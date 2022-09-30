Kiplinger's Weekly Earnings Calendar (Oct. 3-7)

Below is a weekly earnings calendar of the most important upcoming quarterly reports scheduled to be released by publicly traded companies. However, we have also provided expanded earnings previews for select companies.

Please check back often. This earnings calendar is updated weekly.

(Editor's Note: Earnings dates in tables are tentative. "Earnings Spotlights" will return next week.)

Earnings Calendar Highlights

MONDAY

No noteworthy earnings.

TUESDAY

Noteworthy Earnings Reports

Company Symbol Earnings estimate Acuity Brands AYI $3.61 per share

WEDNESDAY

Noteworthy Earnings Reports

Company Symbol Earnings estimate Helen of Troy HELE $2.21 per share RPM RPM $1.33

THURSDAY

Noteworthy Earnings Reports

Company Symbol Earnings estimate AngioDynamics ANGO -$0.02 per share Conagra CAG $0.52 Constellation Brands STZ $2.80 Levi Strauss LEVI $0.37 McCormick MKC $0.65

FRIDAY

Company Symbol Earnings estimate Tilray TLRY -$0.07 per share