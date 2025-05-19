Eight Ways To Save on Your Next Luxury Trip

There are surefire ways to save on your next luxury trip, whether touring the wine country in Bordeaux, tasting the cuisine in Italy or catching rays in West Palm Beach. We promise: Traveling in style doesn’t have to break the bank.

Still, luxury travel means different things to different people. For some, it could be a five-star hotel, while for others it could be a family suite or upgraded experiences. Whichever way you define it, the good news is you can save money on your next trip and preserve more of your retirement dollars.

That’s particularly true in the current environment in which tariffs are making the cost of everyday goods more expensive. That is driving some Americans to pull back on their travel spending this year.

“If you are looking to go on a vacation at some point in the upcoming year, being flexible is your greatest asset,” says Trae Bodge , a money-saving expert. “According to Google Flights and historical airfare data, the cheapest days to fly are typically Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday — flights on these days have been up to 13% less expensive compared to traveling on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays.”

Beyond flying on off-peak days, there are several ways you can save on your next high-end trip. Here’s a look at eight of them.

1. Use flight aggregators

Whether it’s Google Flights, Expedia, TripAdvisor, Kayak or one of the other airline aggregators, searching for a flight through these services can help you find prices across multiple airlines.

That gives you the ability to compare prices on flights from different carriers at different times. Plus, Jess Feldman , special projects editor at Travel + Leisure, says using a flight aggregator will enable you to see how changes in the dates will affect the price.

This is where being flexible comes in. If you aren’t committed to a specific date, choosing an off-peak flight time can save you cash.

Don’t forget to check the airfares at the carriers' websites or mobile apps. If you are a frequent flyer with a particular airline, you can leverage the points you have accumulated to get money off the flight or to upgrade to a better seat, says Feldman.

“I fly the airline so regularly that I also have a United credit card, which, in addition to several travel-related benefits, allows me to earn miles every time I use it. Those miles can then be applied to upcoming flights,” says Feldman.

2. Download a flight tracking app

From Google Flights to Hopper, several apps are available that enable you to track the prices for flights over time and receive alerts when prices fluctuate. Some even predict when a flight will be the cheapest or the most expensive.

“It’s the most recommended tip for a reason,” says Bodge. “Set a flight alert for your trip today and keep an eye on it, and when a deal comes through, grab it.”

3. Consider a travel focused credit card

Whether you're looking to lower the cost of your flight, get a cheaper hotel stay or car rental, a travel credit card can help. Many credit cards reward you with points toward travel when you use the card for everyday purchases.

“Not only will an airline's 'miles' credit card help you earn miles towards free flights for all the purchases and expenses you pay using the card, but some will also offer a sign-up bonus if you spend a certain amount within the first few months of account opening, which could be enough to cover your roundtrip ticket or one leg of your trip,” says Andrea Woroch, a money coach .

Some credit cards offer a free companion pass each year.

Remember to pay off your balance at the end of the month. If you carry a balance, all the savings from racking up points could go to pay interest charges.

4. Use your senior discount

There are perks to getting older, and one is the senior discount. Not every vendor offers it, but some do, which gets you money off your airfare, car rentals, lodging and even excursions. Delta and United Airlines offer senior discounts on some flights, while British Airways offers deals to all AARP members. AARP members also get discounts at several hotel chains and car rental companies. It's worth visiting AARP's travel discount page to search for special deals on rental cars, hotels and air travel.

Meanwhile, Hilton offers people 65 and older a 6% discount on its best rate, while Marriott gives people 62 and older a discount on lodging. Before you book a flight, reserve a hotel or a car, check with the service provider to see if you are eligible for a senior discount.

5. Try a car rental hack

To save money on your car rental, Bodge suggests trying this two-minute hack: Book your car rental as soon as your vacation is planned and make sure the booking comes with free cancellation.

Every week leading up to the trip, it takes two minutes to check the rental website to see if the price has gone down. If it has, cancel and rebook. “If it hasn’t, you’ll have already locked in a lower rate,” says Bodge.

6. Book through a warehouse club

Whether you shop at Sam’s Club, Costco or BJ’s, you can save on your next trip. All three of the warehouse clubs offer a variety of travel deals, including vacation packages, rental cars, hotel stays and if you are traveling with the grandkids, even theme park admissions.

According to Woroch, you can even get resort fees waived, hotel credits for meals and cash cards. Woroch didn’t get a discount on her recent trip to Disney, which she booked through Costco; she did get a $700 Costco Shopcard. For a trip to Hawaii, she received a $30 Costco Shopcard.

“If you're not a member, consider signing up as the savings from just one of these travel bookings could add to more than the cost of your annual membership fee. Plus, you can then benefit from additional club savings through the rest of the year,” says Woroch.

7. Consider traveling off-season

If you can travel at any time, you can save serious cash on your next high-end trip if you travel off-peak, or "shoulder" season. Christmas break, spring break and summer are typically peak travel times, which means you’ll pay top dollar for a luxury trip.

But if you go in the fall when the kids are back in school or in between spring and summer breaks, you’ll likely get discounts on airfare, lodging and car rentals. Plus, the places you visit won’t be jam-packed with tourists.

“Low seasons can be tricky because the weather isn’t always ideal, but I’ve had good luck with booking just before or just after the high season, so the weather is still good and activities are still available, but the prices are lower,” says Feldman.

“My favorite is visiting Europe in September. Most American kids are back in school and the weather is glorious, the crowds are much thinner and the prices are significantly lower.”

8. Go the all-inclusive route

Staying at an all-inclusive property or paying for an all-inclusive experience is not only a good way to get the most bang for your buck, but it also alleviates the need to carry a lot of cash or worry about how much each meal and drink costs.

“It's really the best way to get a strong value for the amount you pay,” says Bodge, noting that the definition of all-inclusive is changing.

“There is a wide array of luxury all-inclusives for you to choose from, and different tier levels when you get there. Some tiers even have butler service included in the price point. This also eases the planning and logistics for travel, which is a true luxury for many.”