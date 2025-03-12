Should You Get Walmart+ or Amazon Prime? How the Shopping Memberships Stack Up

Amazon and Walmart are two of the biggest names in retail today. Many shoppers already know of the key benefits of Amazon Prime, the membership plan that grants free, fast shipping along with other lesser-known but equally convenient perks. But Walmart is increasingly catering to wealthier shoppers and expanding its online retail ecosystem. That includes adding new benefits to Walmart+, the retailer's own membership plan.

Both Walmart+ and Amazon Prime offer free shipping, flexible delivery options, and a ton of extra perks to sweeten the deal. At first glance, it might be hard to tell the difference between the two, aside from the cheaper price tag on Walmart+.

So we dug deep into the full package that each membership offers, including the subtle differences in their free shipping and return policies as well as how their added perks like entertainment and fuel savings compare.

For a quick overview of what each membership offers, check out the side-by-side comparison below – or keep reading for an in-depth look at each one. Whichever one looks like a better fit for you, now is the time to sign up. Both Amazon Prime and Walmart+ are offering shoppers a chance to try out the membership for free for 30 days.

What you get with either membership

Before diving into what makes each membership unique, let's look at how Walmart+ and Amazon Prime compare on the perks offered by both. One of the main draws to either one is fast, free shipping with no order minimum, for example. While both include it, they vary slightly in practice.

On Amazon, Prime members can choose their preferred delivery speed. Depending on the item, you can pick same-day, next-day or 2-day delivery – all at no extra cost to you. If you want your orders on a specific day of the week, Prime even lets you set an "Amazon Day." Then, your can order items throughout the week and Amazon will bundle all of them into one delivery that arrives on your preferred day.

When shopping at Walmart online, the shipping defaults to the fastest available delivery date. Whether it's next day or next week, it's all free. But there's a bit less flexibility for shoppers to choose the shipping method that works best for them. Note that these free shipping options on both Amazon and Walmart only apply to items sold and shipped by the retailers directly. When buying from a third-party seller on either marketplace, the seller's own shipping policies apply.

It's also worth noting that both Walmart and Amazon offer discounted memberships to shoppers receiving certain government benefits. Walmart+ Assist and Prime Access include all the same perks as a full-priced membership but for half the price.

The list of eligible benefits program varies slightly between retailers, but both offer the half-price membership to Medicaid recipients, meaning millions of seniors are eligible. Walmart also offers it to those receiving the Veterans and Survivors Pension or a Federal Pell Grant – two programs missing from Amazon's eligibility list.

Finally, if free shipping is the only perk you really care about, it might not be worth getting either membership. Both Amazon and Walmart offer free shipping to everyone on orders worth $35 or more, members or not.

If what you're ordering is urgent, check Walmart first, as shipping is free on orders of $35 or more, regardless of speed. If the delivery date listed on the product is 1-2 days away, you're basically getting free 1-2 day shipping at Walmart, even without splurging on the membership. On Amazon, only standard shipping is free to non-members. But if you really need it fast, you can pay to upgrade to faster shipping without joining Prime.

The key benefits of joining either Walmart+ or Amazon Prime

Here's a quick look at all of the main perks you'll get, regardless of which membership you choose.

Enjoy fast, free shipping with no order minimum.

Returns are free and easy (though, slightly easier with Walmart+).

Members get early access to sales events like Amazon Prime Day or Walmart+ Week.

Get exclusive deals during sales event and throughout the year.

Those enrolled in Medicaid or other eligible government benefits can get either membership at half price.

Get your prescriptions delivered for free.

Both offer fuel savings of 10 cents per gallon at participating gas stations (though, Walmart's network includes nearly twice as many locations)

Top perks exclusive to Walmart+

The biggest advantage Walmart+ has over Amazon Prime is price. At $12.95 per month or $98 per year, the membership is cheaper than Prime. If you don't plant to use many of the added perks of either membership beyond, say, free shipping and fuel savings, it might make sense to opt for the lower-priced membership to maximize your savings.

But price isn't the only way Walmart+ stands out. It also extends its free shipping to groceries at no extra cost. Though, you do have to meet a $35 minimum threshold to qualify for free delivery. Prime members need to meet a $100 minimum threshold or pay $9.99/month on top of the annual fee to get free grocery delivery.

In addition to being free, you can schedule your grocery delivery for a time slot that works best for you. While scheduling is on a first come, first serve basis, that includes same-day time slots when available.

Returns are just as free and easy as delivery at Walmart. In addition to being able to drop returns off at your nearest Walmart location, you can even make returns from home. There's no need to package the item or print out a shipping label. Just choose the "return from home" option in the app and Walmart will send a driver to your door to pick up the item.

Another advantage of Walmart+ is the fuel savings program. While Prime offers discounts on gas, too, the Walmart+ offer is easier to use and available at more locations. Walmart+ members get 10 cents off per gallon at over 13,000 gas stations nationwide and they can access that perk right in their Walmart+ app. You'll also be able to pull up to any Sam's Club fuel station and flash your Walmart+ membership to get Sam's Club member prices on gas, even if you aren't a member of the warehouse club.

Meanwhile, Prime members who want to save on gas need to download and create a separate account on the earnify app to get 10 cents off per gallon. There are 7,000 gas stations participating in Prime's fuel savings program.

Other special perks for Walmart+ members include a free Paramount+ subscription and the ability to use Mobile Scan & Go to pay for items in the store as you shop and save time at checkout.

What Walmart+ does better than Amazon Prime

Membership fee is lower

Free, fast grocery delivery is included in membership at no extra cost

More gas stations eligible for the 10 cents per gallon Walmart+ discount

Make returns from home

Use Mobile Scan & Go to checkout faster in any Walmart location nationwide.

Paramount+ is free for members

Flexible in-home delivery options, including having your groceries delivered directly to your fridge (additional fees apply).

Where Walmart+ falls short

Grocery delivery perks only apply to Walmart groceries, no other stores included

Limited healthcare perks

Limited entertainment options beyond streaming

Limited cash back and rewards options

Top perks exclusive to Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime has tons of notable perks that are missing from Walmart+. In addition to more flexible delivery options, it also offers a wider selection of grocery options. At Walmart, grocery delivery may be free, but you're limited to the products available at Walmart.

On Amazon, you can get same-day delivery from Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods and even some of your favorite local grocery stores, depending on your location. Prime members have to pay $9.99 per month extra for the perk. But that added fee includes unlimited free same-day delivery. So you can place as many orders as you want from as many participating stores as you want for a flat fee of $9.99 per month.

Groceries aside, Amazon also gives members more ways to save money on healthcare. In addition to free prescription delivery (a perk both memberships offer), Prime members get exclusive discounts on medications.

You'll also have the option to sign up for RxPass. With the optional add on, you pay a flat $5 per month for all of your eligible medications and get them delivered to your door for free. You also have the option to enroll in One Medical at a discounted rate. The annual membership includes 24/7 on-demand virtual visits with healthcare providers along with other convenient services.

For those who want more entertainment options, Prime may also be the better choice. While Walmart+ comes with a free Paramount+ subscription, Prime members will get free access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming and Prime Reading.

Finally, there's Amazon Key, the retailer's in-garage (or in-gate) delivery program. While Walmart has InHome, it costs $7 per month (or $40/year). With Amazon Key, you don't have to commit to a monthly or annual fee. You pay $1.99 per delivery – or pay nothing at all if you set up a preferred Amazon Day and use Amazon Key for those deliveries.

What Amazon Prime does better than Walmart+

Grocery delivery available from Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods, and select local stores, depending on location

More ways to save on medication and other healthcare services

Get rewarded for voluntarily opting for standard shipping on no-rush orders

Entertainment options include streaming, music, gaming, eBooks, children's entertainment and more

Generous cashback rewards when you get the Prime Visa credit card

You can get in-garage delivery at no extra cost if you use it with Amazon Day.

Free GrubHub+ membership included with Prime

Where Amazon Prime falls short

Membership is more expensive than Walmart+

Additional fees apply for grocery delivery

Fuel savings requires enrolling in a separate app, and there are fewer participating gas stations.

Prime's in-store "skip the checkout" options are limited to a handful of participating Amazon Fresh, Amazon Go, and Whole Foods locations.

The bottom line

With a lot of caveats and exceptions depending on how you plan to use the membership, shoppers should go with Walmart+ if their top priority is lower costs on everyday staples.

However, if their top priority is convenience and a wider variety of options, Amazon Prime is the way to go. When it comes to groceries, for example, are there specific brands or products that are a must-have in your pantry? If so, Walmart+ will only be worth it if Walmart stores stock those items.

If you're struggling to decide which membership makes the most sense for how you shop, why not try both? Right now, you can sign up for a free 30 day trial of both Walmart+ and Amazon Prime. That gives you a month to see how each membership actually fits into your everyday shopping routine. After the trial period ends, you can decide which one to keep and which one to cancel.