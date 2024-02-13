States With IRS Tax Deadline Extensions
The IRS has extended tax deadlines in several states due to severe storms and natural disasters.
Tax Day 2024 is April 15. That's the day taxes are due for most taxpayers. However, each year, the IRS extends tax deadlines for taxpayers in designated areas impacted by severe storms and natural disasters.
The IRS announces these tax deadline extensions for various states as disasters occur. The new tax deadlines may be different for different states. Also, individual states may or may not conform their state tax deadlines to the extended federal tax deadlines.
Here's a list of states with IRS tax deadline extensions for 2023 federal income tax returns (normally filed in early 2024) and other details you need to know if you're in an impacted area.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
States with IRS extended tax deadline due to natural disasters
The extended tax deadline for each state below might only apply to certain counties or parishes. The IRS will automatically grant tax deadline extensions for taxpayers who live or have businesses in those areas.
However, other taxpayers may qualify for relief (for example, if you had records in the affected areas), you can contact the IRS at 866-562-5227 for guidance.
Extended HSA contribution deadline
The 2023 health savings account (HSA) deadline is April 15, 2024, when federal tax returns are due. However, qualifying taxpayers granted federal tax extensions due to severe storms also have extended HSA contribution deadlines.
Taxpayers granted relief can make prior-year HSA contributions until the date their federal tax returns are due.
Connecticut
Connecticut tax deadline extension
Severe storms and flooding hit parts of Connecticut beginning on Jan. 10, 2024. The storms caused a partial dam break, which left thousands of residents without power.
Affected businesses and residents in parts of Connecticut now have until June 17, 2024, to meet various tax deadlines originally due between Jan. 10, 2024, and June 17, 2024.
Currently, only New London County, including the Mohegan Tribal Nation and Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, has been granted tax relief. However, additional areas may be added in the future.
For more information, see Tax Relief for Connecticut Storm Victims.
Maine
IRS extends Maine tax deadline
The IRS has granted Maine tax relief to areas of the state impacted by severe storms late last year. Affected taxpayers now have extended tax deadlines of June 17, 2024, to file certain tax returns and make tax payments.
Severe storms hit areas of Maine on Dec. 17, 2023. High winds left more than half a million people without power and caused more than $20 million in public infrastructure damage.
The following Maine counties have been granted tax relief:
- Androscoggin and Franklin counties
- Hancock, Kennebec, and Oxford counties
- Penobscot and Piscataquis counties
- Somerset, Waldo, and Washington counties
For more information, see Maine Tax Relief Granted Following Severe Storms.
Rhode Island
IRS extends Rhode Island tax deadline
The IRS has granted federal tax relief for taxpayers impacted by severe storms in Providence County Rhode Island. Individuals and businesses affected by the severe storms now have until June 17, 2024 file their 2023 federal income tax returns.
Storms and four tornadoes, which caused severe flooding, hit Providence County, Rhode Island between Sept. 10 to Sept. 13, 2023. The county was issued a federal disaster area declaration earlier this year.
For more information, see Tax Relief for Rhode Island Storm Victims.
Tennessee
Tennessee tax deadline extension
Severe tornadoes and storms hit parts of Tennessee, beginning on Dec. 9, 2023. The storms caused six fatalities and damage to more than 1,000 homes. As a result, affected taxpayers in Tennessee now have until June 17, 2024 to file their 2023 federal income tax returns.
Four Tennessee counties have been declared federal disaster areas and qualify for tax relief.
- Davidson County
- Dickson County
- Montgomery County
- Sumner County
For more information, see Tennessee Tax Deadline Extension Following Tornadoes.
West Virginia
West Virginia tax deadline extension
Between Aug. 28 and Aug 30., areas of West Virginia were hit by severe storms, which caused flooding, landslides and mudslides.
Taxpayers affected by the storms now have until June 17, 2024 to meet various tax filing and payment deadlines originally due between Aug. 28, 2023 and June 17, 2024. The IRS announced extended tax deadlines for the following West Virginia counties:
- Boone County
- Calhoun County
- Clay County
- Harrison County
- Kanawha County
For more information, see the IRS West Virginia tax relief news release.
Related Content
Katelyn has more than 6 years’ experience working in tax and finance. While she specializes in tax content, Katelyn has also written for digital publications on topics including insurance, retirement and financial planning and has had financial advice commissioned by national print publications. She believes that knowledge is the key to success and enjoys helping others reach their goals by providing content that educates and informs.
-
-
Options Greeks Explained
Options Greeks can be used to measure how an option's price may change over time and knowing how they work can help mitigate portfolio risk.
By Jared Hoffmann Published
-
Valentine’s Day Gifts at Costco 2024
Valentine’s day gifts at Costco 2024: Here are several Valentine's Day Gifts you still have time to buy from Costco.
By Erin Bendig Published
-
How the IRS Taxes Retirement Income
Retirement Taxes It's important to know how common sources of retirement income are taxed.
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated
-
Did You Bet on the Super Bowl? Don’t Forget About Taxes
Gambling Taxes Super Bowl Sunday has come and fans are talking about the Chiefs, 49ers, Vegas, and the commercials, but what about sports betting taxes?
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated
-
Tax Season is Here: Big IRS Tax Changes to Know Before You File
Tax Filing Tax deductions, tax credit amounts, and some tax laws have changed for the 2024 tax season.
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated
-
Tax Tips for Filing Your 2023 Tax Return
Tax letter From filing early to electronic filing, these tax tips will help speed up the process of filing your 2023 tax return.
By Joy Taylor Published
-
Non-Refundable vs Refundable Tax Credits: What’s the Difference?
Tax Credits Refundable tax credits and non-refundable tax credits can be confusing. Here’s how they work and how each can help you when you file your tax return.
By Katelyn Washington Published
-
Kansas ‘Food Tax’ Cut: How Much Will You Save?
State Tax Here’s what the Kansas ‘food’ tax decrease could mean for your grocery bills in 2024.
By Katelyn Washington Published
-
A Few Year-End Tax Moves to Make by New Year’s Eve
Tax Planning Before you ring in the new year, consider some year-end tax strategies that can reduce your tax liability.
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated
-
Taxable Income: What It Is and How to Calculate It
Income Tax Understanding taxable income can help reduce tax liability.
By Katelyn Washington Published