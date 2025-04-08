Amazon Haul Online Is Here – Shop Under $20 Deals Without the App
The Amazon storefront where everything costs $20 or less is now available online.
Amazon just rolled out Amazon Haul on its website. The ultra-affordable storefront was previously only available in the app, but now shoppers anywhere can shop the “crazy low” prices of Amazon Haul whether or not they have the app on their phone.
One of the best ways to save money on Amazon, Haul exclusively features items with a price tag of $20 or less. While you won’t find your next Birkin Bag or Rolex there, you’d be surprised at just how much cool (and useful) items are available on the storefront.
The best part? You don’t need to be an Amazon Prime member to shop at Amazon Haul. Prime member or not, you’ll need to rack up at least $25 worth of items to get free shipping on your haul.
Otherwise, the standard shipping fee on orders that don’t meet the minimum is $3.99 (still cheaper than the $6.99 shipping fee on Amazon’s main marketplace).
With thousands of items priced at $5 or less, you can put together a pretty impressive haul for $25. To give you a sense of what kinds of deals you can snag on the new online storefront, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite travel finds on Amazon Haul right now.
Gear up for your next vacation with these 12 ultra-cheap and ultra-useful travel accessories.
Check out all the latest deals and crazy low prices available on Amazon Haul. No Prime membership needed.
12 great Amazon Haul travel deals
From packing cubes to sunglasses you can afford to lose on vacation, everything below is priced under $20 – and you can get most items for far less than that.
- 6-Pack of Polarized Sunglasses, $10
- HP Everyday Laptop Briefcase, $16 (originally $20)
- Multifunctional Foldable Camping Backpack, $11
- RFID-Blocking Leather Wallet, $9
- Airplane Handsfree Phone Stand, 2-Pack, $8
- 17-Set of Travel Bottles for Toiletries, $7
- Travel Cable Organizer Pouch, $5
- 6-Set of Packing Cubes, $9
- TSA Luggage Lock, $4
- Collapsible Leak-Proof Water Bottle, 2-Pack, $11
- Silicone Toothbrush Covers, 6-Pack, $4
- 2-in-1 Mobile Phone Lens Kit, $3 (originally $4)
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Rachael Green is a personal finance eCommerce writer specializing in insurance, travel, and credit cards. Before joining Kiplinger in 2025, she wrote blogs and whitepapers for financial advisors and reported on everything from the latest business news and investing trends to the best shopping deals. Her bylines have appeared in Benzinga, CBS News, Travel + Leisure, Bustle, and numerous other publications. A former digital nomad, Rachael lived in Lund, Vienna, and New York before settling down in Atlanta. She’s eager to share her tips for finding the best travel deals and navigating the logistics of managing money while living abroad. When she’s not researching the latest insurance trends or sharing the best credit card reward hacks, Rachael can be found traveling or working in her garden.
