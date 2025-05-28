Six Travel Destinations for Retirees Worthy of the Next Season of 'The White Lotus'

There are plenty of good things about being retired, but one of the best perks? You now have unlimited time to vacation! And let’s face it, after all those decades of work, you’ve earned a properly luxurious trip by now. However, one person’s luxury is another person’s nightmare (see: glamping). So, how do you decide on the right destination for you?

Well, these are just a few of our favorite travel destinations for retirees for different times of the year and different types of trips. Not only do these spots offer beauty and grandeur, but they’re also well-suited for retirees of all ages and activity levels. Whether you prioritize adventure or relaxation, you’ll find the perfect luxury travel destinations for retirees below.

1. If you don’t want to sweat during the summer, relax at a Maine oceanfront resort

Cape Elizabeth, Maine (Image credit: Getty Images)

Some people thrive in the humidity and high temperatures summer brings, but others prefer their vacation a little more temperate, especially as they get older. Luckily, that’s still an option, even in the summer. You’ll still experience warmth, sunshine, and the beach when you visit Maine, but it’s a little more bearable than other oceanfront destinations.

Maine also boasts many luxury resorts by the water: Inn By the Sea in Cape Elizabeth (up to $2,806 a night for a two-bedroom suite this July) is one favorite, thanks to its private beach access, world-class spa, and proximity to Portland (sometimes, you need to break up nature with time in the city!). Cliff House in Cape Neddick (up to $3,210 a night in July for a two-bedroom suite) is another incredible option: The views from the namesake cliffs are breathtaking, and the resort itself features multiple pools, excellent seafood, and concierges who can help you plan excursions all over the state.

2. If you want to experience winter activities in July, go skiing in Chile

Portillo, Chile (Image credit: Getty Images)

You can avoid a beach trip altogether in the summer months — just head past the equator. July is winter for people in South America, and that means it’s the best time to take advantage of the incredible ski slopes there.

While there are amazing ski resorts all over the continent, Chile is the best choice for travelers seeking an easier and more seamless trip. There are luxury resorts located just a few hours away from Santiago, eliminating possible short-haul flights and hours in the car that other ski destinations may require. Ski Portillo , an all-inclusive resort (prices start at $1,457 per person for a three-night stay), allows you to ski in and ski out of the Andes Mountains. Plus, there are hot tubs and cozy fireplaces for when you’re ready to relax.

Hotel Valle Nevado (prices start at $1,428 for a three-night stay in July), meanwhile, has an actual cable car to make going up and down the mountains more comfortable, in addition to spas and world-class dining.

3. If you want to go on a unique adventure all year-round, go on a safari in Kenya

A safari in Kenya, Africa (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s a bucket-list item for so many people for a reason: A safari is an experience you won’t ever forget. During the day, you board your safari vehicle with your knowledgeable guide and traverse the savannah, seeing some of nature’s most awe-inspiring animals — lions, elephants, cheetahs, rhinos, and more — up close. (This also makes it a great option for retirees who want to be outside on their vacation, but avoid the rigors of a hike). Afterward, you can continue to admire the sights, learn more about the culture, and eat amazing local cuisine from your luxury resort.

Kenya is a top destination for safari seekers, and the dry season (June to October) is the best time to see the most animals. Consider staying at a luxury lodge like Angama Mara or Sasaab Lodge for unreal views, beautiful soaking pools, and comfortable accommodations.

4. If you want to see beautiful nature in the colder months, do a fall foliage tour in Japan.

Chureito Pagoda and Mt.Fuji, Japan (Image credit: Getty Images)

Japan is famous for its cherry blossoms in the spring, but did you know that it has incredible foliage to see in the fall, too? Starting in late September, swaths of Japan are covered by brilliantly-colored leaves, courtesy of gingko trees, Japanese maples, and more. You don’t even have to leave the major cities to admire the foliage – you can easily stay in Tokyo or Kyoto to check it out if you’d like to limit the amount of travel time.

If you’re comfortable with taking another flight, consider heading over to Hokkaido, which is the second-largest island in Japan and known for its hot springs. That way, you can stay at a luxury five-star resort like Kuramure (starting at $202 a night), so you can relax and soak in the warm water as you take in Japan’s truly stunning fall foliage.

5. If you want to get into the holiday spirit unusually, take a river cruise to see the Christmas markets.

Christmas market in Strausbourg, France (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most magical places to be in November or December is at a Christmas market in Europe. The twinkling lights, the historical charm, the unique stalls — it’s not just an opportunity to buy special gifts for your loved ones that they can’t get anywhere else, but also a way to truly indulge in the festive atmosphere. Of course, visiting Christmas markets across multiple countries would be an exhausting trip — unless you take a river cruise, that is.

Several cruise companies offer trips that are specifically devoted to Christmas markets, taking travelers on the river through Germany, France, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Hungary, Austria, and more. Viking Cruises , for example, has cruises along the Rhine River, the Elbe River, and the Danube River (starting at $2,799), dropping you off to see Europe’s most charming and festive markets. It’s pretty, relaxing, and a wonderful way to celebrate the holidays!

6. If you want to hit the beach in the winter, take a trip to Fiji

A beach resort in Fiji (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sometimes, the only way to beat the winter doldrums is to go to the beach. Luckily, you can indulge in some of the most beautiful beaches in the world year-round with a trip to Fiji. Think clear turquoise waters, white sand, palm trees — basically, a slice of tropical heaven. The slower pace of life in Fiji is well-suited for retirees, too, who come to truly relax on the beach and enjoy the good weather. (We also recommend snorkeling and scuba diving when in Fiji, too; all the water activities are top-rated here!)

There are many luxury resort options in Fiji as well, so you can truly indulge yourself with beautiful and spacious suites, spas, fine dining, pool complexes, and more. Five-star hotel The Wakaya Club and Spa (prices starting at $1,957 a night) is a luxe option, thanks to its waterfront villas and infinity-edge pools, while Tokoriki Island Resort (starting at $1,107 a night) is an adults-only resort that promotes an off-the-grid vibe and offers an unlimited massage package. It doesn’t get more relaxing than that!