Tax Refund Alert: House GOP Predicts 'Average' $1,000 Payouts in 2026

Many Americans might have more than one reason to celebrate the New Year. Tax refunds in 2026 are projected to be the "largest ever,” according to an analysis cited by the Republican-led Ways and Means Committee in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The projected increase is expected to boost the average federal tax refund amount by around $1,000 for taxpayers.
However, that benefit is not universal: The size of your tax refund, if any, will ultimately depend on tax break eligibility requirements and other factors (like your filing status, taxable income, etc.).
From just
Here are the households set to receive a potentially higher tax refund, along with the steps you can take now to prepare.
Largest tax refunds ever?
“Tax filers could expect an extra $1,000 bump to their tax refund next year,” The Ways & Means Committee reported out last month in a press release. “[It] could be a record-breaking tax refund season.”
- The total, accumulated impact of the new law is expected to be $91 billion in additional refunds in 2026 compared to last year, according to the release.
- This potentially translates to an average tax refund of $4,151 during the 2026 filing season, up from the IRS’s average of $3,151 last year.
The House release used an analysis conducted by Piper Sandler, a financial services firm. The results were shared with the public via a financial podcast.
Like some previous studies of its kind, the Sandler analysis reveals that middle and upper-income households, specifically those earning between $60,000 and $400,000, are expected to benefit the most from the new Trump/GOP tax and spending law.
Tax refunds 2026: Bigger checks
Since the Trump tax bill was passed mid-year, new tax benefits were not withheld from paychecks in 2025. Because of this, next year’s tax refunds are expected to be bigger for those who can take advantage of the new provisions.
For instance, you might receive a higher 2026 tax refund if:
- You’re a homeowner in a high-tax state. The new tax law temporarily increased the state and local tax (SALT) deduction from $10,000 to $40,000 annually for households with incomes of $500,000 or less.
- You’re an adult aged 65 or older. The new temporary “senior” bonus deduction may provide tax relief for those with a modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) of $250,000 or less ($175,000 if single filing).
- You’re a tipped employee or overtime worker. The new tip and overtime tax deductions allow eligible working taxpayers to receive up to $25,000 in federal deductions for the 2026 filing season (for married couples filing jointly; eligible single filers may receive up to $12,500).
Yet it’s important to remember that the anticipated $1,000 increase to tax refunds is an average estimate, and not a guarantee. Your individual financial circumstances impact your overall tax refund, if any. But if you’re anticipating a bigger 2026 tax refund, the IRS recommends steps you can take now to prepare (more on that later).
