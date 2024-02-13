Tax Day 2024 is April 15. That's the day taxes are due for most taxpayers. However, each year, the IRS extends tax deadlines for taxpayers in designated areas impacted by severe storms and natural disasters.

The IRS announces these tax deadline extensions for various states as disasters occur. The new tax deadlines may be different for different states. Also, individual states may or may not conform their state tax deadlines to the extended federal tax deadlines.

Here's a list of states with IRS tax deadline extensions for 2023 federal income tax returns (normally filed in early 2024) and other details you need to know if you're in an impacted area.

States with IRS extended tax deadline due to natural disasters

The extended tax deadline for each state below might only apply to certain counties or parishes. The IRS will automatically grant tax deadline extensions for taxpayers who live or have businesses in those areas.

However, other taxpayers may qualify for relief (for example, if you had records in the affected areas), you can contact the IRS at 866-562-5227 for guidance.

Extended HSA contribution deadline

The 2023 health savings account (HSA) deadline is April 15, 2024, when federal tax returns are due. However, qualifying taxpayers granted federal tax extensions due to severe storms also have extended HSA contribution deadlines.

Taxpayers granted relief can make prior-year HSA contributions until the date their federal tax returns are due.

Connecticut

Connecticut tax deadline extension

Severe storms and flooding hit parts of Connecticut beginning on Jan. 10, 2024. The storms caused a partial dam break, which left thousands of residents without power.

Affected businesses and residents in parts of Connecticut now have until June 17, 2024, to meet various tax deadlines originally due between Jan. 10, 2024, and June 17, 2024.

Currently, only New London County, including the Mohegan Tribal Nation and Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, has been granted tax relief. However, additional areas may be added in the future.

For more information, see Tax Relief for Connecticut Storm Victims.

Maine

IRS extends Maine tax deadline

The IRS has granted Maine tax relief to areas of the state impacted by severe storms late last year. Affected taxpayers now have extended tax deadlines of June 17, 2024, to file certain tax returns and make tax payments.

Severe storms hit areas of Maine on Dec. 17, 2023. High winds left more than half a million people without power and caused more than $20 million in public infrastructure damage.

The following Maine counties have been granted tax relief:

Androscoggin and Franklin counties

Hancock, Kennebec, and Oxford counties

Penobscot and Piscataquis counties

Somerset, Waldo, and Washington counties

For more information, see Maine Tax Relief Granted Following Severe Storms.

Rhode Island

IRS extends Rhode Island tax deadline

The IRS has granted federal tax relief for taxpayers impacted by severe storms in Providence County Rhode Island. Individuals and businesses affected by the severe storms now have until June 17, 2024 file their 2023 federal income tax returns.

Storms and four tornadoes, which caused severe flooding, hit Providence County, Rhode Island between Sept. 10 to Sept. 13, 2023. The county was issued a federal disaster area declaration earlier this year.

For more information, see Tax Relief for Rhode Island Storm Victims.

Tennessee

Tennessee tax deadline extension

Severe tornadoes and storms hit parts of Tennessee, beginning on Dec. 9, 2023. The storms caused six fatalities and damage to more than 1,000 homes. As a result, affected taxpayers in Tennessee now have until June 17, 2024 to file their 2023 federal income tax returns.

Four Tennessee counties have been declared federal disaster areas and qualify for tax relief.

Davidson County

Dickson County

Montgomery County

Sumner County

For more information, see Tennessee Tax Deadline Extension Following Tornadoes.

West Virginia

West Virginia tax deadline extension

Between Aug. 28 and Aug 30., areas of West Virginia were hit by severe storms, which caused flooding, landslides and mudslides.

Taxpayers affected by the storms now have until June 17, 2024 to meet various tax filing and payment deadlines originally due between Aug. 28, 2023 and June 17, 2024. The IRS announced extended tax deadlines for the following West Virginia counties:

Boone County

Calhoun County

Clay County

Harrison County

Kanawha County

For more information, see the IRS West Virginia tax relief news release.