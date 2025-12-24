How to Leave Different Amounts to Adult Children Without Causing a Rift

You’re equally proud of your investment banker daughter and her sister, the kindergarten teacher, but it’s clear to you who needs your money more. Or maybe one of your children has hit hard times — say, a prolonged layoff or a costly divorce — while the others have flourished.
Or possibly you’ve already lent a big financial hand to one of your offspring, anything from the down payment on a home to paying off debt, while the others have never asked you for a dime.
Whatever the personal circumstances that have led you to this point, you’re now considering leaving different amounts of money and assets to your children in your will, either to even the scales or to direct help to whoever needs it most. But you’re also worried about the possible emotional repercussions of that decision on your family — the hurt feelings and sibling rifts that could result.