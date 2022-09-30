Kiplinger's Weekly Earnings Calendar (Oct. 3-7)

Check out our earnings calendar for the upcoming week.

Calendar with numerous dates marked with pushpins.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Karee Venema
By Karee Venema
published

Below is a weekly earnings calendar of the most important upcoming quarterly reports scheduled to be released by publicly traded companies. However, we have also provided expanded earnings previews for select companies.

Please check back often. This earnings calendar is updated weekly.

(Editor's Note: Earnings dates in tables are tentative. "Earnings Spotlights" will return next week.)

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/xrd7fjmf8g1657008683.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

Buffett Is Loading Up on Occidental Petroleum Stock (OXY). Should You?

Earnings Calendar Highlights

MONDAY

No noteworthy earnings.

TUESDAY

Noteworthy Earnings Reports

CompanySymbolEarnings estimate
Acuity BrandsAYI$3.61 per share

WEDNESDAY

Noteworthy Earnings Reports

CompanySymbolEarnings estimate
Helen of TroyHELE$2.21 per share
RPMRPM$1.33

THURSDAY

Noteworthy Earnings Reports

CompanySymbolEarnings estimate
AngioDynamicsANGO-$0.02 per share
ConagraCAG$0.52
Constellation Brands STZ$2.80
Levi StraussLEVI$0.37
McCormickMKC$0.65

FRIDAY

CompanySymbolEarnings estimate
TilrayTLRY-$0.07 per share

Reporting schedules provided by Briefing.com and company websites. Earnings estimate data provided by Refinitiv via Yahoo! Finance, and S&P Global Market Intelligence via Briefing.com.

What a Historically Low British Pound Means for Investors

Explore More
Stock Watch Kiplinger's Investing Outlook ConAgra (CAG) Constellation Brands (STZ) Tilray (TLRY)
Karee Venema
Karee Venema
Contributing Editor, Kiplinger.com
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Kiplinger is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.