IRS Income Tax Refund Schedule 2025: When Will Your Refund Arrive?
Your 2025 IRS tax refund may arrive sooner than you think. Here’s a schedule for when you can expect your check or direct deposit.
Watch your mailboxes and check your bank accounts: IRS refunds can be issued as early as February 18. However, most federal tax refunds take longer.
The average federal tax refund was around $2,825 last filing season. The IRS expects more than 140 million income tax returns to be filed this season, with more than half using a trusted tax professional.
Read on for the 2025 federal tax refund schedule to know when to expect your payment from the IRS.
Related: Check out Kiplinger's tax blog for the 2025 filing season. We're providing live updates, news, information, and commentary to help you navigate your taxes.
Where’s my 2025 IRS tax refund?
Your IRS refund depends in part on your filing method. Below are estimated timeframes for when you may expect to receive your tax refund.
- E-filed returns can take up to 21 days to process a refund.
- Mailed returns take 4-8 weeks to process a refund.
Note: The above periods are after the IRS has accepted your return.
It’s also important to note that errors in your tax forms, IRS processing delays, or bank delays may extend the waiting period for your tax refund.
Tax refund timing can be delayed
Certain factors can affect the timing of your tax refund, including:
- When you filed. Filing during the busiest time of the tax season (roughly late March to mid-April) could delay your refund.
- Which credits you claimed. Certain credits, like the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC), can delay tax returns due to the IRS needing more time to review. Refunds with these credits may not roll out until March.
- How you submitted your return. Electronically filed returns typically process 1-5 weeks faster than mail-in returns.
- If you owed the IRS any money. If you have an outstanding tax liability with the IRS, the tax agency may apply part or all of your refund to repay your debt.
Related: IRS Tax Refunds Are Bigger This Year. Here's Why
IRS refund schedule
Your refund delivery is based partly on which filing method and refund delivery method you chose:
|Refund Delivery Time
|Filing & Refund Delivery Methods
|3 weeks
|E-file and direct deposit
|4 weeks
|E-file and check
|4 to 8 weeks
|Mail in return and direct deposit
|4 to 9 weeks
|Mail in return and check
Note: The above estimates are after the IRS has accepted your return. Processing delays or errors in the return may cause you to receive your federal refund after these dates.
Tax refund schedule 2025
Here is a general estimate of when you may expect your 2024 federal tax refund:
|Date return is filed and accepted:
|Date Direct Deposit may arrive:
|Date mailed check may arrive:
|January 27
|February 17*
|March 28
|February 3
|February 24
|April 4
|February 10
|March 3
|April 11
|February 17*
|March 10
|April 18
|February 24
|March 17
|April 25
|March 3
|March 24
|May 2
|March 10
|March 31
|May 9
|March 17
|April 7
|May 16
|March 24
|April 14
|May 23
|March 31
|April 21
|May 30
|April 7
|April 28
|June 6
|April 15
|May 6
|June 16
*President’s Day is a federal holiday. Returns may experience mail and/or processing delays.
Note: The above table is an estimate and can be influenced by several factors, including but not limited to processing delays, tax credits claimed, and whether you filed during the busiest time of the season.
How to check tax refund status
You can check the status of your tax refund by using the IRS “Where’s My Refund?” tool. The webpage will show you the status of your tax refund as early as 24 hours after the IRS has accepted your return.
You can also download the IRS2Go app to check your tax refund status. Or, you can call the automated IRS refund hotline at 800-829-1954.
State tax refund status
Each state has a different tax refund schedule. For example, North Carolina paper filers may not receive a refund for up to three months, while Oklahoma taxpayers can expect a refund about five to six weeks after the state accepts the return.
However, some states may allow you to check your tax refund status. Visit your state’s Department of Revenue website for more information.
