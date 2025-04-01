What’s Happening With the Trump Tariffs? Updates for April 2025

You've probably noticed that President Donald Trump is making tariffs a central part of his economic strategy. He argues that these taxes on imported goods and services are crucial for reducing the United States trade deficit and enhancing U.S. manufacturing.

However, many economists argue that Trump’s tariff policies will harm the U.S. economy by increasing costs for businesses and consumers, exacerbating inflation, and potentially slowing economic growth.

In a recent CBS interview, investor and philanthropist Warren Buffett described tariffs as "an act of war, to some degree."

Still, since the start of Trump’s second term in office, he has threatened or implemented broad tariffs on various goods, including steel, aluminum, cars, and more. The measures target countries like China and important trading partner allies, including Canada and Mexico.

As Kiplinger has reported, Trump has said he’d like to eliminate income taxes in favor of tariffs and establish an ERS (External Revenue Service) to collect tariff revenues.

With new tariffs scheduled to take effect April 3, aimed at automobiles and other imports, near what Trump has dubbed "Liberation Day," trade tensions are heightened. The inconsistent nature of some of these tariff decisions has also unsettled markets and caused confusion.

Meanwhile, several GOP senators may reportedly join Democratic Sen. Tim Kainte of Virginia's resolution to block Trump's tariffs on Candadian imports.

It can be a lot to keep track of. So, here is more information about the various Trump tariffs, starting with the latest levies, to help keep you up to date.

Latest Developments

Tariff News

Here’s where things stand so far with Trump’s tariffs. (More detailed information on each is provided below.)

March 26, 2025: President Trump announces a 25% tariff on almost all imported cars to be effective April 3, 2025, and on key auto parts planned for May 3.

President Trump announces a 25% tariff on almost all imported cars to be effective April 3, 2025, and on key auto parts planned for May 3. March 12, 2025: The U.S. announces Increased tariffs on steel and aluminum to 25% globally.

The U.S. announces Increased tariffs on steel and aluminum to 25% globally. March 4, 2025: Trump increases tariffs on Chinese imports to 20%.

Trump increases tariffs on Chinese imports to 20%. Ongoing: Trump hints at upcoming tariffs on lumber and pharmaceuticals.

Retaliatory measures by trade partners

Global trading partners have responded strongly to Trump's tariff policies:

Canada & Mexico: Both countries are reportedly negotiating exemptions under the USMCA framework but remain concerned about broader impacts.

Both countries are reportedly negotiating exemptions under the USMCA framework but remain concerned about broader impacts. European Union: EU officials are preparing countermeasures while signaling some openness to negotiations with the U.S.

EU officials are preparing countermeasures while signaling some openness to negotiations with the U.S. China: Beijing has criticized the new measures and hinted at potential retaliatory actions.

Auto import tariffs

Trump recently announced a 25% tariff on all imported cars and auto parts. Trump says the tariffs will take effect April 3. (May 3 is when tariffs go into effect on key auto parts, e.g., engines, transmissions, and electrical systems.)

Vehicles and parts originating from Canada and Mexico that comply with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) will initially be exempt until a system is established to levy tariffs on non-U.S. components.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Trump told NBC News he " couldn't care less " if foreign automakers raise prices due to the levies. Trump says Americans will simply buy cars made in the United States.

The Tax Foundation and other organizations have analyzed the potential impact of various trade policies, including tariffs on imported goods.

Those analyses suggest that tariffs on automobiles and auto parts would lead to higher consumer prices. However, the specific dollar amount would depend on the size and scope of the tariffs.

Additionally, Trump has recently hinted at upcoming tariffs targeting lumber, pharmaceuticals, and other sectors, signaling further escalation in trade measures.

Pharmaceutical tariffs?

Trump says he will soon announce tariffs on imported pharmaceuticals.

“We have to bring pharmaceuticals, drugs, and pharmaceuticals back into our country. We never want to have to rely on other countries for that,” Trump said to reporters on March 29, captured in an Associated Press video .

Trump has suggested such tariffs could be as high as 25%, and could impact pharmaceutical products from China, Europe, Canada, and Mexico. However, the exact percentage, timing, and scope remain unclear.

Tariff Status by Country

United States tariffs

25% on imported cars (effective April 3, 2025) and key auto parts (May 3)

25% on steel and aluminum (effective March 12, 2025)

20% on Chinese imports (effective March 4, 2025)

25% on most Canadian and Mexican goods (with USMCA exemptions until April 2, 2025)

As mentioned, tariffs are a central component of Trump's economic strategy in his second term as President. He's expanded levies on imports from China, Canada, Mexico, and the European Union, covering goods ranging from steel and aluminum and cars to agricultural products.

Canada tariffs on US

25% on CA$30 billion of U.S. goods (March 4, 2025)

An additional 25% on CA$29.8 billion of U.S. products (March 13, 2025)

Since Trump began his second term in January 2025, trade tensions between the U.S. and Canada have escalated significantly due to new tariff measures.

In early March, the Trump administration introduced a sweeping 25% tariff on most Canadian imports, with energy products facing a reduced rate of 10%. These actions have strained existing agreements and prompted sharp criticism from Canadian leaders.

New Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney responded with retaliatory tariffs of 25% on $30 billion worth of U.S. goods. Those tariffs target key U.S. exports like orange juice, peanut butter, and motorcycles.

If the dispute continues, Canada has warned it could expand these tariffs to cover $155 billion in U.S. goods.

While recent talks between Trump and Carney on March 28 showed some willingness to engage diplomatically, the outlook is uncertain.

Mexico tariffs

25% on most Mexican goods is said to go into effect March 4, 2025, with USMCA exemptions paused until April 2, 2025

On February 1, Trump signed executive orders imposing a 25% tariff on all imports from Mexico, including energy products, which were excluded from the reduced rates granted to Canada. Some tariffs took effect on March 4, despite earlier negotiations for a one-month delay.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum strongly condemned the tariffs as unjustified and harmful.

In response, Mexico announced plans for retaliatory measures, including tariffs and non-tariff restrictions. While details remain unclear, Sheinbaum hinted at a comprehensive strategy targeting key U.S. exports and industries.

The U.S. justified the tariffs as efforts to address border security and reduce trade deficits, but Mexico has argued that they violate the USMCA.

Some economists warn that the actions could disrupt supply chains and increase consumer prices across North America.

Although diplomatic talks continue, tensions remain high as both countries brace for economic fallout from this escalating trade conflict.

China tariffs on US

10-15% on U.S. meat and agricultural products (March 10, 2025)

Suspension of U.S. lumber imports and revocation of soybean import licenses

15% on coal and liquefied natural gas, 10% on oil and agricultural machines (February 4, 2025)

On February 4, 2025, the U.S. imposed a 10% tariff on all Chinese imports under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). That was doubled to 20% on March 4, following a Trump executive order to address national security concerns.

In response, China announced retaliatory tariffs effective March 10, including a 15% duty on U.S. chicken, wheat, corn, and cotton and a 10% duty on sorghum, soybeans, pork, beef, seafood, fruits, vegetables, and dairy products.

Additionally, China suspended export permits for certain U.S. soybean producers and restricted imports of dual-use technologies from American companies.

Beyond tariffs, China has reportedly employed non-tariff measures like adding U.S. firms to its "Unreliable Entity List" and launching investigations into American products.

Despite some diplomatic overtures, the trade conflict remains unresolved. And on March 31, according to Chinese state media, China, Japan, and South Korea are planning a joint response to U.S. tariffs.

EU tariffs

Proposed tariffs on €4.5 billion of U.S. consumer goods and €18 billion of U.S. steel and agricultural products (expected mid-April 2025)

U.S.- European Union (EU) trade relations have been strained by Trump's escalating tariff disputes.

On February 10, 2025, the Trump administration imposed a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports from the EU, along with additional duties on derivative products. In response, the European Union announced a two-phase retaliatory plan targeting approximately €26 billion ($28 billion) worth of U.S. exports.

Phase one involves reinstating tariffs from 2018 and 2020, which had been suspended under President Biden.

Phase two introduces new tariffs on agricultural products, alcoholic beverages, textiles, and household items.

Originally scheduled to begin on April 1, both phases were delayed to mid-April for further negotiations.

The EU’s countermeasures include tariffs as high as 50% on motorcycles, bourbon whiskey, poultry, and beef. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the bloc’s willingness to negotiate but warned of economic risks posed by tariffs on both sides.

Meanwhile, Trump has threatened additional measures, including a 200% tariff on European alcoholic products.

As the April deadline approaches, both parties remain locked in tense trade policy discussions.

Tariff Product Breakdown

Here is an overview of significant tariffs currently implemented under President Trump's administration:

Trump tariffs in 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Product Country Tariff Rate Effecctive Date Automobiles Global 25% April 3 Steel Global 25% March 12 Aluminum Global 25% March 12 Agricultural Various TBD Threatened: April 2

Tariff Impact

Economic impacts of Trump tariff policies: Groceries, Cars, Inflation

The economic consequences of Trump’s tariffs are becoming increasingly evident:

Automotive Industry: Some analysts estimate that the new auto tariffs could add $3,000 to the cost of U.S.-manufactured vehicles and $6,000 to those made in Canada or Mexico without exemptions. Production output could drop by as much as 30%, equating to a reduction of approximately 20,000 vehicles per day.

Inflation Concerns: Economists warn that higher tariffs could exacerbate inflation as manufacturers pass increased costs onto consumers.

As reported by Kiplinger, tariffs function as taxes on imports, which raise prices for goods like electronics, clothing, and food, disproportionately affecting lower-income households and reducing purchasing power.

According to the Yale Budget Lab, these higher costs could lead to slower GDP growth, with estimates suggesting a 0.6% reduction in 2025 and long-term economic losses equivalent to $80–110 billion a year.

Employment: While some sectors, like steel manufacturing, have seen job growth, others that rely on imported components face layoffs and reduced production capacity.

Additionally, some businesses are reportedly scaling back hiring and investment plans due to uncertainty and increased operational expenses.

Trade War: Bottom Line

Tariffs: What's next?

Here are some things to watch as the trade wars continue.

On April 2, reciprocal tariffs targeting additional countries and sectors will likely be announced. These measures could expand the scope of existing trade conflicts.

The Trump administration may use tariff threats as leverage in bilateral talks with trading partners like Canada and Mexico under the USMCA framework.

Industries like pharmaceuticals and lumber could face tariffs.

China, Japan, and South Korea are reportedly planning a joint response to Trump's tariffs.

Due to President Trump's tariff policies, U.S. consumers will likely face higher prices on a wide range of goods.

Automobiles may become significantly more expensive, with new car prices rising by thousands of dollars and repair costs increasing due to tariffs on imported parts.

Furniture, electronics, household items from China, fresh produce from Mexico, and steel-based products are also expected to see price hikes as import duties take hold.

These tariffs are also projected to contribute to inflation, making everyday goods more costly for U.S. households. Stay tuned.