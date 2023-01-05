When Are Taxes Due in 2023? Tax Deadlines by Month

It's very important to know when taxes are due in 2023. And, for many people, there are more tax deadlines to worry about than just the due date for your income tax return. If you miss a tax deadline, the IRS can hit you hard with penalties and interest. For instance, the standard penalty for failing to file your annual tax return on time is 5% of the amount due for each month your return is late. If you pay your taxes late, the monthly penalty is 0.5% of the unpaid amount, up to 25% of what you owe, plus interest on the unpaid taxes. Similar penalties apply for missing other deadlines. And there could also be other negative consequences for being late, like losing out on a valuable tax break. That's why it's so important to be familiar with the various tax deadlines throughout the year.

But it's not easy keeping track of every IRS due date. So, for those of you who need a little help remembering when to file a return, submit a report or pay a tax, we pulled together a list of the most important 2023 federal income tax due dates for individuals. There's at least one deadline in every month of the year, so play close attention…we don't want you to get in trouble with the IRS.

January 2023 Tax Deadlines

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Deadline January 3 Self-Employed Individuals Pay Half of Deferred 2020 Social Security Taxes January 10 Tips for December 2022 Reported to Employer (Form 4070) January 17 Estimated Tax Payment for 4th Quarter of 2022 (Form 1040-ES) January 17 Farmers and Fishermen Pay Estimated Tax for 2022 (Form 1040-ES) January 31 File 2022 Tax Return (Form 1040) to Avoid Penalty if Last Installment of Estimated Tax Not Paid by January 17

We start off the year with several important due dates in January. First, the CARES Act of 2020 allowed self-employed people to defer payment of certain 2020 Social Security taxes for two years. Half of the deferred tax was due January 3, 2022, while the remainder is due January 3, 2023. Second, employees who received at least $20 in tips during December 2022 must report those tips to their employer by January 10. (This is a monthly requirement for workers who collect tips.)

Three other January deadlines involve estimated tax payments. January 17 is the last day for most people to pay estimated taxes for the 4th quarter of 2022. However, you don't have to make a payment by that date if you file your 2022 tax return by January 31 and pay the entire balance due with your return. Farmers and fishermen can make a single payment of 2022 estimated taxes (instead of making quarterly payments) — that payment is due January 17.

February 2023 Tax Deadlines

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Deadline February 10 Tips for January 2023 Reported to Employer (Form 4070) February 15 File Form W-4 to Reclaim Exemption from Withholding for 2023

The monthly tip reporting deadline is February 10. This time it's for tips received in January.

In addition, if you were exempt from income tax withholding in 2022 and want to reclaim the exemption for 2023, you need to fill out a new W-4 form and give it to your employer. (Note that you must qualify to claim an exemption.)

March 2023 Tax Deadlines

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Deadline March 1 Farmers and Fishermen File 2022 Tax Return (Form 1040) to Avoid Penalty if Estimated Tax Not Paid by January 17 March 10 Tips for February 2023 Reported to Employer (Form 4070)

March is pretty slow for individual taxpayers – but it's a calm before the storm. To avoid a penalty, farmers and fishermen who didn't pay all their 2022 estimated taxes by January 17 must file their 2022 tax return by March 1.

Employees must report February tips to their employer by March 10.

April 2023 Tax Deadlines

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Deadline April 1 First Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) by Individuals Who Turned 72 in 2022 April 10 Tips for March 2023 Reported to Employer (Form 4070) April 18 File 2022 Tax Return (Form 1040) and Pay Tax Due April 18 File Form 4868 to Request 6-Month Income Tax Return Filing Extension (payment of tax not extended) April 18 File Schedule H (1040) and Pay Employment Taxes for Household Employees (file separately if Form 1040 is not filed) April 18 Estimated Tax Payment for 1st Quarter of 2023 (Form 1040-ES) April 18 Contribute to Individual Retirement Account (IRA) for 2022 April 18 Withdraw Excess IRA Contributions in 2022 to Avoid Penalty if Filing of Form 1040 Was Not Extended April 18 Contribute to Health Savings Account (HSA) for 2022 April 18 Contribute to Solo 401(k) Plan or Simplified Employee Pension (SEP) Plan for 2022 by Self-Employed if Filing of Form 1040 Was Not Extended April 18 File 2019 Tax Return (Form 1040) to Request Unclaimed Tax Refund for the 2019 Tax Year

April is the most important month on the tax calendar. For most people, April 18 is the last day file a 2022 tax return…unless you file an application for an automatic six-month extension with the IRS, which is also due on April 18. If you employ a nanny, maid, gardener or other household worker, you also have until April 18 to file Schedule H and pay their employment taxes.

There are some special deadlines in April for retirees and anyone saving for retirement, too. If you turned 72 in 2022, you must take your first required minimum distribution (RMD) from your traditional IRAs and 401(k) plans by April 1. April 18 is also the last day that you can contribute to an IRA or health savings account (HSA) for 2022. In addition, except for those who request an extension to file their 2022 tax return, April 18 is the due date for (1) self-employed people to contribute to a solo 401(k) or a simplified employee pension (SEP) plan for 2022, or (2) withdrawing excess IRA contributions made in 2022.

Finally, workers must report March tips to their employer by April 10, estimated taxes for the 1st quarter of 2023 are due April 18, and April 18 is the last day to claim a tax refund for the 2019 tax year.

May 2023 Tax Deadlines

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Deadline May 10 Tips for April 2023 Reported to Employer (Form 4070)

After a busy April, things slow down considerable in May for most people. There's just the typical deadline for employees to report tips received in April to their boss. That's due by May 10.

June 2023 Tax Deadlines

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Deadline June 12 Tips for May 2023 Reported to Employer (Form 4070) June 15 Estimated Tax Payment for 2nd Quarter of 2023 (Form 1040-ES) June 15 U.S. Taxpayers Living and Working Abroad File 2022 Tax Return (Form 1040) June 15 U.S. Taxpayers Living and Working Abroad File Form 4868 to Request 4-Month Income Tax Return Filing Extension (payment of tax not extended) June 15 Military Personnel on Duty Outside the U.S. File 2022 Tax Return (Form 1040) June 15 Military Personnel on Duty Outside the U.S. File Form 4868 to Request 4-Month Income Tax Return Filing Extension (payment of tax not extended)

Military personnel and other taxpayers who are serving or living outside the U.S. have until June 15 to file their 2022 tax return. If they want an additional four-month filing extension, they must submit an application by June 15.

Estimated tax payments for the 2nd quarter of 2023 are also due June 15, while the tip reporting deadline for workers who received tips in May is June 12.

July 2023 Tax Deadlines

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Deadline July 10 Tips for June 2023 Reported to Employer (Form 4070)

For July, employees need to report any tips receive in June to their employer by July 10. Other than that, you can enjoy your time at the pool or beach without having to worry about tax deadlines!

August 2023 Tax Deadlines

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Deadline August 10 Tips for July 2023 Reported to Employer (Form 4070)

The summer slowdown for tax deadlines continues in August. The only due date for individuals is the monthly tip report. Workers who received tips in July must report them to their employer by August 10.

September 2023 Tax Deadlines

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Deadline September 11 Tips for August 2023 Reported to Employer (Form 4070) September 15 Estimated Tax Payment for 3rd Quarter of 2023 (Form 1040-ES)

There are only two notable tax due dates in September. First, employees must report August tips to their employer by September 11. And second, estimated tax payments for the 3rd quarter of 2023 are due by September 15.

October 2023 Tax Deadlines

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Deadline October 10 Tips for September 2023 Reported to Employer (Form 4070) October 16 File Extended 2022 Tax Return (Form 1040) and Pay Tax Due October 16 Withdraw Excess IRA Contributions in 2022 to Avoid Penalty if Filing of Form 1040 Was Extended October 16 Contribute to Solo 401(k) Plan or Simplified Employee Pension (SEP) Plan for 2022 by Self-Employed if Filing of Form 1040 Was Extended

If you were granted an extension to file your 2022 tax return, now's the time to send that return to the IRS. The due date for extended returns is October 16. For those who received an extension, October 16 is also the last date for (1) self-employed people to contribute to a solo 401(k) or a simplified employee pension (SEP) plan for 2022, or (2) withdrawing excess IRA contributions made in 2022.

For workers who received tips in September, the deadline to report those tips to your employer is October 10.

November 2023 Tax Deadlines

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Deadline November 13 Tips for October 2023 Reported to Employer (Form 4070)

November is another slow month on the tax calendar. The only recurring deadline is for employees reporting tips earned in October to their boss. That report is due November 13.

December 2023 Tax Deadlines

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Deadline December 11 Tips for November 2023 Reported to Employer (Form 4070) December 31 Contribution to Employer-Sponsored Retirement Plan for 2023 (401(k), 403(b), 457 or federal thrift savings plans) December 31 Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) by Individuals Who are 74 or Older at the End of 2023

December is the time to make any last-minute moves to lower your tax bill for the year. But there are also some other important due dates that you need to be aware of to stay out of hot water with the IRS. There's the monthly tip reporting deadline, which is December 11 for reporting November tips to your employer. Plus, 2023 contributions to employer-sponsored retirement plans (e.g., 401(k), 403(b), 457 or federal thrift savings plans) must be in by December 31. That's also the deadline for taking an RMD for 2023 if you're 74 or older at the end of the year. (If you turn 73 in 2023, you have until April 1, 2024, to take your first RMD.)