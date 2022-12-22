Winter Storm Ruining Your Holiday Travel Plans? Here’s How to Get a Flight Refund
The winter storm sweeping the U.S. will likely cause widespread flight cancellations. Travelers have new tools to get their money back.
Historic Winter Storm Elliott continues its push across the U.S., threatening holiday travel plans for millions of Americans. The National Weather Service (opens in new tab) (NWS) warns that this storm will produce widespread disruptive and potentially crippling impacts affecting up to 110 million people across the central and eastern United States.
Meanwhile, AAA (opens in new tab) expects 2022 to be the "third busiest year for holiday travel" since the organization began collecting travel-related data in 2000, with 112.7 million people journeying 50 miles or more away from home from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2. Air travel will see a 14% increase over last year, with nearly 7.2 million Americans expected to fly. Nearly 102 million Americans will drive to their holiday destinations. An additional 3.6 million people will travel by bus, rail or cruise ship, a 23% increase from 2021.
If you're taking to the skies, there's a good chance you could experience delays or cancellations of your scheduled flight to your holiday destination. So what should you expect in terms of weather-related disruptions, and how can you get your money back if you're affected?
Winter storm warnings
NWS (opens in new tab) expects record-setting cold and life-threatening wind chills for the Great Plains and eventually the entire eastern half of the U.S. by Friday. Widespread light-to-moderate snowfall and very strong winds will create blizzard conditions across the Midwest, bringing travel to a halt and straining infrastructure.
The Weather Channel (opens in new tab) reports that the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast will experience light freezing rain and localized snowfall, followed by strong winds, rain or rain changing to snow. This pattern in the Northeast will precede a wave of bitterly cold air that could result in flash freezing, making for icy and dangerous conditions.
Flight cancellation expectations
CBS News (opens in new tab) reports that several airlines have announced plans for potential blizzard conditions, freezing temperatures and the threat of mass delays and cancellations. United Airlines said its operations team is monitoring the situation and will "adjust as needed." American Airlines is operating with "all hands on deck" to minimize passenger disruptions, specifically relying on de-icing teams that have been preparing for a winter storm situation since summer.
Major airlines including Southwest, American, Delta and more have already begun offering vouchers to allow customers to rebook their flights without change fees.
Still, airlines do not have a very customer-friendly track record, especially in a COVID-19 pandemic era of constant disruptions and staffing issues, which have created new levels of frustration for passengers. So fliers should still prepare for the worst.
How to get your refund
So your flight's been canceled or delayed — now what? Visit the U.S. Department of Transportation (DoT) Airline Customer Service Dashboard (opens in new tab), where you can compare the refund and reimbursement policies of the 10 biggest U.S. airlines.
According to the DoT's information, Alaska, American, United, Delta and JetBlue are the top carriers in terms of aiding customers with disrupted travel. Frontier and Spirit are by far the worst.
Find your airline in the tables below and check if your disruption is covered under their policies.
Airline customer service list
Once you've determined whether your airline covers your situation, contact them via their respective customer service website:
- Alaska Airlines (opens in new tab)
- Allegiant Air (opens in new tab)
- American Airlines (opens in new tab)
- Delta Airlines (opens in new tab)
- Frontier Airlines (opens in new tab)
- Hawaiian Airlines (opens in new tab)
- JetBlue Airlines (opens in new tab)
- Southwest Airlines (opens in new tab)
- Spirit Airlines (opens in new tab)
- United Airlines (opens in new tab)
More airline passenger protections
On top of the dashboard, the DoT has been fairly aggressive this year in pursuing airlines for customer abuses.
In August, the DoT announced a pending rule (opens in new tab) to strengthen protections for consumers seeking airline ticket refunds. The rule came in response to years of complaints from consumers with nonrefundable tickets who did not travel because airlines canceled or significantly changed their flights, or because the consumers decided not to fly for pandemic-related reasons, such as health concerns.
The proposed rule requires consumers flying domestically or internationally to receive a full refund based on their original payment method, even cash, in any of the following circumstances:
- If your flight is canceled.
- Whenever departure or arrival times are delayed by at least three hours for domestic flights or by at least six hours for international flights, if fliers opt out of taking the flight.
- Anytime the departure or arrival airport changes or the number of connections is increased on an itinerary.
- If the original aircraft has to be replaced by another, but there’s a major difference in the onboard amenities offered and overall travel experience as a result.
Most recently, the DoT fined six airlines (opens in new tab) a total of $7.25 million in November for failures to provide timely refunds after customers had their flights canceled or significantly changed.
