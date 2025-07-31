P&G Raises Prices on 25% of US Products as Tariffs Take a Toll
Facing a $1 billion tariff bill in fiscal 2026, Procter & Gamble will implement mid-single digit price hikes starting in August to offset costs.
Procter & Gamble, one of the world’s largest consumer goods companies, is known for household-name brands like Tide, Dawn and Olay. The multinational corporation, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, sells products in more than 180 countries and has a massive reach in categories ranging from cleaning supplies to personal care and baby products.
Procter & Gamble recently announced price hikes on about a quarter of its products in response to economic pressures driven by President Donald Trump's tariffs.
Because the company’s portfolio includes dozens of trusted brands found in most households, the price increases will likely be felt by many Americans. Essentials like toilet paper, dish soap, shampoo, laundry detergent and other everyday items are expected to become more expensive in the coming months. Here’s what you need to know about the price increases and how they might affect you.
What you need to know about the Procter & Gamble price increase
Procter & Gamble announced the price increase during a call after releasing the corporation’s fiscal fourth-quarter figures, according to the Associated Press.
During the call, P&G shared that the tariffs implemented by President Trump will increase its costs by about $1 billion before taxes during fiscal year 2026.
That financial hit comes as consumers are also becoming more cautious with their spending. Chief Financial Officer Andre Schulten told reporters that shoppers are increasingly seeking value by purchasing larger, value-size packages or opting for online and big-box retailers.
P&G said it will raise prices on about a quarter of its products in August, with increases expected to be in the mid-single-digit range.
Procter & Gamble’s strategy for dealing with higher costs
The price increases are just one of Procter & Gamble’s efforts to cope with the growing economic pressures generated by tariffs. The company’s two-year restructuring plan, announced in June, calls for P&G to leave some product categories and brands.
The plan also calls for the company to cut about 6% of its workforce, or 7,000 jobs.
Which brands will be affected by the P&G tariff price increase?
Procter & Gamble has an extensive brand lineup, including popular brands such as:
- Luvs
- Pampers
- Tide
- Bounty
- Charmin
- Always
- Gillette
- Pantene
- Old Spice
- Dawn
- Febreze
- Swiffer
- Crest
- Metamucil
- Olay
- Secret
While the price increases will reportedly only affect about a quarter of Procter & Gamble products, the corporation hasn’t specified which products will be subject to price increases.
How tariff price increases are impacting consumers
The Procter & Gamble price increase is just one example of how tariffs are impacting not only businesses but also American consumers. Major retailers like Walmart have raised prices due to tariffs as product costs climb, and those increases are now becoming more visible.
In recent weeks, Walmart’s prices on items such as baby gear and home goods have begun to rise, CNBC reports. While shoppers can choose to skip non-essential items, Procter & Gamble’s brands sell everyday necessities like toothpaste and shampoo, leaving consumers little choice but to pay more.
As more manufacturers and retailers respond to tariffs with price hikes, expect to see higher prices across most of the places you shop.
How to save despite tariff price increases
You can still save money and shop smart in several ways:
- Stock up. If you buy P&G brands, stock up on essentials quickly now before prices increase.
- Change brands. Consider buying from different brands with lower prices. Store brands often offer a lower-cost alternative, especially as name brands like P&G start to increase prices.
- Buy in bulk. If you have room in your budget, you may be able to save money by buying items in bulk. Just be sure to compare prices and do some math to confirm you’re getting a good deal.
- Shop sales. Take advantage of sales, like Labor Day and back-to-school sales, to get lower prices on items you need.
- Compare prices. Before you shop, make a list of the items you need and research their prices at different retailers to find the best deals.
- Sign up for retailer notifications. When you regularly shop at a retailer, sign up for their app or newsletter to get notifications about upcoming sales and deals. Some retailers also send out discount codes or coupons, so you might get extra savings for simply subscribing.
Plan ahead to keep costs under control
Unfortunately, the Procter & Gamble price increase is just one of many that consumers are likely to face as businesses continue to respond to tariffs. As prices rise, it’s important to be strategic about your purchases. Take time to compare prices, look for sales and consider alternative brands or store brands when possible.
Small steps like buying in bulk or stocking up during promotions can add up to meaningful savings over time. With a little planning, you can help offset some of the impact and keep your budget on track.
Paige Cerulli is a freelance journalist and content writer with more than 15 years of experience. She specializes in personal finance, health, and commerce content. Paige majored in English and music performance at Westfield State University and has received numerous awards for her creative nonfiction. Her work has appeared in The U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, GOBankingRates, Top Ten Reviews, TIME Stamped Shopping and more. In her spare time, Paige enjoys horseback riding, photography and playing the flute. Connect with her on LinkedIn.
