Seven Luxury Places to See the Northern Lights This Winter
The northern lights will be at their most captivating this winter. Fancy making them even more magical? From hotels on ice to glass cabins and mountain yurts, here are seven places to see the northern lights with luxury winter stays.
Many people across the United States were treated to a rare sight this fall — the northern lights streaking across the night sky, even in urban areas like New York City.
If you missed it, though, there’s good news: This is an incredibly active time for the natural phenomenon known as the aurora borealis. In fact, the winter of 2025 is predicted to have peak northern lights activity, with even more frequent and intense light shows. What better time to check the northern lights off your bucket list?
If you’d like to take advantage of the exciting northern lights predictions this winter, you have plenty of options across the globe, including cruise ships, glass domes and luxury hotels in Canada, Scandinavia, Iceland and more. Here are a few incredible places to catch one of the world’s most beautiful and awe-inspiring natural sights.
Glass Resort, Finland
Lapland, Finland, is considered one of the most reliable places to see the northern lights, and when you stay at the Glass Resort you can even spot them from the comfort of your bed.
The resort has 24 apartments with glass roofs and walls so you can easily view the astonishing night skies in Finland. Each apartment boasts a private hot spa and sauna, so you can easily warm up and relax after exploring the beautiful nature in the area.
The Retreat at Blue Lagoon, Iceland
The Blue Lagoon in Iceland is world famous for both its vivid color and supposed healing abilities, but that means it can get busy. Crowds aren’t a problem at The Retreat, though, where you can swim in “a private lagoon sourced from the same healing waters as the Blue Lagoon,” according to its website.
The luxury hotel also boasts an underground spa, Michelin-star restaurants and incredible views of the Icelandic landscape, all of which make it the perfect place to watch the northern lights.
The Edge, Norway
Visiting Tromsø, Norway, is like being on top of the world… literally. It’s the northernmost city in the world and situated inside the Arctic Circle, making it a prime spot to catch the northern lights. They’re so prevalent that even though Tromsø is a bustling urban area, you can see the aurora borealis floating above the streets many nights of the year.
One of the nicest places to stay here is The Edge, a four-star hotel located right on the water, with a rooftop bar where you can enjoy delicious cocktails as you watch the northern lights swirl in the distance.
Arctic Bath, Sweden
Have you ever heard of a floating hotel? It’s an experience as magical as it sounds. At the Arctic Bath hotel in Sweden, six of its cabins float on platforms over the Lule River, which freezes over in winter. The innovative design puts you right at the heart of the wintry Swedish landscape.
And when you’re not busy admiring the aurora borealis, you can check out the hotel’s luxury spa, take a cold plunge in the open air river pool, go dog sledding, or eat at the Michelin-starred restaurant. It’s a dream spot for a winter vacation.
Northern Lights Resort and Spa, Canada
You don’t have to fly overseas to chase the northern lights. Simply head up north to Canada, where you’ll find several different viewing spots, including the Northern Lights Resort and Spa in Yukon.
While it has many different cabins, all receiving rave reviews for their privacy and beauty, the best options at the resort are the Aurora Glass Chalets. Thanks to their glass walls, it’s impossible for you to miss any light shows at night (and the views from the chalets are pretty spectacular even when the northern lights aren’t visible). The resort also offers a world-class spa and gourmet cuisine.
Chena Hot Springs Resort, Alaska
The best way to soak in the sight of the aurora borealis might actually be while soaking in hot water. At the Chena Hot Springs Resort in Alaska, you can watch the northern lights while you relax in one of the hotel’s natural hot springs. It’s beauty and restoration all at once.
You have other options here, too, though: The resort can also take you to the top of the Charlie Dome Mountain, where you can hang out in one of its yurts while waiting for the northern lights to appear. If they do, you’ll get a 360-degree view of the display.
Northern Lights Promise, Hurtigruten
You don’t have to stay landlocked while chasing the northern lights: Booking a luxury cruise means you get to drift through wintry seas and rivers, admiring the stark beauty of coastal landscapes during the day and the northern lights dancing across the sky at night.
There are plenty of cruise options for northern light seekers, but one of the best may be the Northern Lights Promise offered by Hurtigruten. The ship takes you through Norway’s waters for 11 days, so you’ll have many opportunities to spot the aurora borealis.
But don’t be too disappointed if you don’t see the lights — Hurtigruten will give you a free cruise if that happens. Clearly, it’s confident it can show you one of the world’s most astonishing natural phenomena.
Aurora-spotting tips
Wherever you decide to travel, or even if you stay at home, consider downloading an app that gives you aurora updates and forecasts to help increase your chances of spotting the lights.
My Aurora Forecasts and Alerts, for example, is free and well rated on both the Google Play Store and the App Store. It gives you forecasts for the next hour, several hours and several weeks in advance, so you can plan your northern lights viewing (subject to weather conditions, of course).
And if the lights just aren’t happening, you can use the app to watch live aurora webcams from around the world, free of charge.
Becca van Sambeck is a writer and editor with experience in many fields, including travel, entertainment, business, education, and lifestyle. Her work has appeared in outlets like NBC, Oxygen, Bravo, the University of Southern California, Elite Daily, CafeMom, Travel For Teens, and more. She currently resides in New York City.
