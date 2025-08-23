Abu Dhabi Adventures: New Thrills, Iconic Sights and Disney’s Latest Park

Abu Dhabi is quickly cementing its place as one of the world’s most exciting travel destinations, blending cutting-edge attractions with rich cultural heritage.

In May 2025, The Walt Disney Company announced it will open Disneyland Abu Dhabi, the first new Disney theme park in 15 years — and the first ever in the Middle East. Set to rise on Yas Island, the park promises to deliver state-of-the-art technology and immersive storytelling, making it a landmark addition not only to Abu Dhabi but to Disney’s global portfolio.

But Abu Dhabi’s allure doesn’t stop with Disney magic. The city has long been a destination that balances tradition and innovation, offering visitors the chance to explore ancient mosques, bustling souks and modern marvels like the Louvre Abu Dhabi. Its striking skyline and pristine beaches showcase both Arabian elegance and contemporary flair, drawing millions of travelers each year.

As new attractions like Disneyland Abu Dhabi take shape, they join an already impressive lineup of experiences — from desert adventures to world-class shopping and dining. Whether you’re seeking cultural discovery, adrenaline-filled theme parks, or simply a luxurious escape, Abu Dhabi continues to reinvent itself as a destination where past and future seamlessly meet.

Disneyland Abu Dhabi

(Image credit: Orlando Sentinel / Contributor)

Disney likes to take influence from the culture of wherever its latest park resides, and Abu Dhabi will be no different. "Upon completion, the new theme park resort will offer signature Disney entertainment, themed accommodations, unique dining and retail experiences, and storytelling in a way that celebrates both the heritage of Disney and the futuristic and cultural essence of Abu Dhabi," Disney said in a press release.

The park will be built in partnership with Miral, an experiences company, and the park will feature waterfront views, due to its location on Yas Island.

However, Disney projects that most new parks take around two years to fully plan the vision for a new park, and five years after that to execute the plan, according to CNBC. That makes now a great time to start saving if the Middle East has long been on your bucket list.

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque was completed in 2008 and is one of the largest mosques in the world. The mosque is open to both worshippers and tourists, as there are scheduled prayer times and timed entry tickets.

Visiting the mosque is free of charge. Be mindful that there is a strict dress code when visiting, even for foreign tourists.

This is a must-see if you want to gain a cultural perspective of Abu Dhabi amidst all of the tourism excitement.

Arabian Wildlife Park

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This park is located right on Yas Island and it's home to over 17,000 wildlife species that are allowed to free-roam. To safely see the animals in their natural habitat, it's recommended to book a safari tour.

You can also book a desert camping experience to truly immerse yourself in the wildlife. You'll see animals like oryx, gazelles, giraffes, hyenas, cheetahs and more.

Qasr Al Watan Palace

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Qasr Al Watan Palace is the presidential palace of Abu Dhabi, however, the president does not actually live there.

Instead, the space is used for tourist visits, official state meetings and more. It spans over 95 acres, so make sure to dedicate a good amount of time to this visit; you'll want to see it all.

Observation Deck at 300

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most impressive things about Abu Dhabi is all of the high rise buildings that have sprouted up over the last few years. See the true vastness of all that has been built by taking a trip to the Observation Deck at 300.

It's located in the Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, and features views of the skyline and the Arabian Gulf. While you're up there grab high tea or a mocktail (alcohol, while not impossible to find, has strict regulations in the country).

If you want more Middle Eastern views, consider a day trip to Dubai, which is about an hour and a half way by car.

(Image credit: Tom Dulat / Stringer)

The Louvre Abu Dhabi, set on Saadiyat Island, is the largest art museum in the Arabian Peninsula and one of the city’s crown jewels. Opened through a historic agreement with France, the museum blends global art and architecture under its iconic dome, designed to filter light like a “rain of light” over its vast galleries. Its mission is to bridge Eastern and Western art, creating a dialogue between cultures that reflects Abu Dhabi’s role as a crossroads of the world.

Since its opening, the Louvre Abu Dhabi has become the most visited museum in the Arab world, drawing millions of travelers with its mix of ancient artifacts, modern masterpieces, and world-class exhibitions — a must-see stop for anyone exploring the city.