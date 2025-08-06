Stocks Rally on Apple Strength: Stock Market Today
The iPhone maker will boost its U.S. investment by $100 billion, which sent the Dow Jones stock soaring.
Stocks resumed their uptrend Wednesday as investors parsed through the latest batch of corporate earnings reports. Rising expectations for a September rate cut also kept spirits high after another Fed member signaled support for a lower federal funds rate.
While the majority of S&P 500 companies have already reported earnings, there are still plenty more to go. Among Wednesday's most notable post-earnings movers was Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which shed 6.4% after its results.
AMD beat on the top line, but its Q2 earnings of 48 cents per share fell short of Wall Street's estimates. The chipmaker also said that year-over-year revenue growth in its data center segment slowed to 14% from 57% in Q1 and 115% in Q2 2024.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Revenue in AMD's artificial intelligence (AI) data center business was down compared to the year prior, "as U.S. export restrictions effectively eliminated MI308 sales to China, and we began transitioning to our next-generation MI350 series accelerators," said Advanced Micro Devices CEO Lisa Su in the company's earnings call.
But Argus Research analyst Jim Kelleher doesn't expect these restrictions to impact earnings in the upcoming quarters, given the Trump administration's signals that it intends to ease export controls on chip shipments to China.
Kelleher reiterated his Buy rating on the semiconductor stock after earnings and lifted his price target to $200 from $160, representing implied upside of more than 20% to current levels.
Super Micro Computer (SMCI, -18.3%) and Walt Disney (DIS, -2.7%) were also post-earnings losers.
Shopify soars after earnings
At the other end of the ledger was Shopify (SHOP), with the e-commerce technology firm surging 22.0% in the wake of its second-quarter earnings report.
SHOP reported higher-than-expected earnings and revenue and said it expects third-quarter revenue to increase by a "mid-to-high twenties percentage rate." Analysts, meanwhile, are projecting Q3 revenue growth of 22%.
Needham analyst Scott Berg, who initiated coverage on SHOP mid-July with a Buy rating, says he believes "the company remains in only the mid-cycle of a durable growth opportunity."
While Berg admits that he is a "touch cautious" on the consumer, "spending remains strong and the recent U.S. tax bill can spur near-term consumer spend that can positively impact SHOP's gross merchandise value."
McDonald's (MCD, +3.0%) and Arista Networks (ANET, +17.5%) also gained after earnings.
Apple's stock pops on $100 billion U.S. investment
In non-earnings news, Apple (AAPL) jumped 5.1% today – making it the best Dow Jones stock – as reports swirled that the tech giant will announce another $100 billion in U.S. manufacturing commitments at the White House later this afternoon.
This will add to Apple's previously announced $500 billion in U.S. investments.
The news follows threats from President Donald Trump to impose a 25% tariff on iPhones if Apple does not shift production of the devices to the U.S.
It also comes after the White House earlier today doubled tariffs on exports from India – to 50% – after the country said it will not stop buying Russian oil. Apple currently manufactures the bulk of iPhones sold in the U.S. in India.
As for the main indexes, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.2% to 21,169, the broader S&P 500 added 0.7% to 6,345, and the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.2% to 44,193.
Kashkari signals support for a September rate cut
While no hard data was featured on today's economic calendar, appearances from several Federal Reserve officials were in the lineup.
Among them was Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, one of the more hawkish members of the central bank, who told CNBC's Squawk Box that "it may become appropriate to start adjusting" the federal funds rate in the near term as the economy slows.
This follows the July jobs report, which showed the labor market is much weaker than many had thought. Kashkari said that this, along with other recent data, gives him "confidence" that the economy is cooling.
Kashkari added that two quarter-percentage-point rate cuts by year's end "seems reasonable to me." However, the central banker noted that if President Trump's tariffs have an outsized impact on inflation, the Fed could cut just once or not at all.
According to CME FedWatch, futures traders are currently pricing in a 95% probability the Fed will announce a 0.25% rate cut at its next meeting in September – up from 47% one week ago.
Related content
- Earnings Calendar and Analysis for This Week
- How Big Will the Fed Rate Cut Be This Fall?
- Best Tech ETFs to Buy Now
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at a local investment research firm. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
How to Adopt AI and Keep Employees Happy
The Kiplinger Letter As business adoption of AI picks up, employee morale could take a hit. But there are ways to avoid an AI backlash.
-
Don’t Let Your Dreams Go Unfulfilled: Plan for Your Passion in Retirement
Follow these three steps to ensure you are emotionally and financially prepared for your passion in retirement.
-
What to Know About Multisector ETFs
Multisector bond funds allow investors to pick and choose among a wide array of assets.
-
I'm an Estate Planning Attorney: These Are the Two Legal Documents Everyone Should Have
Every adult should have a health care proxy and power of attorney — they save loved ones time, money and stress if a sudden illness or injury leaves you incapacitated.
-
I'm a Financial Professional: Here's My Investing Playbook for Political Uncertainty
For successful long-term investing in a politically charged environment, investors should focus on economic data, have a diversified portfolio and resist reacting to daily headlines.
-
Rally Pauses for Hot Earnings, Cool Data: Stock Market Today
Markets were mostly mixed Tuesday after decisive moves Friday and Monday.
-
The Truth About the Dark Side of Rooftop Solar Panels
Rampant bankruptcies in the solar panel industry have left many consumers with systems that don't work and no way to get them fixed. Worse, they're being hounded to keep paying despite not receiving what they were promised. What can they do?
-
Six Big Beautiful Opportunities: Advisers' Guide to Tax and Client Strategies
Here are several ways financial professionals can help their clients maximize opportunities in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which extends key TCJA provisions, introduces increased deductions for people 65 and older and more.
-
Dow Rises 585 Points on Rate Cut Hope: Stock Market Today
Stocks moved more than 1% again Monday, this time to the upside following the Jobs Friday sell-off.
-
How Big Will the Fed Rate Cut Be This Fall?
A dismal July jobs report has lifted expectations for fall rate cuts. How low could the fed funds rate be by year's end?