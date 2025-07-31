These Beach Towns Are the Safest Spots in the US This Summer

When you take time to meticulously plan your next beach vacation, the last thing you want is for some unexpected hardship to go wrong and completely derail your trip.

These days, with climate change disrupting once-moderate regions and crime rates fluctuating across the country, the reality is that you have to be prepared for anything — even when traveling within the United States.

To help make vacation planning a little easier this year, Vivint, a home security company, conducted a survey to rank the safest beach towns in America.

The study evaluated 72 popular destinations using key safety indicators such as violent and property crime rates, average summer temperatures and access to urgent medical care.

Here are the top five safest beach towns in America, ranked from least to most safe.

5. Sandwich, Massachusetts

The town of Sandwich came in at number five safest beach towns on the list. This Cape Cod destination is known for being the oldest town on Cape Cod and was established in 1639.

Residents and visitors can enjoy gorgeous beaches, and museums, like the Heritage Garden and Museum, which offers free admission. You can also visit Hoxie House, which is the oldest house still standing on Cape Cod.

This town is bursting with New England Charm, and earned a number 7 ranking on the overall property crime score, which brought it to the number five overall ranking spot.

4. Rockport, Massachusetts

Another Massachusetts town of Rockport made the list, although this one won't be found in Cape Cod, but rather in the Essex County area bordering Gloucester.

Rockport is a quintessential New England coastal town, known for its scenic harbor views and vibrant art galleries. Visitors can enjoy whale-watching excursions, try their hand at deep-sea fishing or simply stroll along Bearskin Neck, a charming stretch of shops and restaurants overlooking the water.

Vivint ranked Rockport as one of the safest towns when it came to property crime, as it ranked well below three incidents per 1,000 residents. Renters can feel safe occupying Airbnbs and hotels during their stay here.

3. Chatham, Massachusetts

We swear Vivint analyzed beach towns across all of America, but these three Massachusetts towns round out the top five safest beach towns.

Chatham scored a solid 8 in rankings for both violent crimes and property crimes out of 72 beach towns ranked. This town is at the southeastern tip of Cape Cod and is known for its iconic lighthouses and shorelines.

There are also plenty of calm beaches that are perfect for the whole family, like Cockle Cove. The town is also easily accessible on foot, with charming shops, galleries and restaurants lining Main Street. Families can catch a Cape Cod Baseball League game at Veterans Field, visit the Chatham Lighthouse or stop by the pier to watch the boats come in with the day's catch.

2. Bristol, Rhode Island

The Rhode Island beach town of Bristol secured the runner-up spot for safest U.S. beach. According to Vivint, "This New England town blends low crime rates with walkable neighborhoods and a charming harborfront, ideal for travelers looking for a relaxing, worry-free experience."

Both Rockport, Massachusetts, and Bristol, Rhode Island, rank among the safest towns in terms of property crime, with rates well below three incidents per 1,000 residents, according to Vivint.

Long Beach, New York, earned the same ranking for property crime but scored 32 out of 72 in the temperature category and 22 out of 72 for urgent care access, which lowered its overall score. Higher temperatures factored heavily into the rankings, as they can increase heat-related health risks.

1. Bandon, Oregon

You might not think of the west coast state of Oregon when it comes to summer beach destinations, but the town of Bandon earned the number one safest beach spot.

Vivint breaks down exactly why this town earned their number one spot: "In addition to having one of the lowest violent crime rates, Bandon also benefits from cool, mild summer temperatures that help reduce heat-related health risks." This is likely going to be a growing concern for summer travelers as temperatures continue to heat up.

"For travelers spending time outdoors, especially families with small children and older adults, avoiding extreme heat can be just as important as avoiding crime," Vivint explains. "This peaceful Oregon coast town offers both physical comfort and peace of mind, along with unspoiled beaches and stunning views of sea stacks."

Plan your beach trip with safety in mind

Whether you're heading to the East Coast, the West Coast or somewhere in between, knowing which beach towns prioritize safety can make your vacation that much more relaxing.

From low crime rates to easy access to urgent medical care, these factors can help you plan a trip with peace of mind. No matter where you go, taking a little time to research your destination can ensure your family enjoys the sand, sun and surf without unnecessary worry.

Check out the entire ranking of the 72 beaches surveyed here.