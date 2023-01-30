When Is the Next Fed Meeting?
Investors, savers and consumers can expect another interest rate hike at the next Fed meeting.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Newsletter sign up Newsletter
"When is the next Fed meeting?" is a question that hasn't weighed this heavily on nervous investors' minds in probably four decades.
Which is fair enough, really. The worst inflation to hit the U.S. economy in 40 years appears to have peaked in 2022, and yet the Federal Reserve remains committed to its most aggressive campaign of interest rate hikes since the late Carter and early Reagan administrations.
Who can forget that rising interest rates helped clobber equity markets last year? And, yes, higher rates are indeed having their intended effect of slowing down economic activity.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
True, gross domestic product or GDP grew by more than economists forecast in the fourth quarter, but economic growth slowed sequentially from Q3. The GDP outlook for 2023 is unquestionably downbeat, too, with some forecasters putting the probability of recession at 60% or greater.
Then there's the labor market. Although signs of slowing job creation keep multiplying, the jobs outlook remains fairly healthy. The labor market is a sticking point for the Fed, and it's still far too tight for the central bank's comfort.
The bottom line? The Federal Reserve has made it plain and clear that it will continue to raise interest rates to try to slow the economy and cool inflation.
Between the Fed's policy stance, and a backdrop of falling share prices and rising recession odds, no wonder investors are obsessed with the question of "when is the next Fed meeting?"
The Next Fed Meeting: What to Expect
For the record, the central bank's rate-setting committee is called the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).
As you can see from the FOMC meeting calendar (opens in new tab), the committee meets eight times a year. These meetings last two days, and conclude with the FOMC releasing its policy decision at 2 p.m. Eastern time. The Fed chief then holds a press conference at 2:30 p.m. (Pro tip: as closely scrutinized as the Fed statement might be, market participants are usually even more keen on what the Fed chair has to say in the press conference.)
The next Fed meeting starts on January 31 and will wrap up with a policy statement on February 1 at 2 p.m. Eastern.
As for the next Fed meeting, the market expects Fed Chief Jerome Powell and the rest of the FOMC to raise the benchmark federal funds rate by 25 basis (opens in new tab) points, or 0.25%, to a target range of 4.50% to 4.75% – up from the current target of 4.25% to 4.50%.
That would represent a slowdown from the Fed's December hike of 0.50%. Prior to the December meeting, the FOMC raised short-term rates by 75 basis points for four consecutive meetings.
As for those still wondering "when is the next Fed meeting?" after that, have a look at the schedule, courtesy of the FOMC, below:
2023 Fed Meetings Calendar
- January 31 to February 1
- March 21 to 22
- May 2 to 3
- June 13 to 14
- July 25 to 26
- September 19 to 20
- October 31 to November 1
- December 12 to 13
Dan Burrows is Kiplinger's senior investing writer, having joined the august publication full time in 2016.
A long-time financial journalist, Dan is a veteran of SmartMoney, MarketWatch, CBS MoneyWatch, InvestorPlace and DailyFinance. He has written for The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Consumer Reports, Senior Executive and Boston magazine, and his stories have appeared in the New York Daily News, the San Jose Mercury News and Investor's Business Daily, among other publications. As a senior writer at AOL's DailyFinance, Dan reported market news from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange and hosted a weekly video segment on equities.
Once upon a time – before his days as a financial reporter and assistant financial editor at legendary fashion trade paper Women's Wear Daily – Dan worked for Spy magazine, scribbled away at Time Inc. and contributed to Maxim magazine back when lad mags were a thing. He's also written for Esquire magazine's Dubious Achievements Awards.
In his current role at Kiplinger, Dan writes about equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities, funds, macroeconomics and more.
Dan holds a bachelor's degree from Oberlin College and a master's degree from Columbia University.
Disclosure: Dan does not trade stocks or other securities. Rather, he dollar-cost averages into cheap funds and index funds and holds them forever in tax-advantaged accounts.
-
-
Need an Estate Planning Checkup? Now Is the Perfect Time
An appointment with your estate planning attorney can address any holes that have developed and ensure everything is in place.
By Jack R. Hales Jr., J.D. • Published
-
How to Create Retirement Income That’s Driven by Cash Flow
Using a combination of dividends and structured notes in your retirement portfolio can offer liquidity, income and risk mitigation.
By Kyle Hammerschmidt, Investment Adviser • Published
-
Federal Reserve Hikes Interest Rates Again: What the Experts Are Saying
As was widely expected, the central bank slowed its pace of interest rate increases, raising the fed funds rate by 0.5%.
By Dan Burrows • Last updated