some of the best deals, available today only, expiring Saturday, November 4.

Where to shop

Shop in-store, online or through the Target app. You can also use Target’s fast and free Order Pickup and Drive-up services. Need a little pick-me-up when gathering your items? Add a Starbucks beverage to your order and have it delivered along with the rest of your Drive Up order — now available at 1,700 Target stores.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

You can also jump on the early Black Friday savings without leaving the comfort of your home by ordering online and taking advantage of Target’s same-day delivery service. Want a sneak peek at the next week’s deals? Check out the Target Weekly Ad .