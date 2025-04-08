Amazon Haul Online Is Here – Shop Under $20 Deals Without the App

Amazon just rolled out Amazon Haul on its website. The ultra-affordable storefront was previously only available in the app, but now shoppers anywhere can shop the “crazy low” prices of Amazon Haul whether or not they have the app on their phone.

One of the best ways to save money on Amazon, Haul exclusively features items with a price tag of $20 or less. While you won’t find your next Birkin Bag or Rolex there, you’d be surprised at just how much cool (and useful) items are available on the storefront.

The best part? You don’t need to be an Amazon Prime member to shop at Amazon Haul. Prime member or not, you’ll need to rack up at least $25 worth of items to get free shipping on your haul.

Otherwise, the standard shipping fee on orders that don’t meet the minimum is $3.99 (still cheaper than the $6.99 shipping fee on Amazon’s main marketplace).

With thousands of items priced at $5 or less, you can put together a pretty impressive haul for $25. To give you a sense of what kinds of deals you can snag on the new online storefront, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite travel finds on Amazon Haul right now.

Gear up for your next vacation with these 12 ultra-cheap and ultra-useful travel accessories.

12 great Amazon Haul travel deals

From packing cubes to sunglasses you can afford to lose on vacation, everything below is priced under $20 – and you can get most items for far less than that.