Black Friday Deals Start Early At Target
Early Black Friday deals are at Target for smart shoppers now through Thanksgiving weekend. Here's this week's deals.
Early Black Friday deals have already started at Target. Not only can you get a headstart on your holiday shopping, but you can save money too on thousands of items — many up to 50% off. In fact, with Target’s Holiday Price Match Guarantee, which runs from October 22 through December 24, if you buy something today and the price drops later in the season, Target will match it.
And this is just the start of great things to come. There are dozens of more deals arriving weekly, but shop early before they sell out. We'll update the deals as they are announced. Here are some of the best deals, available today only, expiring Saturday, November 4.
- Up to 40% off small name-brand appliances, such as Ninja and KitchenAid. The Ninja Professional Plus Blender Duo With Auto-iQ is now only $110. That’s a $40 savings off the regular price.
- Get up to $100 off select Apple iPads.
- Beats Solo3 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones are now $100 off the regular price.
- Get 50% off Sony WH-XB910N Bluetooth Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones with extra bass.
- Philips 50-inch QLED Roku Smart TV is now only $259.99.
- 50% off Star Wars Jedi Survivor Xbox Series X game and Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Nintendo Switch game.
- Get $6 off an Energizer Max AA Batteries, 20-Pack.
- Buy one, get one 50% off select toy brands like FAO Schwarz, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Our Generation.
- Up to 40% off floorcare brands like iRobot and Shark. Save $100 on the Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Stick Vacuum or $50 on the Shark Steam Pocket Mop. The Bissel Little Green ProHeat Portable Deep Cleaner is now $20 off the regular price.
- Get a $5 Target gift card when you buy four personal care and hair care items.
- Stocking stuffers start at just $1.
Where to shop
Shop in-store, online or through the Target app. You can also use Target’s fast and free Order Pickup and Drive-up services. Need a little pick-me-up when gathering your items? Add a Starbucks beverage to your order and have it delivered along with the rest of your Drive Up order — now available at 1,700 Target stores.
You can also jump on the early Black Friday savings without leaving the comfort of your home by ordering online and taking advantage of Target’s same-day delivery service. Want a sneak peek at the next week’s deals? Check out the Target Weekly Ad.
